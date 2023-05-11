Choosing a restaurant name can be a daunting yet exciting task for any new restaurateur. It’s the first impression potential customers will have, setting the tone for their dining experience. Plus, it can make a real difference in your marketing strategy and how easily people can find you. While some go for classy concepts or the good old method of using the owner’s name, others have a different approach, one that we absolutely adore. They embrace the power of humor and let their imagination run wild, coming up with creative restaurant names that can’t help but make you think, “Now that’s a clever one!”

Here’s what we’ve cooked up for you today — a serving of funny restaurant names from owners with a great sense of humor. We believe that laughter is the best medicine, and combining that with delicious food creates a recipe for success. So, if you’ve been craving some restaurant-naming inspiration or simply need a good chuckle, here is where you’ll find it!

We collected a wide variety of restaurant name ideas that showcase the wit and cleverness of their owners. From punny restaurant names that make you groan (in a good way) to downright hilarious monikers that’ll have you laughing out loud, these humorous business names are pure genius. As you read through these side-splitting restaurant names, prepare to be inspired and entertained by the creative wit of these restaurant owners who have turned the task of naming their establishment into a form of art. Who knows? You might even recognize a favorite dining spot of yours among these eateries!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Nothing To Add Here

Nothing To Add Here

dinner_for_laughs Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#2

This Thai Restaurant's Name

This Thai Restaurant's Name

eccekevin Report

14points
POST
Vic
Vic
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd good in there and order an iceberg lettuce and watch all hell break loose..

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#3

Best Chinese Restaurant Name Ever

Best Chinese Restaurant Name Ever

djeverish Report

13points
POST
A person
A person
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, on the bright side, anyone who speaks Chinese would know the actual name...

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

The Notorious P.I.G. BBQ

The Notorious P.I.G. BBQ

The Notorious PIG BBQ Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#5

Grill Of Thrones

Grill Of Thrones

GRILL of Thrones Iceland Report

12points
POST
Vic
Vic
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dragon meat BBQ..

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#6

Sausage With Benefits

Sausage With Benefits

weave002 Report

12points
POST
Vic
Vic
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do they serve them in buns?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#7

The Most Honest Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Name In Hawaii... Possibly The Country

The Most Honest Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Name In Hawaii... Possibly The Country

olagon Report

11points
POST
fungus
fungus
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this looks like a quality establishment most certainly

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

Genius Name For A Restaurant

Genius Name For A Restaurant

paulvs88 Report

11points
POST
#9

Would You Eat At This Restaurant?

Would You Eat At This Restaurant?

dorianunmuted Report

11points
POST
#10

Nacho Daddy

Nacho Daddy

Nacho Daddy Report

10points
POST
#11

The Name Of This Restaurant I Drove By

The Name Of This Restaurant I Drove By

zamardii12 Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#12

Pizza Hat, The Best Store Of All

Pizza Hat, The Best Store Of All

IronPhoenixZero Report

9points
POST
Vic
Vic
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Penguins are welcome (it's the red hat logo, right)

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#13

Shenanigans Irish Pub

Shenanigans Irish Pub

Tribat_1 Report

9points
POST
#14

I Tried This Restaurant In Kuwait For First Time Because Of The Name, What's The Secret Sauce?

I Tried This Restaurant In Kuwait For First Time Because Of The Name, What's The Secret Sauce?

guitarbuzzradio Report

9points
POST
The Deadpool Who Laughs(BIO!)
The Deadpool Who Laughs(BIO!)
Community Member
26 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YES. “I am the one who cooks” I want to eat there. Make this higher up. It’s a pun and a statement!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

Best Restaurant Name Ever

Best Restaurant Name Ever

buddysteve Report

9points
POST
#16

Funny Restaurant Names

Funny Restaurant Names

laenak Report

9points
POST
#17

Chinese Restaurant Found In The Home Village Of James Matthew Barrie, The Creator Of Peter Pan

Chinese Restaurant Found In The Home Village Of James Matthew Barrie, The Creator Of Peter Pan

Snoobs6 Report

9points
POST
#18

The City's Newest Food Truck - The Grillenium Falcon

The City's Newest Food Truck - The Grillenium Falcon

reddit.com Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#19

Only In London

Only In London

kimleekimwah Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#20

Honesty From My Local Chinese Restaurant

Honesty From My Local Chinese Restaurant

djsdotcom Report

8points
POST
#21

Silly Restaurant Name And Branding I Saw Across The Street

Silly Restaurant Name And Branding I Saw Across The Street

PolskiChlop Report

8points
POST
The Deadpool Who Laughs(BIO!)
The Deadpool Who Laughs(BIO!)
Community Member
23 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What do they serve there? Sushi in the shape of people? Idk who would want to see Sushi P**n..

