This Restaurant’s Signs Are A Masterclass In Humor (Best Of All Time)
The restaurant business can be incredibly cutthroat, and standing out from the competition often requires a dash of creativity and a sprinkle of humor. Owners are always coming up with unique ways to grab attention—whether it’s an unforgettable name, eye-catching decor, or hilarious signs that make customers chuckle and come back for more.
Today, we’re dishing out another round of El Arroyo’s legendary funny signs, and let me tell you—it was no small task picking the best ones. Whether you’re a fan of clever wordplay, quirky humor, or simply need a good laugh to turn your day around, we’ve handpicked some of their finest for you to enjoy.
And while you’re at it, don’t forget to check out our exclusive interview with Sumersing Patil and Pravin Kadam, the co-owners of Swaad – Assal Marathi, a restaurant based in Munich that’s bringing the authentic taste of Marathi cuisine to the city. So scroll on, enjoy the laughs, and stay tuned for some behind-the-scenes restaurant wisdom!
This post may include affiliate links.
Choosing the perfect name for a restaurant is no easy task. Sure, the dishes and recipes get all the spotlight, but the name? That’s the first thing people notice—it’s what gets them curious, makes them remember you, and sets the vibe for the entire place.
It’s like giving your restaurant its own personality, so naturally, a lot of thought (and maybe a few sleepless nights) goes into getting it just right.
Sumersing Patil and Pravin Kadam, co-owners of Swaad – Assal Marathi, shared with Bored Panda how they arrived at their restaurant’s meaningful name despite being in a foreign land.
“In India, when we eat food, we say swaad, which means taste,” they explained. “In Marathi, the state language of Maharashtra, we say assal marathi, which translates to authentic Maharashtrian food.”
Their restaurant, known for its flavorful Maharashtrian cuisine, reflects their pride in authenticity. “While the name is important, it’s equally important for us to represent our language and culture,” Sumersing and Pravin emphasized.
They spent a few days brainstorming, tossing around ideas that might catch attention, but eventually decided to skip anything too flashy or funky. For them, authenticity was the winning formula. “We didn’t want a gimmick; we wanted something that spoke to who we are and what we serve,” they said.
/Gen: I'm missing one. Is the miscount part of the joke, or am I just missing it altogether?
At the same time, they acknowledge that every restaurant is different, and there’s no one-size-fits-all solution.
“Each owner should do what they think works best for them. For us, it was about staying true to our roots, but for others, it might mean experimenting with quirky names or standout concepts.”
In today’s world, they believe marketing is everything. “For some restaurants, the name alone can be the key to success.
For others, it might be unique branding, unforgettable customer experiences, or even something as simple and fun as creative, funny signs that make people smile.”
Ultimately, they believe that being genuine and understanding your audience is what matters most. Whether it’s a simple, heartfelt name or over-the-top humor plastered on the walls, the key is to make a connection.
“It’s not just about food; it’s about creating an experience that sticks with people long after they’ve left your restaurant.”
That’s exactly what El Arroyo has mastered with their now-iconic funny signs. While their food might be what brings customers through the door, it’s their clever and witty one-liners that leave a lasting impression.
These signs aren’t just funny—they’re a brilliant way to connect with customers on a personal level, giving them something to laugh about, relate to, and even share online.
Whether it’s a heartfelt story behind a restaurant’s name or a dose of humor that keeps people talking, the takeaway is the same—find a way to stand out and connect. And let’s be real, who doesn’t love a place that can serve up both good food and a good laugh?
Which of these posts made you laugh the most? Did any of them remind you of a funny moment or a sign you’ve seen in real life? Tell us your favorites in the comments below!