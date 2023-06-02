76 Sweet, Crazy, And Funny Airport Pics That Show Why Airports Are A Place Like No Other
Airports are a place like no other, and we'll also tell you why. They have long served as gateways to our adventures, places where a vacation or a new life begins before we've even stepped foot in our destination. But have you ever paused during your endless airport navigation, with your carry-on suitcase in tow, and realized that airports are, quite frankly, a peculiar kind of chaos?
It's where reality bends a bit and all social norms seem to crash against a bit of turbulence, giving life to hilarious airport moments. Pajamas in public? No problem. Vodka at 8 AM? Nothing weird here. A grown man sprinting like he's in the Olympic finals just to make a flight? All totally ordinary sights, which is why airports are often seen as some kind of lawless place, where "being inappropriate" is a pretty much subjective concept.
People who fly through airports on a regular basis have seen some pretty incredible things — things you might not believe if we told you about them. So why not let these crazy airport pictures speak for themselves?
The internet has graced us with so many funny airport pics, and we won't deny that we spent an unhealthy amount of time scrolling through the ones we selected for this list.
Ensure your seat backs and tray tables are in their full upright position, and prepare for takeoff. Our voyage through the funniest travel moments is about to begin! From outrageous sleeping positions to the most unusual carry-on items (we're looking at you, man with a full-size desk lamp), this is travel humor at its finest.
This post may include affiliate links.
A Sign Outside An Airport In Helsinki, Finland
Flying Home For The Holidays Dressed To Surprise The Family.
"Before the flight, I met this stranger at the airport. Instant best friends."
My Cousin Met A Victoria's Secret Model At The Airport. Perfect Day To Be Wearing That Shirt
Gandalf On The Ceiling Of A New Zealand Airport
Oh No, Someone Spilled All Their Puppies
Son Made A Friend At An Airport. They Don’t Speak The Same Language But They Can Co-Exist Nicely
I Saw This Majesty Today While Visiting The Airport
Props To The Troll That Put This Sticker On The Wall In A Busy Airport Terminal.
"Been here for 10 minutes and have seen 5 people try it. Cruel."
My Local Airport Added A New Display To Mimic The Inside Of A Plane. They Chose An Underwater Scene As The Background. How Reassuring
During A 12 Hour Flight Delay My Boyfriend Wandered Off.
"When I found him he was in the middle of a pixar movie marathon with a group of 5 year olds. He's the one for me."
He's definitely a keeper! I hope you joined him!
Sign In The New Orleans Airport Bathroom
Soup Of The Day At An Airport
Workers At Prague Airport Having Fun
Meanwhile At 10:30 Pm In The Denver Airport
A Wholesome Airport Reunion
Airport Security Is Really Getting Tight These Days
At This Airport, They Have A Machine That Will Print Off Free Short Stories For You To Read While You Wait!
They have one of these at my college's library! :D
This Bathroom Mirror In Tallinn Airport Has Instructions On How To Tie A Tie
Now if only I could figure out how to tie a bowtie. I've even watched video tutorials, and I'm still confused!
I Didn’t Realize This Was A Requirement Now
At The Airport Waiting To Embarrass Jimmy
One Of My Relatives Saw This Guy In The Atlanta Airport
Parked At The Airport Right Next To My House!
The Prohibited Items List At Chandigarh Airport, India Has A Snake In It Too
Found At Doha Airport
This Airport Hired Actors To Walk Around As Star Wars Characters On May 4th
At This Airport, Luggage Comes Out Of The Car Trunk
I Met The Meme Guy At The Airport
This Dude's Shirt At Seattle, WA Airport
Just Saw This At The Airport Waiting To Pick Someone Up
Found At An Airport Drop Off Zone
The Croissants At Schiphol Airport Are Particularly Green Today
I think they might have botched the recipe a little bit...
The Plane Leaves When?!
So My Friend Is In An Airport In Morocco And Sees These Guys Trying To Buy Seats On A Plane To Switzerland For Their Falcons
Pet P**ping Station At The Airport
This Free Speech Booth At An Airport
This Man Is An Everyday Hero.
"After waiting for our bags at heathrow terminal 5 for 4 hours the only person who was still there was a pilot, who helped over 300 people get there bags back. In case he sees this I just want to say thank you!"
At Airport, Just Handed This... Challenge Accepted... Good Luck Buddy. Standby For Results, Take Off In 40
OP shared this pic of them after she said yes! UIIfc0k.jpg
This Dog Watched Me On The Toilet At The Airport
Realistic Sculpture Titled “The Traveler” In Orlando International Airport
At The Airport Tonight And After Sitting Began To Hear The Soft Sound Of Reading Aloud (With Voices!)
"This man is reading the lord of the rings to his children and it reminded me of my mom. I hope to be that kind of parent someday."
When I was young, my dad would record himself reading and playing his guitar for us.
Starbucks At The Shenzhen Airport Looking Like A Lab
Bathroom At San Jose, CA Airport
Working At The Airport, We See Many People Tag Their Bags. Someone Will Tie The Rope, Someone Tag Name, Who Will Sign. Today Came Across This
I Embarrassed My Friend Picking Him Up From The Airport
Finding A Ride From The Airport Can Be Tricky
Picking Up My Daughter From The Airport
Waiting For My Bestie At The Airport…
The Pensacola Airport Changed All Its Airline Gates To Stargates
Airport Has A Section Of Rocking Chairs In Baggage Claim
This Corn Airplane At The Airport
Hawaiian Airport Has Restroom Sign With Hawaiian Attires
Saw This Pilot At The Airport, Yesterday
My Boyfriend Probably Won’t Ask Me To Pic Him Up From The Airport Again
Met This Fellow At The Airport. He Explained That He's Going To Meet His Fiancé
Sassy Looking Pole In The Nashville Airport Parking Garage
When Your Mate Says He'll Pick You Up From The Airport On Christmas Eve
This Guy Wasn’t Letting A Delayed Flight Ruin His Day.... Hooked Up A Playstation To Airport Monitors!
Denver Airport Owning The Crazy
Choosing Where To Go By Half Floors Increment At Warsaw's Airport!
That's strange that they don't have one for every floor, although I understand the lack of elevator wall space for the buttons. Hopefully there are accomodations for those who can't use the stairs!