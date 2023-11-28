75 Funny Comics By Scott Metzger That Might Make Every Cat And Dog Owner Cry With Laughter (New Pics)Interview With Artist
Today, we have a real treat for all pet owners, especially those living with cats and dogs. Single-panel comics by Scott Metzger, an artist from Northern California, perfectly capture the nature of our four-legged buddies and showcase the most hilarious situations all pawrents face with their pets.
Inspired by the behavior of his own cats, Metzger started creating his cartoons in 1996. If you're interested in learning more about the artist, you should definitely check out our previous post featuring his works portraying pets and their ridiculous and very human behavior. Also, make sure to check out the links to the artist's social media accounts and the website where you can get his books.
Scroll down to see the most recent cartoons by Scott and to read our interview with the artist.
Bored Panda reached out to Scott Metzger to ask some questions about his newest work. We wanted to find out more about his favorite moments or elements of the cartoon creation process, from conceptualization to the final product. The artist shared with us: “I really enjoy the sketching process and making the facial expressions for the characters. I first sketch out an idea in pencil, then scan it into the computer and color it in Adobe Illustrator. I like to listen to podcasts while I’m coloring the comic.”
Asked to describe the most challenging part of creating a cartoon, Scott told us: “Coming up with an idea can be challenging sometimes. There are days when ideas just come out of nowhere and it’s so easy. And there are other days when I don’t have anything and nothing seems to work. When I can’t come up with an idea, I go for a walk, read, meditate, or do anything else that will get me into a different frame of mind. More often than not, an idea will come later.”
The artist added: “Another technique I use is I’ll start sketching characters in different settings and see if an idea comes from those sketches.”
We were also interested in what pivotal moment or experience significantly impacted Metzger’s growth as an artist. We found out: “The biggest pivotal moment for me as a cartoonist was when I decided to start focusing on drawing cat and dog comics. Years ago, I was reluctant to draw too many cat cartoons because I didn’t think people would like them. I would draw them only occasionally. When I realized the internet is filled with cat comics, memes, etc., I decided to draw more cat comics. My cat cartoons became a niche for me, which is nice, and I really enjoy drawing them. I love drawing dog cartoons too. I have two cats and a dog and they provide plenty of inspiration.”
Lastly, we were curious if Scott could share any advice for aspiring comic artists looking to break into the industry. Metzger said: “The advice I give beginning cartoonists is: focus on the writing first. A lot of beginner cartoonists focus on drawing and don’t put as much effort into crafting good jokes. The art will come over time. First, get the writing down. The art will get better the more you do it. Art matters, but a great drawing won’t save a lousy joke. Another thing I tell beginners is to make yourself laugh first. Write what you think is funny, or what makes you smile, not just what’s trendy or what you think others will like. If you keep practicing and plugging away, you’ll eventually find an audience.”
