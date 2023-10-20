ADVERTISEMENT

Looking for a place you could call home? Then you came to the right place. Well, at least for some laughs. Welcome to a world where real estate photos go a bit crazy.

When you're on a search for your next cozy dwelling, those property pics play a crucial role. They're your first look at what could be your future residence. But here's the catch: not all real estate agents are photography pros. Honestly, some seem to have missed the memo entirely. Thanks to the X page “Bad Realty Photos”, we’ve gathered the most mind-boggling and cringe-worthy examples of real listings found on the internet. From decor choices that make you question reality to some real creepy stuff, the page celebrates “low standards and a lack of attention to detail”.

Keep scrolling to see some of the weirdest real estate photos ever. And feel free to let us know which ones you find the quirkiest by leaving a comment or giving them an upvote!

More info: twitter.com | Instagram | terriblerealestateagentphotos.com | Facebook