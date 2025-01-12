ADVERTISEMENT

The hospitality industry is huge and encompasses a variety of different areas, from food and travel to lodging and recreation. These jobs can be very stressful, especially if you’ve got tight deadlines to meet and picky, ravenous customers to serve.

The ‘Chef and Hospitality Memes’ Facebook group is an online community that does exactly what it says on the tin, sharing memes about working in the kitchen and serving customers. We’ve compiled a list of the funniest ones for you to enjoy. Continue scrolling to check them out. If you’ve ever worked in a professional kitchen or at a hotel, you’re likely going to find them super relatable.

Bored Panda reached out to Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin, a globally famous pie artist and the author of Pies Are Awesome: The Definitive Pie Art Book, for her advice on how someone can turn their passion for food into a career, including how to stand out on social media. What's more, Jessica shared her thoughts on why food memes are such a big hit online.