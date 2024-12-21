ADVERTISEMENT

The restaurant business can be incredibly cutthroat, and standing out from the competition often requires a dash of creativity and a sprinkle of humor. Owners are always coming up with unique ways to grab attention—whether it’s an unforgettable name, eye-catching decor, or hilarious signs that make customers chuckle and come back for more. 

Today, we’re dishing out another round of El Arroyo’s legendary funny signs, and let me tell you—it was no small task picking the best ones. Whether you’re a fan of clever wordplay, quirky humor, or simply need a good laugh to turn your day around, we’ve handpicked some of their finest for you to enjoy.

And while you’re at it, don’t forget to check out our exclusive interview with Sumersing Patil and Pravin Kadam, the co-owners of Swaad – Assal Marathi, a restaurant based in Munich that’s bringing the authentic taste of Marathi cuisine to the city. So scroll on, enjoy the laughs, and stay tuned for some behind-the-scenes restaurant wisdom!

#1

Sign at El Arroyo with humorous message about snooze and microwave minutes.

elarroyo_atx Report

    #2

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message: "Clapping is literally hitting yourself cause you like something."

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #3

    El Arroyo sign with humorous text about cookies and performance improvement.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    Choosing the perfect name for a restaurant is no easy task. Sure, the dishes and recipes get all the spotlight, but the name? That’s the first thing people notice—it’s what gets them curious, makes them remember you, and sets the vibe for the entire place.

    It’s like giving your restaurant its own personality, so naturally, a lot of thought (and maybe a few sleepless nights) goes into getting it just right.
    #4

    El Arroyo sign: "HATE WHEN I GO OUT IN PUBLIC AND THE PUBLIC IS THERE," showcasing humorous message.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #5

    El Arroyo sign with a humorous message about toddlers being the fastest land mammals.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #6

    Humorous El Arroyo sign reads: "Finally all my winter fat is gone, now I have spring rolls."

    elarroyo_atx Report

    Sumersing Patil and Pravin Kadam, co-owners of Swaad – Assal Marathi, shared with Bored Panda how they arrived at their restaurant’s meaningful name despite being in a foreign land.

    “In India, when we eat food, we say swaad, which means taste,” they explained. “In Marathi, the state language of Maharashtra, we say assal marathi, which translates to authentic Maharashtrian food.” 
    #7

    Humorous El Arroyo sign reading "Don't worry password, I'm insecure too" in front of restaurant.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #8

    El Arroyo sign with witty message about the Grinch disliking people, not Christmas.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #9

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message: "SORRY I'M LATE! I GOT HERE AS SOON AS I WANTED TO."

    elarroyo_atx Report

    Their restaurant, known for its flavorful Maharashtrian cuisine, reflects their pride in authenticity. “While the name is important, it’s equally important for us to represent our language and culture,” Sumersing and Pravin emphasized. 

    They spent a few days brainstorming, tossing around ideas that might catch attention, but eventually decided to skip anything too flashy or funky. For them, authenticity was the winning formula. “We didn’t want a gimmick; we wanted something that spoke to who we are and what we serve,” they said.

    #10

    El Arroyo sign with humorous quote about errands counting as going out.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #11

    El Arroyo sign humorously lists the 5 stages of waking up: denial, anger, bargaining, acceptance.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    kellyh_wilder avatar
    Kelly H. Wilder
    Kelly H. Wilder
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    /Gen: I'm missing one. Is the miscount part of the joke, or am I just missing it altogether?

    #12

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message: "The me that buys groceries & the me that cooks are two different ppl."

    elarroyo_atx Report

    At the same time, they acknowledge that every restaurant is different, and there’s no one-size-fits-all solution.

    “Each owner should do what they think works best for them. For us, it was about staying true to our roots, but for others, it might mean experimenting with quirky names or standout concepts.”
    #13

    El Arroyo sign humorously states, "If cats could text you they wouldn't."

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #14

    El Arroyo sign with humorous quote: "It's weird being the same age as old people."

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #15

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message: "I wonder what my dog named me" in front of a Texas-themed restaurant.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    In today’s world, they believe marketing is everything. “For some restaurants, the name alone can be the key to success.

    For others, it might be unique branding, unforgettable customer experiences, or even something as simple and fun as creative, funny signs that make people smile.”
    #16

    El Arroyo sign with funny mom-related quote in Austin.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #17

    Sign at El Arroyo Austin humorously suggesting taco trucks cruise like ice cream trucks.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #18

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message: “I forgot how expensive outside was.”

    elarroyo_atx Report

    Ultimately, they believe that being genuine and understanding your audience is what matters most. Whether it’s a simple, heartfelt name or over-the-top humor plastered on the walls, the key is to make a connection.

    “It’s not just about food; it’s about creating an experience that sticks with people long after they’ve left your restaurant.”
    #19

    El Arroyo sign with a humorous message about treating people by not talking to them.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #20

    Funny El Arroyo sign about dry clean only shirt learning harsh truths.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #21

    El Arroyo sign with a humorous message about rolling an ankle.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    That’s exactly what El Arroyo has mastered with their now-iconic funny signs. While their food might be what brings customers through the door, it’s their clever and witty one-liners that leave a lasting impression.

