Whether you’re fully aware of it or not, your haircut can have an incredibly powerful impact on your life. A stylish, fresh hairstyle done by a skilled professional stylist can make you feel confident and like you can take on the world.

On the flip side, a bizarre hairdo that looks like (and probably is) a mistake can leave you feeling deflated, demotivated, and devastated. The ‘Just [Eff] My [Stuff] Up’ online community has been sharing photos of tragic hair accidents for around a decade, and we’ve decided to showcase the worst fails of all time. Scroll down for some of the biggest disasters in the world of hair. Just remember, nobody's judging the people there, just their hair.

#1

... And The Absolute Winner Of All Time Is

... And The Absolute Winner Of All Time Is

    #2

    Just Give Me That Microphone Head

    Just Give Me That Microphone Head

    I'd be tempted to tap it and say "Hello? Is this thing on? Check 1 2"

    #3

    Tried To Do A Homemade Bowl Cut

    Tried To Do A Homemade Bowl Cut

    If you’ve known your hairdresser for years and you’re consistently happy with the way they work—way to go! No matter if someone cuts your hair, bakes your bread, fixes your home, delivers your newspaper, or gives you financial advice, it’s a blessing to have professionals in your life that you know you can trust to do their jobs well.

    However, if you’re on the lookout for a new stylist, things can get tricky. It’s hard to know who to trust without first seeing them in action.
    #4

    Hmmm

    Hmmm

    #5

    Give Me The Reverse Dad

    Give Me The Reverse Dad

    abel_2 avatar
    Abel
    Abel
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they fuse, dragonball z stile, they would get a full hair. Fu sion,!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    How Do I Let Everyone To Know I Have Dreads?

    How Do I Let Everyone To Know I Have Dreads?

    The ‘Thriving Stylist’ notes that good hair salons will have accessible booking options. If there’s poor communication between the stylists and their clients, then it’s a red flag. If a client feels like they’re being ignored, they’ll get frustrated and simply look for alternatives instead of wasting their time.

    Another thing to look out for is how the salon presents itself on social media. Do the photos match reality or are they a more glamorous version of what’s actually offered?
    #7

    I’m Struggling To Find The Words To Describe How Awful This Looks

    I'm Struggling To Find The Words To Describe How Awful This Looks

    #8

    When Your Transformation Is Complete But You Have To Get Downtown

    When Your Transformation Is Complete But You Have To Get Downtown

    #9

    Give Me That "If Dubstep Were A Haircut" Look

    Give Me That "If Dubstep Were A Haircut" Look

    Another issue is if the salon only has limited payment options. For example, a stylist who only takes cash is obviously going to lose clients who would love to be able to pay by card, too. And vice versa.

    The more flexible you are, the fewer potential clients you’ll lose, because you’ll be catering to the widest possible audience.The ‘Thriving Stylist’ also notes that your image as a hair stylist also matters. To put it bluntly, if it’s clear that you haven’t put any effort into your own hairstyle, why should your clients trust you with their hair?
    #10

    Give Me That Future White Collar Criminal

    Give Me That Future White Collar Criminal

    #11

    He Looks Like A Disney Villain

    He Looks Like A Disney Villain

    #12

    What In The Name Of Good God

    What In The Name Of Good God

    Meanwhile, Business Insider urges salons to update their websites and social media so that all clients will have access to the relevant info they need. Furthermore, the price you have to pay for a stylist’s services also matters. Offering discounts may be a subtle red flag.

    Salons that offer quality services know the value of their efforts. On the other hand, if there’s little transparency about any hidden extra fees, then it’s not a good look.

