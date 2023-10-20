This X Page Collects Terrible Real Estate Pics, And Here’s 57 Of The Worst Ones
Looking for a place you could call home? Then you came to the right place. Well, at least for some laughs. Welcome to a world where real estate photos go a bit crazy.
When you're on a search for your next cozy dwelling, those property pics play a crucial role. They're your first look at what could be your future residence. But here's the catch: not all real estate agents are photography pros. Honestly, some seem to have missed the memo entirely. Thanks to the X page “Bad Realty Photos”, we’ve gathered the most mind-boggling and cringe-worthy examples of real listings found on the internet. From decor choices that make you question reality to some real creepy stuff, the page celebrates “low standards and a lack of attention to detail”.
Keep scrolling to see some of the weirdest real estate photos ever. And feel free to let us know which ones you find the quirkiest by leaving a comment or giving them an upvote!
I cant make out where the floor starts and the counter ends 👀
With photoshop's new AI, even these people will be able to do a decent job of it. If they actually take 5 minutes to read the how to.
Thats scary for a little baby to wake up to each morning, the face over the cot aswel
I have now seen several pix of these types of scenarios over the last several years and I am always curious about the reasoning behind kitchen bathing. Perhaps I am missing something obvious.
I am as disturbed by the plastic wrap on the table as I am by the clown. Or is that one of those Godawful plastic table covers?
S#it did we really just rent this room for 2100 a month