ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Scott Metzger, the Northern California cartoonist whose feline-fueled humor has captured the hearts of cat lovers everywhere.

With a career spanning over 20 years and a loyal Instagram following of 77.3 thousand, Scott’s single-panel comics turn everyday cat antics into just genuinely fun moments. He’s turned his love for pets into a niche, proving that a great joke can outshine even the most intricate drawings. So, if you’re ready for a daily dose of purrspective, scroll down below, Pandas!

More info: amazon.com | metzgercartoons.com | Facebook | Instagram