98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor
Choosing a restaurant name can be a daunting yet exciting task for any new restaurateur. It’s the first impression potential customers will have, setting the tone for their dining experience. Plus, it can make a real difference in your marketing strategy and how easily people can find you. While some go for classy concepts or the good old method of using the owner’s name, others have a different approach, one that we absolutely adore. They embrace the power of humor and let their imagination run wild, coming up with creative restaurant names that can’t help but make you think, “Now that’s a clever one!”
Here’s what we’ve cooked up for you today — a serving of funny restaurant names from owners with a great sense of humor. We believe that laughter is the best medicine, and combining that with delicious food creates a recipe for success. So, if you’ve been craving some restaurant-naming inspiration or simply need a good chuckle, here is where you’ll find it!
We collected a wide variety of restaurant name ideas that showcase the wit and cleverness of their owners. From punny restaurant names that make you groan (in a good way) to downright hilarious monikers that’ll have you laughing out loud, these humorous business names are pure genius. As you read through these side-splitting restaurant names, prepare to be inspired and entertained by the creative wit of these restaurant owners who have turned the task of naming their establishment into a form of art. Who knows? You might even recognize a favorite dining spot of yours among these eateries!
This post may include affiliate links.
Nothing To Add Here
This Thai Restaurant's Name
Best Chinese Restaurant Name Ever
The Notorious P.I.G. BBQ
Grill Of Thrones
Sausage With Benefits
The Most Honest Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Name In Hawaii... Possibly The Country
Genius Name For A Restaurant
Would You Eat At This Restaurant?
Nacho Daddy
The Name Of This Restaurant I Drove By
Pizza Hat, The Best Store Of All
Shenanigans Irish Pub
I Tried This Restaurant In Kuwait For First Time Because Of The Name, What's The Secret Sauce?
YES. “I am the one who cooks” I want to eat there. Make this higher up. It’s a pun and a statement!
Best Restaurant Name Ever
Funny Restaurant Names
Chinese Restaurant Found In The Home Village Of James Matthew Barrie, The Creator Of Peter Pan
The City's Newest Food Truck - The Grillenium Falcon
YES YES YES I want to eat there
Only In London
Honesty From My Local Chinese Restaurant
Silly Restaurant Name And Branding I Saw Across The Street
What do they serve there? Sushi in the shape of people? Idk who would want to see Sushi P**n..
Burgatory
The Great Impasta
The Himalayan Chimney
This 7-Twelve Convenience Store Ironically Within Eyesight Of 7-Eleven
Downtown Chicago Found This Creative And Funny Name
Best Restaurant Name Ever
They had one male server who got upset and complained after being fired. However the women just assumed it was God performing another miracle where He turns waiter into whine.
This Restaurant Name In Montreal
Let’s Fork… But I’ll Spoon U After
Just Sing It
I Think This Restaurant Is Trying To Tell Me My Future
Either They Sell The Stinkiest Tofu Or Dankest Bud
Park In Rear
I'll Have Mine Lightly Battered Please
Frying Nemo the sequel to Finding Nemo. Rated R. Nemo is now a grown adult fish trying it protect his kids, but can he protect himself against those horrible humans? Coming this Summer. Brought to you by Disney. The company that kills off a parental figure in literally every movie.
Nothing Bundt Cakes
This Is The Best Name For A Chinese Restaurant That I've Ever Seen
This Is An Absolutely Perfect Name For A Chinese Restaurant
Apparently Not Much Thought Went Into This Restaurant Name
“Here we serve tacos, just tacos. Also more.”
Un Pho Gettable. The Best Pho-King Restaurant Name Ever
I See Your Funny Restaurant Names And Raise You A Silly B&b Name
Ooop, sorry that was me. Too many Chimichangas. Wooo. That one stinks..
So What Should We Name Our Mexican Restaurant?
“Welcome to Mexican Resturant, I’m not Mexican but I work here anyways, what food u want? We have Mexican food, and Mexican food.”
Where The Hell Have I Found Myself Where The Restaurants Have Names Like These?
Funny Restaurant Name
Pay $500 extra to be served on the moon
Love The Name Of This Restaurant In Ghent. The Dogs Looked Pretty Good Too!
Funny Restaurant Name
Food Made With Love
Murder is a part of the experience. Last week I went there and this guy got yeeted into an oven And another guy just got poisoned. You got a 1 in 3 of your food being poisoned each time u go there btw. I can’t die so I’m fine. But the rest of u..eeeeh..
Funny Restaurant Name In Chicago
In Tofino, Wieners Fly
The Flying Weiner D*ck. Coming soon to a theater near you. This film is not yet rated.
I Burger Restaurant In Saudi Arabia
If you say so! Excuse me I got to go to the bathroom real quick..