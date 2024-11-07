On the flip side, a bizarre hairdo that looks like (and probably is) a mistake can leave you feeling deflated, demotivated, and devastated. The ‘Just [Eff] My [Stuff] Up’ online community has been sharing photos of tragic hair accidents for around a decade, and we’ve decided to showcase the worst fails of all time. Scroll down for some of the biggest disasters in the world of hair. Just remember, nobody's judging the people there, just their hair.

Whether you’re fully aware of it or not, your haircut can have an incredibly powerful impact on your life. A stylish , fresh hairstyle done by a skilled professional stylist can make you feel confident and like you can take on the world.

#1 ... And The Absolute Winner Of All Time Is Share icon

#2 Just Give Me That Microphone Head Share icon

#3 Tried To Do A Homemade Bowl Cut Share icon

If you’ve known your hairdresser for years and you’re consistently happy with the way they work—way to go! No matter if someone cuts your hair, bakes your bread, fixes your home, delivers your newspaper, or gives you financial advice, it’s a blessing to have professionals in your life that you know you can trust to do their jobs well. However, if you’re on the lookout for a new stylist, things can get tricky. It’s hard to know who to trust without first seeing them in action.

#4 Hmmm Share icon

#5 Give Me The Reverse Dad Share icon

#6 How Do I Let Everyone To Know I Have Dreads? Share icon

The ‘Thriving Stylist’ notes that good hair salons will have accessible booking options. If there’s poor communication between the stylists and their clients, then it’s a red flag. If a client feels like they’re being ignored, they’ll get frustrated and simply look for alternatives instead of wasting their time. Another thing to look out for is how the salon presents itself on social media. Do the photos match reality or are they a more glamorous version of what’s actually offered?

#7 I’m Struggling To Find The Words To Describe How Awful This Looks Share icon

#8 When Your Transformation Is Complete But You Have To Get Downtown Share icon

#9 Give Me That "If Dubstep Were A Haircut" Look Share icon

Another issue is if the salon only has limited payment options. For example, a stylist who only takes cash is obviously going to lose clients who would love to be able to pay by card, too. And vice versa. ADVERTISEMENT The more flexible you are, the fewer potential clients you’ll lose, because you’ll be catering to the widest possible audience.The ‘Thriving Stylist’ also notes that your image as a hair stylist also matters. To put it bluntly, if it’s clear that you haven’t put any effort into your own hairstyle, why should your clients trust you with their hair?

#10 Give Me That Future White Collar Criminal Share icon

#11 He Looks Like A Disney Villain Share icon

#12 What In The Name Of Good God Share icon

Meanwhile, Business Insider urges salons to update their websites and social media so that all clients will have access to the relevant info they need. Furthermore, the price you have to pay for a stylist’s services also matters. Offering discounts may be a subtle red flag. Salons that offer quality services know the value of their efforts. On the other hand, if there’s little transparency about any hidden extra fees, then it’s not a good look. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 What In God's Name Is This Share icon

#14 Flying Saucers Of The 1980s Share icon

#15 I Bet It’s Enchanting To Watch Him Talk Share icon

The wittily named ‘Just [Eff] My [Stuff] Up’ subreddit was created in mid-December of 2014. Over the past decade, the community has grown by leaps and bounds. Currently, there are nearly a million members—945k to be exact—who call this online group home. It continues to be active to this very day, with a large contingent of moderators to keep things in order.

#16 My 10th Grade Year Book Picture Share icon

#17 I Don't Even Have A Joke To Make For These Share icon

#18 I Like Any Haircut That Makes An Ear The Central Area Of Focus Share icon

If you feel inspired by the photos in this list and want to share any bad hairstyles you spot in the future on the sub, then you’ve got to abide by the community’s rules. For instance, you have to make sure that you’re sharing photos of actual human hair. Wigs or animal hair aren’t allowed. Cosplay is acceptable only as long as the hair belongs to the person in the photo. Once again, if it’s a wig, then ‘Just [Eff] My [Stuff] Up’ isn’t the place to share it.

