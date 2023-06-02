Airports are a place like no other, and we'll also tell you why. They have long served as gateways to our adventures, places where a vacation or a new life begins before we've even stepped foot in our destination. But have you ever paused during your endless airport navigation, with your carry-on suitcase in tow, and realized that airports are, quite frankly, a peculiar kind of chaos?

It's where reality bends a bit and all social norms seem to crash against a bit of turbulence, giving life to hilarious airport moments. Pajamas in public? No problem. Vodka at 8 AM? Nothing weird here. A grown man sprinting like he's in the Olympic finals just to make a flight? All totally ordinary sights, which is why airports are often seen as some kind of lawless place, where "being inappropriate" is a pretty much subjective concept.

People who fly through airports on a regular basis have seen some pretty incredible things — things you might not believe if we told you about them. So why not let these crazy airport pictures speak for themselves?

The internet has graced us with so many funny airport pics, and we won't deny that we spent an unhealthy amount of time scrolling through the ones we selected for this list.

Ensure your seat backs and tray tables are in their full upright position, and prepare for takeoff. Our voyage through the funniest travel moments is about to begin! From outrageous sleeping positions to the most unusual carry-on items (we're looking at you, man with a full-size desk lamp), this is travel humor at its finest.