Airports are a place like no other, and we'll also tell you why. They have long served as gateways to our adventures, places where a vacation or a new life begins before we've even stepped foot in our destination. But have you ever paused during your endless airport navigation, with your carry-on suitcase in tow, and realized that airports are, quite frankly, a peculiar kind of chaos?

It's where reality bends a bit and all social norms seem to crash against a bit of turbulence, giving life to hilarious airport moments. Pajamas in public? No problem. Vodka at 8 AM? Nothing weird here. A grown man sprinting like he's in the Olympic finals just to make a flight? All totally ordinary sights, which is why airports are often seen as some kind of lawless place, where "being inappropriate" is a pretty much subjective concept.

People who fly through airports on a regular basis have seen some pretty incredible things — things you might not believe if we told you about them. So why not let these crazy airport pictures speak for themselves?

The internet has graced us with so many funny airport pics, and we won't deny that we spent an unhealthy amount of time scrolling through the ones we selected for this list.

Ensure your seat backs and tray tables are in their full upright position, and prepare for takeoff. Our voyage through the funniest travel moments is about to begin! From outrageous sleeping positions to the most unusual carry-on items (we're looking at you, man with a full-size desk lamp), this is travel humor at its finest.

#1

A Sign Outside An Airport In Helsinki, Finland

A Sign Outside An Airport In Helsinki, Finland

IgnorantLobster

#2

Flying Home For The Holidays Dressed To Surprise The Family.

Flying Home For The Holidays Dressed To Surprise The Family.

"Before the flight, I met this stranger at the airport. Instant best friends."

ImplicationOfDanger

#3

My Cousin Met A Victoria's Secret Model At The Airport. Perfect Day To Be Wearing That Shirt

My Cousin Met A Victoria's Secret Model At The Airport. Perfect Day To Be Wearing That Shirt

trolollies

#4

Gandalf On The Ceiling Of A New Zealand Airport

Gandalf On The Ceiling Of A New Zealand Airport

geoff5093

Menacing Duck
Menacing Duck
Community Member
I need to go to New Zealand now

I need to go to New Zealand now

#5

Oh No, Someone Spilled All Their Puppies

Oh No, Someone Spilled All Their Puppies

cloudform

#6

Son Made A Friend At An Airport. They Don’t Speak The Same Language But They Can Co-Exist Nicely

Son Made A Friend At An Airport. They Don't Speak The Same Language But They Can Co-Exist Nicely

afro-harry

#7

I Saw This Majesty Today While Visiting The Airport

I Saw This Majesty Today While Visiting The Airport

themilkmememan

#8

Props To The Troll That Put This Sticker On The Wall In A Busy Airport Terminal.

Props To The Troll That Put This Sticker On The Wall In A Busy Airport Terminal.

"Been here for 10 minutes and have seen 5 people try it. Cruel."

ryusomad

#9

My Local Airport Added A New Display To Mimic The Inside Of A Plane. They Chose An Underwater Scene As The Background. How Reassuring

My Local Airport Added A New Display To Mimic The Inside Of A Plane. They Chose An Underwater Scene As The Background. How Reassuring

SucculentGravy

#10

During A 12 Hour Flight Delay My Boyfriend Wandered Off.

During A 12 Hour Flight Delay My Boyfriend Wandered Off.

"When I found him he was in the middle of a pixar movie marathon with a group of 5 year olds. He's the one for me."

janeR61

Your Neighborhood Alien
Your Neighborhood Alien
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's definitely a keeper! I hope you joined him!

#11

Sign In The New Orleans Airport Bathroom

Sign In The New Orleans Airport Bathroom

silentonc

#12

Soup Of The Day At An Airport

Soup Of The Day At An Airport

frankPutty

#13

Workers At Prague Airport Having Fun

Workers At Prague Airport Having Fun

malickyberanek

#14

Meanwhile At 10:30 Pm In The Denver Airport

Meanwhile At 10:30 Pm In The Denver Airport

Ixz72

#15

A Wholesome Airport Reunion

A Wholesome Airport Reunion

Jurassic-Bork

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not without garlic and lemon juice!

#16

Airport Security Is Really Getting Tight These Days

Airport Security Is Really Getting Tight These Days

UBPancake

#17

At This Airport, They Have A Machine That Will Print Off Free Short Stories For You To Read While You Wait!

At This Airport, They Have A Machine That Will Print Off Free Short Stories For You To Read While You Wait!

