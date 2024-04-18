Guy Realizes He Got Played By Realtor He Thought He Was Dating

ADVERTISEMENT

A dream house is more than just four walls with a roof. It’s a place where you unwind after a tiring day at work, where you spend quality time with your loved ones and dream about your future. But finding your own space isn’t easy, especially with inflation, stringent loan requirements, and a shortage of available properties.

On top of these things, a reliable realtor is also quite rare. This man, unfortunately, learned about this the hard way. The Redditor rushed into buying a house from an attractive real estate agent without due diligence. He ended up paying extra money for the home.

Buying a house is a huge deal and overlooking crucial details can lead to regrets for first time homeowners

Image credits: projectUA / envato (not the actual photo)

In a bid to impress his flirtatious real estate agent, the poster purchased a house with faulty foundation

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: TechFads

Women weren’t always at the forefront in real estate. In earlier times, they worked behind the scenes, handling administrative tasks. However, by the late 1800s, they started making their mark in the industry as brokers and agents.

In 1908, when the National Association of Realtors (NAR) was first established, they only had male members even though nearly 3,000 women worked as brokers across the country. Just two years later, NAR welcomed its first female member, paving the way for many more women.

Nowadays, it’s highly likely to find a female real estate agent, as 55% of agents and brokers are women. As per a report by NAR, the industry is made up of 64% female realtors. So, what makes them such great agents?

A skilled salesperson often makes for a great realtor. And even though many believe that you need to be a smooth talker to excel in sales, it’s those who have mastered the art of listening who thrive. Many times, realtors are so focused on getting their commissions, they forget to address the needs of customers.

As per studies, women are naturally better listeners. In fact, heschl’s gyrus, the part of the brain linked to listening, is larger in women compared to men. Not only does listening enable you to understand your customer’s home requirements, it also helps build a rapport with them. People are more likely to make a purchase if they feel they are heard.

Understanding body language can be a key asset when you are a seller. Agents and brokers can learn a lot about how someone is feeling by studying their non-verbal cues. Women pay closer attention to things like the client’s posture, gestures, and eye contact than men do. For instance, during property viewing, a realtor can tailor their approach based on these subtle hints.

As per an article published in Neuroscience Marketing, women are better salespersons than men due to “the Peacock Display.” Based on this research, if a man is unconsciously thinking about romance, he might spend more money in order to impress his potential partner. Just like it happened in this case.

However, they didn’t imply anything like flirting or suggestive behavior needed to happen. So, if two agents with similar skills and offers compete for a sale, the one who can manage to create a romantic atmosphere might close the deal. Regardless of our emotions, it’s crucial not to let our feelings cloud our judgment. Always conduct thorough research before making important decisions like buying a home.

While some felt he was taken advantage of, others believe he still got a good deal

