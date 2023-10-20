ADVERTISEMENT

Looking for a place you could call home? Then you came to the right place. Well, at least for some laughs. Welcome to a world where real estate photos go a bit crazy.

When you're on a search for your next cozy dwelling, those property pics play a crucial role. They're your first look at what could be your future residence. But here's the catch: not all real estate agents are photography pros. Honestly, some seem to have missed the memo entirely. Thanks to the X page “Bad Realty Photos”, we’ve gathered the most mind-boggling and cringe-worthy examples of real listings found on the internet. From decor choices that make you question reality to some real creepy stuff, the page celebrates “low standards and a lack of attention to detail”.

Keep scrolling to see some of the weirdest real estate photos ever. And feel free to let us know which ones you find the quirkiest by leaving a comment or giving them an upvote!

More info: twitter.com | Instagram | terriblerealestateagentphotos.com | Facebook

#1

#2

#3

rhondamoore avatar
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I cant make out where the floor starts and the counter ends 👀

#4

#5

#6

#7

russelllarsen avatar
Hokuloa
Hokuloa
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Um, not gonna kink shame, but that’s a very *specific* kinda bed.

#8

marcoconti avatar
Mario Strada
Mario Strada
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With photoshop's new AI, even these people will be able to do a decent job of it. If they actually take 5 minutes to read the how to.

#9

#10

#11

#12

rhondamoore avatar
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thats scary for a little baby to wake up to each morning, the face over the cot aswel

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What! You have a downstairs attic? I suppose the cellars upstairs then??

#20

#21

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have now seen several pix of these types of scenarios over the last several years and I am always curious about the reasoning behind kitchen bathing. Perhaps I am missing something obvious.

#22

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am as disturbed by the plastic wrap on the table as I am by the clown. Or is that one of those Godawful plastic table covers?

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
zububonsai
zububonsai
Community Member
5 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

...and one well pissed in corner.... No, thanks.

#31

#32

waihi avatar
My O My
My O My
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Purrfect! Now the cats can watch the washing machine from the couch

#33

#34

slinkaste avatar
Slinkaste
Slinkaste
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s what my MIL would do to decorate her room. (Actually, she did once. She hanged a bed sheet with flower on her wall, because she saw somewhere flower themed wallpaper and decided that bed sheet will do as fine)

#35

#36

#37

#38

leneeriksen1984 avatar
Lene
Lene
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I may be silly for this opinion but: this looks like a hoarder's house. Hoarding is a mental illness and I don't think that's something to laugh at.

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