MisallocatedRacism

Your Neighborhood Alien
Your Neighborhood Alien
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They have one of these at my college's library! :D

#18

This Bathroom Mirror In Tallinn Airport Has Instructions On How To Tie A Tie

This Bathroom Mirror In Tallinn Airport Has Instructions On How To Tie A Tie

themiths35

Your Neighborhood Alien
Your Neighborhood Alien
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now if only I could figure out how to tie a bowtie. I've even watched video tutorials, and I'm still confused!

#19

I Didn’t Realize This Was A Requirement Now

I Didn't Realize This Was A Requirement Now

OccamsPhasers

#20

At The Airport Waiting To Embarrass Jimmy

At The Airport Waiting To Embarrass Jimmy

orchid_breeder

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Way to go, Jimmy! Things are off to a good start.

#21

One Of My Relatives Saw This Guy In The Atlanta Airport

One Of My Relatives Saw This Guy In The Atlanta Airport

Stockjock1

KAM KAM
KAM KAM
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't tell the CDC or it will become legally required headgear.

#22

Parked At The Airport Right Next To My House!

Parked At The Airport Right Next To My House!

Brightside96

#23

The Prohibited Items List At Chandigarh Airport, India Has A Snake In It Too

The Prohibited Items List At Chandigarh Airport, India Has A Snake In It Too

Sirpeterdick

#24

Found At Doha Airport

Found At Doha Airport

thebenchmark457

#25

This Airport Hired Actors To Walk Around As Star Wars Characters On May 4th

This Airport Hired Actors To Walk Around As Star Wars Characters On May 4th

monkeyhead_man

#26

At This Airport, Luggage Comes Out Of The Car Trunk

At This Airport, Luggage Comes Out Of The Car Trunk

kraven420

#27

I Met The Meme Guy At The Airport

I Met The Meme Guy At The Airport

mike3495

#28

This Dude's Shirt At Seattle, WA Airport

This Dude's Shirt At Seattle, WA Airport

westwee8

#29

Just Saw This At The Airport Waiting To Pick Someone Up

Just Saw This At The Airport Waiting To Pick Someone Up

TheDapperDoctor

KAM KAM
KAM KAM
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Homecoming, beast mode.

#30

Found At An Airport Drop Off Zone

Found At An Airport Drop Off Zone

froncerro

#31

The Croissants At Schiphol Airport Are Particularly Green Today

The Croissants At Schiphol Airport Are Particularly Green Today

Blu3moss

Your Neighborhood Alien
Your Neighborhood Alien
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think they might have botched the recipe a little bit...

#32

The Plane Leaves When?!

The Plane Leaves When?!

imgur.com

#33

So My Friend Is In An Airport In Morocco And Sees These Guys Trying To Buy Seats On A Plane To Switzerland For Their Falcons

So My Friend Is In An Airport In Morocco And Sees These Guys Trying To Buy Seats On A Plane To Switzerland For Their Falcons

imgur.com

#34

Pet P**ping Station At The Airport

Pet P**ping Station At The Airport

twotea

KAM KAM
KAM KAM
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"P**ping"? Is that the stripper pole?

#35

This Free Speech Booth At An Airport

This Free Speech Booth At An Airport

E116

#36

This Man Is An Everyday Hero.

This Man Is An Everyday Hero.

"After waiting for our bags at heathrow terminal 5 for 4 hours the only person who was still there was a pilot, who helped over 300 people get there bags back. In case he sees this I just want to say thank you!"

PerryBernini

#37

At Airport, Just Handed This... Challenge Accepted... Good Luck Buddy. Standby For Results, Take Off In 40

At Airport, Just Handed This... Challenge Accepted... Good Luck Buddy. Standby For Results, Take Off In 40

pezmonkey

#38

This Dog Watched Me On The Toilet At The Airport

This Dog Watched Me On The Toilet At The Airport

Flyron-Fist

#39

Realistic Sculpture Titled “The Traveler” In Orlando International Airport

Realistic Sculpture Titled "The Traveler" In Orlando International Airport

eisenbergw

#40

At The Airport Tonight And After Sitting Began To Hear The Soft Sound Of Reading Aloud (With Voices!)

At The Airport Tonight And After Sitting Began To Hear The Soft Sound Of Reading Aloud (With Voices!)

"This man is reading the lord of

Jekyll_not_Hyde Report

Child of the Stars
Child of the Stars
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was young, my dad would record himself reading and playing his guitar for us.