#19 The Straw Is The Icing On The Cake Share icon

#20 What Is Even Going On?! Share icon

Meanwhile, it’s also important that you don’t simply repost whatever’s already popular on the subreddit. Sure, you might have come across a stunningly disastrous hairdo that you can’t wait to share with the hundreds of thousands of other members, but you should hold your horses. ADVERTISEMENT Slow down. Do a bit of research. If a photo of the haircut has been posted on the sub within the last month, you shouldn’t share it again.

#22 Give Me The Hobbit Bob Share icon

#23 This Man Is A Legend Share icon

#24 The Years Have Been Rough For Bart Simpson Share icon

What’s more, new members shouldn’t share any pineapple haircuts (which are low-hanging fruit) or anything on the Classic Cuts list. Furthermore, you should ensure that there’s absolutely no identifying information in the photos you post. The point is to gently poke fun at the hairstyles, not create problems for the people who got them.

#25 Stockbroker In The Front, Influencer In The Back Share icon

#26 Who Let Them Leave The House Like This… Share icon

#27 Iraqi TV Hairstyles Rock Share icon

It might sound obvious, but the haircuts you post shouldn’t be photoshopped. What’s more, you actually have to share real hairdos, so that’s a big ‘no’ on any cartoons, paintings, or drawings. Furthermore, the moderators add that the community should be empathetic and not post anything related to people’s illnesses or injuries: “We’re here to laugh at people’s poor hairstyle choices, not their medical conditions which they have no control over.”

#28 Honestly I Admire The Audacity To Wear This Look In A Court Room Share icon

#29 My Soldier Said I Could Post This As Long As I Get Up Votes.. Well I Dont Wanna Disappoint The Kid Share icon

#30 She Blended Them In Well Share icon

Which of the photos in this list made you cringe and groan the loudest? Which haircuts would you say deserve a medal for being the very worst ones ever? When was the last time you regretted a hairstyle you got? ADVERTISEMENT How long have you been going to your current hairdresser? What are some green and red flags to look out for when choosing a new stylist? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Share them in the comments, you fashionable Pandas.

#31 This Dude Is Running For Schoolboard In My Town. Got A Flyer In The Mail With This Pic And Almost Spit My Drink Out Share icon

#32 "I Need The Worst Possible Style For My Head Shape." "I Got You Fam." Share icon

#33 When Your Company Has A Strict No Beard Policy....but It Doesn't Say Anything A About A Neckbeard Share icon

#34 Now This Is Cursed Share icon

#35 Just Share With Your Loved Ones Share icon

#37 Full Scorpion Share icon

#38 That’s One Way To Tell Them Apart Share icon

#39 Do Beards Count? Share icon

#40 How And Why Share icon

#41 "You Know What A Ballsa-" "Say No More" Share icon

#42 I Paid $50 For This Haircut Share icon

#43 DIY Ski Mask Share icon

#44 I Cannot Share icon

#45 I Can Smell It From Here Share icon

#46 My Local Senate Candidate's Beard Is Trying To Escape His Face Share icon

#47 Michael Fabricant - A British Mp. "Give Me That Spaghetti Look" Share icon

#48 Guys I Found Karen Share icon

#49 The Combover To End All Combovers Share icon

#50 Irresistible Share icon

#51 Rat Tail In Front? Share icon

#52 Instagram Never Disappoints Share icon

#53 This Person's Mom's Senior Picture, Late 60s Share icon

#54 Yes, The Eyeliner Goes Around The Fringe Share icon

#55 Coolio These Days Share icon

#56 Never Too Old To Rock The Johnny Bravo Share icon

#57 Just...the Whole Thing Share icon

#59 Granted, It Was On A Programme About Conspiracies But Still Share icon

#60 When You Ask For A Line But The Barber Gives You An Entire Highway Share icon

#61 My Mom Took Up A Hair Cutting Course About 9 Years Ago. With Little Practice She Confidentially Lured My Brother In For A Haircut. This Is The Result. Now I Can't Make Eye Contact With My Brother Without Laughing Share icon

#62 I Got A Crush Immediately Share icon

#63 Uh....... I Got Nothing Share icon

#64 Helmet Share icon

#65 She Looks Like Someone…but I’m Drawing A Blanka On Who Share icon

#66 Professor At My University Rocking The Bold Two-Tuft Hairline Look Share icon

#67 Came Home From Work This Evening To See That My Wife Gave My Kid A Karen Cut Share icon

#68 Family Matters Share icon

