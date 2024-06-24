David educated the King of the United Kingdom on a concept the younger generation knows quite well: the booty call.



In the 1990s, the X-files star attended an All Saints concert with Charles. "In the song, which I don't remember, they say the phrase 'booty call' over and over again, and I saw Prince Charles just kind of looking perplexed," the actor revealed in 2016 during an interview with James Corden.



"And he said, 'Booty call…' and I said, 'Well, I can explain it to you. It's a little off-color, but I can do it.' And he said, 'Yes, please.'"



"Well, it's when a man or a woman calls a man or a woman to come to their home late at night for the express purpose of getting together and then leaving right afterward," he elegantly explained to Charles, to which he replied, "...Oh!"