#41

Starbucks At The Shenzhen Airport Looking Like A Lab

Starbucks At The Shenzhen Airport Looking Like A Lab

KataGuruma- Report

#42

Bathroom At San Jose, CA Airport

Bathroom At San Jose, CA Airport

GlutenFreeBuns Report

KAM KAM
KAM KAM
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve had jobs like that.

#43

Working At The Airport, We See Many People Tag Their Bags. Someone Will Tie The Rope, Someone Tag Name, Who Will Sign. Today Came Across This

Working At The Airport, We See Many People Tag Their Bags. Someone Will Tie The Rope, Someone Tag Name, Who Will Sign. Today Came Across This

johnheartless Report

#44

I Embarrassed My Friend Picking Him Up From The Airport

I Embarrassed My Friend Picking Him Up From The Airport

Swanhilda Report

#45

Finding A Ride From The Airport Can Be Tricky

Finding A Ride From The Airport Can Be Tricky

sarcastagirly Report

#46

Picking Up My Daughter From The Airport

Picking Up My Daughter From The Airport

nwgiantsguy Report

Kat Pekin
Kat Pekin
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This isn't even kind of funny. Just gets weirder the more you think about it. Ugh.

#47

Waiting For My Bestie At The Airport…

Waiting For My Bestie At The Airport…

eager_sleeper Report

KAM KAM
KAM KAM
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Diet Coke is the tell. Not Mormon.

#48

The Pensacola Airport Changed All Its Airline Gates To Stargates

The Pensacola Airport Changed All Its Airline Gates To Stargates

Bearmancartoons Report

#49

Airport Has A Section Of Rocking Chairs In Baggage Claim

Airport Has A Section Of Rocking Chairs In Baggage Claim

hiyaharles Report

#50

This Corn Airplane At The Airport

This Corn Airplane At The Airport

WootTopShelf Report

#51

Hawaiian Airport Has Restroom Sign With Hawaiian Attires

Hawaiian Airport Has Restroom Sign With Hawaiian Attires

Havesomepeas Report

#52

Saw This Pilot At The Airport, Yesterday

Saw This Pilot At The Airport, Yesterday

CorkyBravo Report

#53

My Boyfriend Probably Won’t Ask Me To Pic Him Up From The Airport Again

My Boyfriend Probably Won’t Ask Me To Pic Him Up From The Airport Again

ATLbritta Report

#54

Met This Fellow At The Airport. He Explained That He's Going To Meet His Fiancé

Met This Fellow At The Airport. He Explained That He's Going To Meet His Fiancé

yishai00 Report

KAM KAM
KAM KAM
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think there’s more to the story…

#55

Sassy Looking Pole In The Nashville Airport Parking Garage

Sassy Looking Pole In The Nashville Airport Parking Garage

AllDayGinger Report

#56

When Your Mate Says He'll Pick You Up From The Airport On Christmas Eve

When Your Mate Says He'll Pick You Up From The Airport On Christmas Eve

smacktip Report

#57

This Guy Wasn’t Letting A Delayed Flight Ruin His Day.... Hooked Up A Playstation To Airport Monitors!

This Guy Wasn’t Letting A Delayed Flight Ruin His Day.... Hooked Up A Playstation To Airport Monitors!

beardedbarnabas Report

#58

Denver Airport Owning The Crazy

Denver Airport Owning The Crazy

AllHisFault21 Report

#59

Choosing Where To Go By Half Floors Increment At Warsaw's Airport!

Choosing Where To Go By Half Floors Increment At Warsaw's Airport!

elSamourai Report

Your Neighborhood Alien
Your Neighborhood Alien
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's strange that they don't have one for every floor, although I understand the lack of elevator wall space for the buttons. Hopefully there are accomodations for those who can't use the stairs!

#60

Very Helpful Sign From Spirit Airlines To Their Passengers - Spotted At The Philadelphia International Airport

Very Helpful Sign From Spirit Airlines To Their Passengers - Spotted At The Philadelphia International Airport

BourbonMilkshake Report

#61

The Door To My Airport McDonalds Just Screams Smiles

The Door To My Airport McDonalds Just Screams Smiles

twankyfive Report

#62

Quality Airport Logic

Quality Airport Logic

Saltyseabanshee Report

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What did they think was gonna happen?

#63

No Crocs Allowed On Airport Escalators

No Crocs Allowed On Airport Escalators

HeyPinkiePie Report

#64

This Airport Has A Recombobulation Area. First Time I Have Ever Seen This Word Used

This Airport Has A Recombobulation Area. First Time I Have Ever Seen This Word Used