    #13

    What In God's Name Is This

    What In God's Name Is This

    #14

    Flying Saucers Of The 1980s

    Flying Saucers Of The 1980s

    #15

    I Bet It’s Enchanting To Watch Him Talk

    I Bet It's Enchanting To Watch Him Talk

    The wittily named ‘Just [Eff] My [Stuff] Up’ subreddit was created in mid-December of 2014. Over the past decade, the community has grown by leaps and bounds. Currently, there are nearly a million members—945k to be exact—who call this online group home. It continues to be active to this very day, with a large contingent of moderators to keep things in order.
    #16

    My 10th Grade Year Book Picture

    My 10th Grade Year Book Picture

    #17

    I Don't Even Have A Joke To Make For These

    I Don't Even Have A Joke To Make For These

    #18

    I Like Any Haircut That Makes An Ear The Central Area Of Focus

    I Like Any Haircut That Makes An Ear The Central Area Of Focus

    If you feel inspired by the photos in this list and want to share any bad hairstyles you spot in the future on the sub, then you’ve got to abide by the community’s rules. For instance, you have to make sure that you’re sharing photos of actual human hair. Wigs or animal hair aren’t allowed.

    Cosplay is acceptable only as long as the hair belongs to the person in the photo. Once again, if it’s a wig, then ‘Just [Eff] My [Stuff] Up’ isn’t the place to share it.
    #19

    The Straw Is The Icing On The Cake

    The Straw Is The Icing On The Cake

    #20

    What Is Even Going On?!

    What Is Even Going On?!

    #21

    “Ultra Karen”

    "Ultra Karen"

    Meanwhile, it’s also important that you don’t simply repost whatever’s already popular on the subreddit. Sure, you might have come across a stunningly disastrous hairdo that you can’t wait to share with the hundreds of thousands of other members, but you should hold your horses.

    Slow down. Do a bit of research. If a photo of the haircut has been posted on the sub within the last month, you shouldn’t share it again.
    #22

    Give Me The Hobbit Bob

    Give Me The Hobbit Bob

    #23

    This Man Is A Legend

    This Man Is A Legend

    #24

    The Years Have Been Rough For Bart Simpson

    The Years Have Been Rough For Bart Simpson

    What’s more, new members shouldn’t share any pineapple haircuts (which are low-hanging fruit) or anything on the Classic Cuts list.

    Furthermore, you should ensure that there’s absolutely no identifying information in the photos you post. The point is to gently poke fun at the hairstyles, not create problems for the people who got them.
    #25

    Stockbroker In The Front, Influencer In The Back

    Stockbroker In The Front, Influencer In The Back

    #26

    Who Let Them Leave The House Like This…

    Who Let Them Leave The House Like This…

    #27

    Iraqi TV Hairstyles Rock

    Iraqi TV Hairstyles Rock

    It might sound obvious, but the haircuts you post shouldn’t be photoshopped. What’s more, you actually have to share real hairdos, so that’s a big ‘no’ on any cartoons, paintings, or drawings.

    Furthermore, the moderators add that the community should be empathetic and not post anything related to people’s illnesses or injuries: “We’re here to laugh at people’s poor hairstyle choices, not their medical conditions which they have no control over.”
    #28

    Honestly I Admire The Audacity To Wear This Look In A Court Room

    Honestly I Admire The Audacity To Wear This Look In A Court Room

    #29

    My Soldier Said I Could Post This As Long As I Get Up Votes.. Well I Dont Wanna Disappoint The Kid

    My Soldier Said I Could Post This As Long As I Get Up Votes.. Well I Dont Wanna Disappoint The Kid

    #30

    She Blended Them In Well

    She Blended Them In Well

    Which of the photos in this list made you cringe and groan the loudest? Which haircuts would you say deserve a medal for being the very worst ones ever? When was the last time you regretted a hairstyle you got?

    How long have you been going to your current hairdresser? What are some green and red flags to look out for when choosing a new stylist? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Share them in the comments, you fashionable Pandas.
    #31

    This Dude Is Running For Schoolboard In My Town. Got A Flyer In The Mail With This Pic And Almost Spit My Drink Out

    This Dude Is Running For Schoolboard In My Town. Got A Flyer In The Mail With This Pic And Almost Spit My Drink Out

    #32

    "I Need The Worst Possible Style For My Head Shape." "I Got You Fam."