0
0points
reply
#22

Burgatory

Burgatory

Gary Lee Report

7points
POST
Vic
Vic
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aah yes.. I'd like to spend an eternity here..

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#23

The Great Impasta

The Great Impasta

The Great Impasta Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#24

The Himalayan Chimney

The Himalayan Chimney

ladywindermere Report

7points
POST
#25

This 7-Twelve Convenience Store Ironically Within Eyesight Of 7-Eleven

This 7-Twelve Convenience Store Ironically Within Eyesight Of 7-Eleven

PurpNovitzki Report

7points
POST
#26

Downtown Chicago Found This Creative And Funny Name

Downtown Chicago Found This Creative And Funny Name

SalesAutopsy Report

7points
POST
#27

Best Restaurant Name Ever

Best Restaurant Name Ever

They had one male server who got upset and complained after being fired. However the women just assumed it was God performing another miracle where He turns waiter into whine.

karthenon Report

7points
POST
#28

This Restaurant Name In Montreal

This Restaurant Name In Montreal

MoistStallion Report

7points
POST
#29

Let’s Fork… But I’ll Spoon U After

Let’s Fork… But I’ll Spoon U After

shoptrendingtops Report

7points
POST
Vic
Vic
Community Member
17 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It will fork you.. and fork you.. and you... It will fork everyone!!

0
0points
reply
#30

Just Sing It

Just Sing It

rebeccacmorton Report

7points
POST
#31

I Think This Restaurant Is Trying To Tell Me My Future

I Think This Restaurant Is Trying To Tell Me My Future

venkzkrishna Report

7points
POST
#32

Either They Sell The Stinkiest Tofu Or Dankest Bud

Either They Sell The Stinkiest Tofu Or Dankest Bud

frankfeeds Report

7points
POST
#33

Park In Rear

Park In Rear

tranceworks Report

7points
POST
#34

I'll Have Mine Lightly Battered Please

I'll Have Mine Lightly Battered Please

BusinessPunny Report

7points
POST
The Deadpool Who Laughs(BIO!)
The Deadpool Who Laughs(BIO!)
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Frying Nemo the sequel to Finding Nemo. Rated R. Nemo is now a grown adult fish trying it protect his kids, but can he protect himself against those horrible humans? Coming this Summer. Brought to you by Disney. The company that kills off a parental figure in literally every movie.

0
0points
reply
#35

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Nothing Bundt Cakes Report

6points
POST
#36

This Is The Best Name For A Chinese Restaurant That I've Ever Seen

This Is The Best Name For A Chinese Restaurant That I've Ever Seen

Jacobaen Report

6points
POST
#37

This Is An Absolutely Perfect Name For A Chinese Restaurant

This Is An Absolutely Perfect Name For A Chinese Restaurant

A911owner Report

6points
POST
#38

Apparently Not Much Thought Went Into This Restaurant Name

Apparently Not Much Thought Went Into This Restaurant Name

wifesaysnoporn Report

6points
POST
The Deadpool Who Laughs(BIO!)
The Deadpool Who Laughs(BIO!)
Community Member
20 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Here we serve tacos, just tacos. Also more.”

0
0points
reply
#39

Un Pho Gettable. The Best Pho-King Restaurant Name Ever

Un Pho Gettable. The Best Pho-King Restaurant Name Ever

insaiyan1 Report

6points
POST
#40

I See Your Funny Restaurant Names And Raise You A Silly B&b Name

I See Your Funny Restaurant Names And Raise You A Silly B&b Name

Pamtastic Report

6points
POST
The Deadpool Who Laughs(BIO!)
The Deadpool Who Laughs(BIO!)
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ooop, sorry that was me. Too many Chimichangas. Wooo. That one stinks..

0
0points
reply
#41

So What Should We Name Our Mexican Restaurant?

So What Should We Name Our Mexican Restaurant?

socomm203 Report

6points
POST
The Deadpool Who Laughs(BIO!)
The Deadpool Who Laughs(BIO!)
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Welcome to Mexican Resturant, I’m not Mexican but I work here anyways, what food u want? We have Mexican food, and Mexican food.”

