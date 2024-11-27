ADVERTISEMENT

We often tend to think of celebrities as larger than life, and once we find someone to idolize, we may even think we know almost everything about them.

But at the end of the day, these figures are just ordinary people living normal lives, with different sides to their personalities we’d never know about if they weren’t exposed to us by someone else.

From Ryan Gosling walking on all fours to Alfred Hitchcock’s stalker tendencies, here are 25 celebrity secrets spilled by their current and former employees.