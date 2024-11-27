25 Celebrity Secrets Spilled By Their Own Employees
We often tend to think of celebrities as larger than life, and once we find someone to idolize, we may even think we know almost everything about them.
But at the end of the day, these figures are just ordinary people living normal lives, with different sides to their personalities we’d never know about if they weren’t exposed to us by someone else.
From Ryan Gosling walking on all fours to Alfred Hitchcock’s stalker tendencies, here are 25 celebrity secrets spilled by their current and former employees.
Angelina Jolie Is Secretly A Ninja
While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were married, her ex-bodyguard claimed the former would start throwing knives during some of their more intense arguments, though no one was ever seriously harmed.
“Angelina has quite a temper on her and she has been known to throw a few knives around when she is angry,” a source said, according to Zee News.
The outlet reported her ex-husband gifted her some anger management classes in response.
Conan O’Brien Doesn’t Stand For Rude Behavior
According to former Conan writer Todd Levin on X, Conan O’Brien once fired a crew member after seeing him “being impatient and rude to a server at a restaurant.”
However, replies under the tweet clashed with one another.
I remember Conan telling about taking one of those DNA tests and it coming back saying he was 100% of Irish descent. Lol.
Ariana Grande’s Feet Don’t Touch The Ground When She Travels
A couple of years ago, an insider said that Ariana Grande “doesn’t want her precious feet to hit the floor,” and these rumors were further fueled by her mention of it in a 2013 Instagram post, saying it was a “post-show ritual when my feet are broken.”
But the One Last Time singer has since shut down the ridiculous claims.
In a carpool karaoke interview with James Corden, she addresses the rumors and exclaimed, “No! No! That’s so stupid! Are you crazy?”
Ed Sheeran And His Hilarious “Stupid Clauses” In His Manager’s Contract
It seems Ed Sheeran is quite the jokester.
The Shape Of You singer and his manager, Stuart Camp, have become friends over the years while working together and from time to time, Ed likes to add a “stupid clause” when they draw up a new management contract.
In 2019, Stuart was forced to carry around a laminated picture of the Weasley twins from the Harry Potter movies in his wallet.
“I have to have that with me at all times. It’s in my management contract. Stupid things like that,” Stuart said on the BBC Introducing podcast.
Julia Roberts Still Owns Her Pretty Woman Dress
The iconic little dress that won over Richard Gere’s heart in Pretty Woman is reportedly still in Julia Roberts’ possession.
One of the actress’ former assistants claimed she still likes to wear it once a year to put on a show for her husband.
Ryan Gosling Walks Up Stairs Like A Dog
Yes, you read that right. Rumor has it that, in the comfort of his own home, Ryan Gosling likes to crawl up the stairs on all fours, according to Ask.
He additionally sleeps with his head at the foot of the bed and waxes his body multiple times a month.
Zendaya Learned To Pose Watching America’s Next Top Model
In an interview with Paper Magazine, Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, revealed her secret for how to pose on the carpet. Apparently, she studied up on America’s Next Top Model.
“We have to give credit to Tyra,” he stated. “She watched and studied that as a young girl, which a lot of girls did.”
Although her nerves were normal, she became a “stoic warrior” the moment she stepped out on the carpet — and the shift was noticeable.
Alfred Hitchcock The Stalker
While the director worked on his films The Birds and Marnie, he seemed to develop a fascination for former actress Tippi Hedren.
According to her, he started to take things much too far by stalking and sexually assaulting her. People reports that in her memoir — released in 2016 — she claims he tried to force her to kiss him in the back of a limo, among many other incidents.
But, she couldn’t tell anyone about it at the time because “sexual harassment and stalking were terms that didn’t exist” in the early ‘60s.
A Former Employee Called Britney Spears Out For Being Dirty
According to Capital FM, the Toxic singer was slammed by her ex-bodyguard in a report, saying Britney had “obnoxious” habits, especially while working with him.
“She broke wind or picked her nose unselfconsciously and unapologetically and she was constantly and gratuitously loud and profane,” read his court papers.
“She did not bathe for days, did not use deodorant, did not brush her teeth, did not fix her hair, did not wear shoes or socks.”
In her native Mississippi, none of this is considered offensive.
Jennifer Aniston Isn’t Afraid Of Showing Skin
Her home, her rules. According to a former bodyguard of the sitcom star, Jennifer Aniston is rarely fully dressed inside her house.
A report in Radar Online said, “Jen is very free when it comes to showing off her body. When she answers the door in the morning she’s in a mini camisole and underwear.
“She never covers up. But everyone is used to that. That’s just Jen!”
Ellen’s Toxic Working Environment
Ellen DeGeneres’ downfall began in 2020 when current and former employees exposed the toxic working environment they were constantly subjected to daily.
Many people said they faced racism, fear, and intimidation, according to BuzzFeed News.
“That ‘be kind’ bullsh–t only happens when the cameras are on. It’s all for show,” said a former employee. “I know they give money to people and help them out, but it’s for show.”
In related news, water is wet and the sky is blue.
Jennifer Lopez Pointed Fingers At Her Makeup Artist
JLo’s makeup artist, Scott Barnes, was left temporarily without a job when she fired him, thinking he was the one to leak her secret wedding with Marc Anthony.
Allegedly, he didn’t even know she had booted him out until he found out through an upcoming news story.
Once she knew he wasn’t the leaker, she rehired him.
