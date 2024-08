With more than 1.6 million real estate agents in the United States alone, people looking to buy or rent are bound to come across a few bad apples that provide poor service and sour the whole experience. Whether it’s a lack of expertise, inadequate communication, or pressuring sales tactics, admittedly, not everyone has what it takes to be a realtor . To further prove this, Bored Panda has curated a list of some of the most bizarre behaviors people have encountered from these ‘professionals.’ Keep scrolling to find them, and don’t forget to share your own realtor horror stories below.

#1 Real Estate Agent Facepalm

#2 Sorry You Died, Do You Still Want To Sell?
I get this text every 6 months. Got tired, said I was dead. Did not discourage the effort.



#3 This Photo Was On A Real Estate Listing

#4 Estate Agents Have Been Learning About Photoshop, It Seems

#5 The Realtor Left My Front Door Like This After A Showing

#6 Real Estate Agents Need To Work On Their Photography Skills

#7 A Realtor In Philadelphia Has Listed My Phone Number On His Resume Or Website, And I Have Been Receiving Texts And Calls Intended For Him For Over A Decade
I've tried reaching out to him countless times to change it, and after years of no response, I have chosen spite.



#8 Realtor Photoshopped Out The Power Lines

#9 Real Estate Agent Accidentally Sent This Letter To A Tenant Instead Of Landlord

#10 The Way Realtors Take Photos

#11 Use A Cup, Man

#12 Is It Legal For Real Estate Agents To Put Up Photos Of A Property That Do Not Show The Actual Property?

#13 Real Estate Broker Posts Glowing Review Using His Own Name

#14 This Is From An Actual Real Estate Company

#15 Terrible Real Estate Photographs

#16 Is It Normal For NYC Listings To Include A Realtor Photoshoot?

#17 Ah Yes, I See The RSVP Now

#18 When The Realtor Somehow Posts Teeny-Tiny Photos On The Listing Page

#19 Real Estate Agents Are Mildly Infuriating

#20 It's Always The Real Estate Agents

#21 Misleading Realtor Listing Got Our Hopes Up

#22 How Drunk Was The Real Estate Agent When He Posted This On Zillow? Extra Zeros Much

#23 Vancouver Realtor Steals Owner's Fruit During A Showing

#24 A Brutally Honest Real Estate Agent

#25 The Local Real Estate "Investor" Is Mad That I Told Him I Didn't Have Time To Speak When He Showed Up Unannounced

#26 The "Haha" Is Making Me Furious

#27 Landlord Buys A Home Away From An 83-Year-Old Man While He's In The Hospital Unknowingly Behind On Payments And Foreclosed. Realtor Spins It As A "Heartfelt" Story

#28 My Realtor Sent Out An Email Yesterday Claiming He's Retiring, Then Says It Was An April Fools' Joke
I was actually excited to hear he was retiring, because he screwed me over. I hate him even more now.



#29 15 Calls From Unknown Numbers In An Hour After Contacting A Realtor Through A Website

#30 When You Use ChatGPT To Describe Your Listings

#31 Just What I Need From My Real Estate Agent - Sexiness

#32 Realtors Now Using ChatGPT For Property Descriptions

#33 Such A Weird Reaction To Me Declining To Do Business With This Real Estate Agent

#34 Tell Her That's Discrimination And You Won't Stand For It

#35 I'd Like To See A Seller Try To Cut Her Commission In Half During The Closing

#36 This Letter From A Prospective Realtor Does Not Instill Confidence

#37 When You Put A No Junk Mail Sign But The Real Estate Agents Don't Recognize Their Junk As Junk

#38 This Real Estate Agent Edited Out The Power Lines In The Background

#39 I'm Currently Apartment-Hunting, And This Real Estate Agent Doesn't Understand That People Have Jobs, And That Text/Email Is A Good Option For Small Non-Urgent Questions

#40 Bought A House Today, And This Happened

#41 Decided To Buy And Sell Homes With My Girlfriend's Realtor To Get A Better Rate. Received This From My Old Realtor This Morning

#42 Real Estate False Advertising. I Got This In The Mail, I Searched It Up And The Sold Price Didn't Match The Brochure

#43 My Friend Went To An Estate Agent. At The Meeting, The Agent Got My Friend's Name Wrong. When He Got Up To Print Something, My Friend Noticed This On The Guy's Desk

#44 Sonya Has Great Taste

#45 Very Unprofessional

#46 What Were These Real Estate Agents Even Thinking? Woman's Husband Passes Away And They Send Her A Condolence Letter And Asks Her To Sell Her Home

#47 Misleading Photos On Realtor Websites

#48 I Received A Text Message From A Real Estate Agency A Few Months Ago
I was more offended that they never told me where my house was.



#49 A Real Estate Agent From Haart Is Saying It Like It Is

#50 Our Estate Agent Wants Me To Do Their Job. For Context, We're Moving Out After Buying Our First Home

#51 Real Estate Fixes Mold With Photoshop, Badly

#52 The Lack Of Punctuation At The End

#53 Realtor Can't Take No For An Answer. Reaches Out Once A Month Religiously

#54 Real Estate Agent Lies About The Year The House Was Built In To Deceive Buyers

#55 How In The World Are These Listing Photos Helpful?
I do not care about the staging furniture. I want to see closets and amenities. Real estate photos are not the place to be artsy.



#56 This Realtor Needs A V8

#57 My Realtor Used Her Pen As A Pointer While Explaining My Welcome Packet

#58 Everything About The Design Of This Sign

#59 When Your Whole Building Is Working Class Tenants And Some Real Estate Agent Thinks This Is A Good Idea