    "I Need The Worst Possible Style For My Head Shape." "I Got You Fam."

    #33

    When Your Company Has A Strict No Beard Policy....but It Doesn't Say Anything A About A Neckbeard

    When Your Company Has A Strict No Beard Policy....but It Doesn't Say Anything A About A Neckbeard

    #34

    Now This Is Cursed

    Now This Is Cursed

    #35

    Just Share With Your Loved Ones

    Just Share With Your Loved Ones

    #36

    Yeah,so

    Yeah,so

    #37

    Full Scorpion

    Full Scorpion

    #38

    That’s One Way To Tell Them Apart

    That's One Way To Tell Them Apart

    #39

    Do Beards Count?

    Do Beards Count?

    #40

    How And Why

    How And Why

    #41

    "You Know What A Ballsa-" "Say No More"

    "You Know What A Ballsa-" "Say No More"

    #42

    I Paid $50 For This Haircut

    I Paid $50 For This Haircut

    #43

    DIY Ski Mask

    DIY Ski Mask

    #44

    I Cannot

    I Cannot

    #45

    I Can Smell It From Here

    I Can Smell It From Here

    #46

    My Local Senate Candidate's Beard Is Trying To Escape His Face

    My Local Senate Candidate's Beard Is Trying To Escape His Face

    #47

    Michael Fabricant - A British Mp. "Give Me That Spaghetti Look"

    Michael Fabricant - A British Mp. "Give Me That Spaghetti Look"

    #48

    Guys I Found Karen

    Guys I Found Karen

    #49

    The Combover To End All Combovers

    The Combover To End All Combovers

    #50

    Irresistible

    Irresistible

    #51

    Rat Tail In Front?

    Rat Tail In Front?

    #52

    Instagram Never Disappoints

    Instagram Never Disappoints

    #53

    This Person's Mom's Senior Picture, Late 60s

    This Person's Mom's Senior Picture, Late 60s

    #54

    Yes, The Eyeliner Goes Around The Fringe

    Yes, The Eyeliner Goes Around The Fringe

    #55

    Coolio These Days

    Coolio These Days

    #56

    Never Too Old To Rock The Johnny Bravo

    Never Too Old To Rock The Johnny Bravo

    #57

    Just...the Whole Thing

    Just...the Whole Thing

    #58

    Why?

    Why?

    #59

    Granted, It Was On A Programme About Conspiracies But Still

    Granted, It Was On A Programme About Conspiracies But Still

    #60

    When You Ask For A Line But The Barber Gives You An Entire Highway

    When You Ask For A Line But The Barber Gives You An Entire Highway

    #61

    My Mom Took Up A Hair Cutting Course About 9 Years Ago. With Little Practice She Confidentially Lured My Brother In For A Haircut. This Is The Result. Now I Can't Make Eye Contact With My Brother Without Laughing

    My Mom Took Up A Hair Cutting Course About 9 Years Ago. With Little Practice She Confidentially Lured My Brother In For A Haircut. This Is The Result. Now I Can't Make Eye Contact With My Brother Without Laughing

    #62

    I Got A Crush Immediately

    I Got A Crush Immediately

    #63

    Uh....... I Got Nothing

    Uh....... I Got Nothing

    #64

    Helmet

    Helmet

    #65

    She Looks Like Someone…but I’m Drawing A Blanka On Who

    She Looks Like Someone…but I'm Drawing A Blanka On Who

    #66

    Professor At My University Rocking The Bold Two-Tuft Hairline Look

    Professor At My University Rocking The Bold Two-Tuft Hairline Look

    #67

    Came Home From Work This Evening To See That My Wife Gave My Kid A Karen Cut

    Came Home From Work This Evening To See That My Wife Gave My Kid A Karen Cut

    #68

    Family Matters

    Family Matters

    #69

    This Alumnus Of The Lollipop Guild On Divorce Court

    This Alumnus Of The Lollipop Guild On Divorce Court

