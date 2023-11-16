ADVERTISEMENT

Say all you want—you can’t go wrong with art. Even if it’s bad, you can still appreciate the effort, the amount of time and talent it took, and other aspects. Even getting to a point where it’s so bad, it’s good becomes an art form in and of itself in that sense.

Consider music album covers: there is a certain kind of approach to album cover art, yet folks still manage to create something that makes you scratch your head. For any reason. Calling it bad would be wrong because at least you can laugh about it, and bad doesn’t make you laugh. It’s still good. Right?

So, with that said, scroll down to have some laughs at questionable album cover art, as seen on the Bad Record Covers page.