0
0points
reply
#42

Where The Hell Have I Found Myself Where The Restaurants Have Names Like These?

Where The Hell Have I Found Myself Where The Restaurants Have Names Like These?

paranormalencounters Report

6points
POST
#43

Funny Restaurant Name

Funny Restaurant Name

whereintheworldaremikeandjan Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#44

Love The Name Of This Restaurant In Ghent. The Dogs Looked Pretty Good Too!

Love The Name Of This Restaurant In Ghent. The Dogs Looked Pretty Good Too!

dwalkerirl Report

6points
POST
#45

Funny Restaurant Name

Funny Restaurant Name

sydgrrl Report

6points
POST
#46

Food Made With Love

Food Made With Love

vrica.vij Report

6points
POST
The Deadpool Who Laughs(BIO!)
The Deadpool Who Laughs(BIO!)
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Murder is a part of the experience. Last week I went there and this guy got yeeted into an oven And another guy just got poisoned. You got a 1 in 3 of your food being poisoned each time u go there btw. I can’t die so I’m fine. But the rest of u..eeeeh..

0
0points
reply
#47

Funny Restaurant Name In Chicago

Funny Restaurant Name In Chicago

r2gamo Report

6points
POST
#48

In Tofino, Wieners Fly

In Tofino, Wieners Fly

hellomindjello Report

6points
POST
The Deadpool Who Laughs(BIO!)
The Deadpool Who Laughs(BIO!)
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Flying Weiner D*ck. Coming soon to a theater near you. This film is not yet rated.

0
0points
reply
#49

I Burger Restaurant In Saudi Arabia

I Burger Restaurant In Saudi Arabia

darkadel96x Report

6points
POST
The Deadpool Who Laughs(BIO!)
The Deadpool Who Laughs(BIO!)
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you say so! Excuse me I got to go to the bathroom real quick..

0
0points
reply
#50

My Guy’s Restaurant Isn’t Rare, It’s

My Guy’s Restaurant Isn’t Rare, It’s

SideOneDummy Report

6points
POST
Vic
Vic
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder if they have filtered water, or you just have to drink out of the Jose..

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Forbidden Sushi

Forbidden Sushi

AutumnSparky Report

6points
POST
#52

Finally A Restaurant Good Enough For Me

Finally A Restaurant Good Enough For Me

crazylegsmcgraw Report

6points
POST
#53

In This Restaurant On The Island Of Langkawi, The Cook Seems To Be Her Best Customer

In This Restaurant On The Island Of Langkawi, The Cook Seems To Be Her Best Customer

stefan_kaempfen_travel Report

6points
POST
Nayan V
Nayan V
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guess who served me some coffee...... It was your......

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#54

The Little Restaurant That Never Grew Up

The Little Restaurant That Never Grew Up

BusinessPunny Report

6points
POST
#55

Harry Potter's Favorite Place In Town

Harry Potter's Favorite Place In Town

BusinessPunny Report

6points
POST
#56

Dairy Godmother

Dairy Godmother

The Dairy Godmother Report

5points
POST
#57

Egg'lectic Cafe

Egg'lectic Cafe

Egg'lectic Cafe' Report

5points
POST
#58

Kale Me Crazy

Kale Me Crazy

Kale Me Crazy Report

5points
POST
#59

Sconehenge Bakery & Cafe

Sconehenge Bakery & Cafe

Sconehenge Bakery & Cafe Report

5points
POST
#60

Codfather

Codfather

Codfather Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Vincent Van Doughnut

Vincent Van Doughnut

Vincent Van Doughnut Report

5points
POST
#62

Witty Chinese Restaurant Names You Say

Witty Chinese Restaurant Names You Say

Papa_Jeff Report

5points
POST
#63

Duffin Dagels

Duffin Dagels

time_is_monkey Report

5points
POST
#64

New Vietnamese Restaurant In My Area With A Clever Name

New Vietnamese Restaurant In My Area With A Clever Name

andytheterp Report

5points
POST
#65

Perfect Name For A Restaurant (Took The Pic In Singapore)

Perfect Name For A Restaurant (Took The Pic In Singapore)

prince_nerd Report

5points
POST
#66

Worst Restaurant Name

Worst Restaurant Name

checherbud Report