Scott said the 55-year-old stated, “Hey, it was a big misunderstanding… We’ve got a lot of stuff coming up, and I really miss you, so let’s get back to work.”
Timothée Chalamet Apparently Hasn’t Auditioned For Years
Timothée Chalamet is a noticeably successful figure in Hollywood — and last January, his agent, Brian Swardstrom, clued fans in on just how successful he was.
“I know one of these actors was shooting a film in the Middle East for the past several months — and he hasn’t auditioned for anything in more than 7 years,” read the tweet.
According to Buzzfeed, this sparked a debate about how far nepotism and white privilege could take an actor in the entertainment industry.
Tom Cruise Likes To Be In Character
As per Daily Mail, Tom Cruise’s former manager, Eileen Berlin, said he told her to tell a server who recognized him to leave him alone because he needed to be in character while filming Taps.
“The waitress asked him, ‘Aren’t you one of the actors?’ she said. Tom said to us, ‘Please tell her not to ask me any questions. I’m still in character.’”
Christian Bale vs. Leonardo Dicaprio
As per HuffPost, Christian Bale’s ex-assistant and publicist, Harrison Cheung, claimed the Batman actor’s biggest rival when he was just beginning in Hollywood was none other than Leonardo DiCaprio.
The role in American Psycho nearly went to the Titanic star, and it seemed Christian wasn’t too happy about that decision.
“Losing this role is like having a pencil shoved through my brain,” he said.
Madonna’s Had Some Harsh Demands For Her Brother
Christopher Ciccone, Madonna’s brother, revealed the unfair way she treated him back when he was her dresser.
Apparently, she tried to force him to go to rehab for cocaine, which initiated his therapy sessions. She later sent a “list of demands” to the therapist, saying that she wouldn’t pay for his interior design work unless he attended Kabbalah meetings with her.
Madonna Needs Her Toilets To Be Clean
Insider sources have claimed the pop star is very picky about her hygiene — demanding all the toilets be taken out, sanitized, and reinstalled before her 2008 concert in Nice, France.
A quote read, “Before her concert at the Palais Nakaia concert hall in Nice, France, on August 26, the singer had all of the commodes, showers and sinks removed, scrubbed down and then reinstalled.
“Everyone thinks she did this because she hates the thought of dirty and germy things.”
Mariah Carey’s Long Locks
Mariah Carey’s assistant let fans know that the queen of Christmas doesn’t do any of her self-care routines herself — and that includes brushing her own hair.
This rumor gained so much fuel that a YouTube video titled Mariah Carey’s Assistant Brushes Her Hair After Going On Rollercoaster Ride managed to see the light of day.
Paris Hilton, The Thief
According to one of the 43-year-old’s former bodyguards, Paris Hilton used to grab other people’s jewelry, jackets, and more before leaving a party. One source said the habit stopped as she grew more famous.
Her representative quickly denied these rumors.
Anna Wintour Isn’t A Fan Of Vegetables
Anna’s garden designer revealed the media executive lacks a vegetable garden at her home in Mastic, Long Island because she “didn't like vegetables.”
Despite this, the Vogue editor-in-chief still has plenty to keep her company, with two swimming pools, an upper and lower house, and barns that have been transformed into guest cottages.
really? who knew all homes are supposed to have a vegetable garden???
Johnny Cash’s Pitch For A Jesus Movie
Archives discovered by Jonathan Holiff — the son of Johnny Cash’s former manager — revealed the late singer’s devotion to his religion.
“As he became more famous, Johnny realized he had this platform through which he can talk about his relationship with God,” said a journalist who received the confidential email from Holiff.
“Johnny wanted to do a film about the life of Jesus and spend his own money on it… Saul was trying to gently tell him he wasn’t sure this was the greatest idea because there’s a lot of people out there who aren’t Christian.”
At the end of the day, Johnny fired Saul.
Sharon Stone’s Bribery
A rumor speculated that Sharon Stone’s Golden Globe for “Best Actress” for her role in Basic Instinct wasn’t exactly fair.
Apparently, she bribed the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association with gold watches in order to secure her reward.
Because the Hollywood Foreign Press are so upstanding and fair.
Dining And Dashing With Jessica Simpson
The singer and actress reportedly thinks of herself in a very high manner.
According to a former personal assistant, Jessica Simpson doesn’t pay for her meals because she believes her presence is payment enough.
Justin Bieber May Have Once Slept With His Staff
A passing rumor years ago mentioned that Justin Bieber was sleeping with a few members of his staff and apparently, he was caught after sharing a bed with a maid.
These claims seem to have been put to rest now, especially since he tied the knot with Hailey Bieber.
Kim Kardashian’s Flour “Incident”
Back in 2012, a PETA activist threw flour at the mother-of-four, since the organization previously condemned her for wearing real fur, as reported by the New York Post.
Turns out, that was just advertising at its finest.
Kim’s former media strategist, Sheeraz Hasan, said it was a staged effort to help promote the perfume she was launching.
In The Kardashians: Billion Dollar Dynasty, he claimed he said, “Okay, this is what’s going to happen: you’re going to be fine, you’re going to be safe, but we’re going to create a media moment. If we create media gold, guess what’s going to happen? Everyone’s going to be talking about your perfume, everyone’s going to buy it.”
Dear Bored Panda staff: Surely the lack of interaction on these posts should indicate to you that these lists with celebrity stuff aren't interesting to your audience. Why keep making them?