    These signs aren’t just funny—they’re a brilliant way to connect with customers on a personal level, giving them something to laugh about, relate to, and even share online.

    #22

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message: "When is 'old enough to know better' supposed to kick in."

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #23

    Funny El Arroyo sign about sneaking out to parties and now doing the opposite.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #24

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message about falling apart and tacos.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    Whether it’s a heartfelt story behind a restaurant’s name or a dose of humor that keeps people talking, the takeaway is the same—find a way to stand out and connect. And let’s be real, who doesn’t love a place that can serve up both good food and a good laugh?
    #25

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message about unintentionally doing stunts.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    Don’t want to see ads?
    #26

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message about binge-watching shows for 10 hours.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #27

    El Arroyo sign stating, "Never give your printer hints you're in a rush; they can smell fear."

    elarroyo_atx Report

    Which of these posts made you laugh the most? Did any of them remind you of a funny moment or a sign you’ve seen in real life? Tell us your favorites in the comments below!
    #28

    Humorous El Arroyo sign about holding the fridge door open, seeking answers.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #29

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message about running out of passwords.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #30

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message about sneezing and farting simultaneously.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #31

    El Arroyo sign reads humorous message about inventing a Sunday without Monday.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #32

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message, "No matter how kind you are, German children are kinder."

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #33

    El Arroyo sign with humorous quote about Texas weather's unpredictability.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #34

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message: "CLEANING IS JUST PUTTING STUFF IN LESS OBVIOUS PLACES."

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #35

    Funny El Arroyo sign about online shopping, featuring humorous text and Texas outline.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #36

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message about a parrot speaking, highlighting its iconic reputation in Austin.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #37

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message about experiencing life at multiple WTF's per hour.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #38

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message: "I need to teach my facial expressions how to use their inside voice."

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #39

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message about calories reading "I think you mean delicious points."

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #40

    El Arroyo sign with funny message about being ready for bed.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #41

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message: "Feeling good about yourself? Have a kid draw a picture of you."

    elarroyo_atx Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, at least the German kids are Kinder? 🤷‍♂️

    #42

    El Arroyo sign humorous message about Netflix history and murder studies.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #43

    El Arroyo sign with a humorous message about jogging and smiling in Austin, Texas.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #44

    El Arroyo sign with funny quote about squirrels acting inexperienced.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #45

    El Arroyo sign with a humorous message about losing things in safe places.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #46

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message about naming a baby and realizing dislikes.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #47

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message about scrolling to select birth year.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #48

    El Arroyo sign with humorous text about a roach.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #49

    Sign at El Arroyo displaying witty message: "Common sense is like deodorant, those that need it most never use it."

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #50

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message about Santa visiting once a year.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #51

    El Arroyo sign: “Wishing you a happy whatever doesn’t offend you,” with social media handles displayed below.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #52

    El Arroyo sign reads, "Dear Naps, I'm sorry I was a jerk to you as a kid," humorously lamenting past decisions.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #53

    Funny El Arroyo sign about people's survival instincts and toilet paper in Austin, Texas.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #54

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message about running out of coffee and using tequila instead.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #55

    El Arroyo sign reads "Introverts unite! Separately! In our own homes," humorously highlighting introvert lifestyle.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #56

    El Arroyo sign with the humorous message: "I just know I’ll die trying to pet something I shouldn’t."

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #57

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message about cheese measurement.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #58

    El Arroyo sign with funny message about regretting not napping as a child.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #59

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message about babysitting grandkids.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #60

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message about getting through the day without a nap.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #61

    El Arroyo sign humorously states: "I'm stayin home today, I have mood poisoning."

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #62

    El Arroyo sign with a humorous message about missing TV shows in childhood, capturing the best sign moments.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #63

    El Arroyo sign humorously states, "75% of arguments start because someone hasn't eaten yet."

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #64

    El Arroyo sign with humorous quote about not going to bed angry and plotting revenge late.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #65

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message about Earth's rotation in a street setting.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And a slight tilt makes my summer! 🌞

    #66

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message: "Always remember you're unique just like everyone else."

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #67

    El Arroyo sign reads "90% of a relationship is figuring out where to eat" in sunny outdoor setting.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #68

    El Arroyo sign with a humorous salad quote.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #69

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message about the future leadership being homeschooled by day drinkers.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #70

    El Arroyo sign displays "You're on mute" phrase, highlighting a popular saying of 2020.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #71

    Humorous El Arroyo sign with a witty message about aging like milk, not wine.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #72

    El Arroyo sign humor: "The main function of the little toe is to make sure all the furniture is in place."

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #73

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message: "My day starts backwards. I wake up tired & go to bed wide awake."

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #74

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message about eating and shirts.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #75

    El Arroyo sign with funny message: "Easter egg hunts: Proof your kid can find things if they want to."

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #76

    El Arroyo sign with a humorous message about rewatching firework videos.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #77

    El Arroyo sign with humorous text about resealable bags and serving sizes.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #78

    El Arroyo sign with humorous parenting quote: "Nothing is more difficult than trying to discipline the you out of your child."

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #79

    El Arroyo sign with text "Mi casa es su casa but mi taco es mi taco" in a sunny outdoor setting.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    #80

    El Arroyo sign with humorous message about Santa publishing his naughty list for meeting people.

    elarroyo_atx Report

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!