An iconic album cover can evoke intrigue while giving listeners an idea of what to expect. Some top-of-mind examples include "Led Zeppelin I" and the Hindenburg disaster, The Velvet Underground and Nico with the banana and Andy Warhol's name, and the afro baby on The Notorious B.I.G.'s debut record "Ready to Die."

On the other side of the spectrum is album art that induces head scratches and awkward laughs. It involves images and texts that make no sense, which, unfortunately, gives a shaky first impression of the record.

Describing them won't do enough justice, so go ahead and see them for yourself. You'll mostly see artwork from unknown artists, but one of these is from the world's most famous band.

These images are from the Bad Album Cover Collective Facebook page, and we've compiled some of the standouts for you.