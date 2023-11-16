ADVERTISEMENT

Say all you want—you can’t go wrong with art. Even if it’s bad, you can still appreciate the effort, the amount of time and talent it took, and other aspects. Even getting to a point where it’s so bad, it’s good becomes an art form in and of itself in that sense.

Consider music album covers: there is a certain kind of approach to album cover art, yet folks still manage to create something that makes you scratch your head. For any reason. Calling it bad would be wrong because at least you can laugh about it, and bad doesn’t make you laugh. It’s still good. Right?

So, with that said, scroll down to have some laughs at questionable album cover art, as seen on the Bad Record Covers page.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Can Help..... Bath Your Swan

I Can Help..... Bath Your Swan Shares stats

jonny_sides Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Incredible Albums No.1

Incredible Albums No.1 Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

The Whole Glory Gang

The Whole Glory Gang Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

So, there’s this page on X as well as Facebook that’s all about sharing, let’s just say, very questionable album art. It doesn’t have to be bad, it doesn’t have to be weird, heck, it even doesn’t have to be flat out are you seeing this [shirt]? But it can. And often is at least one of that, but bad is just a matter of taste.

The page has been around for nearly 10 years now and amassed nearly 30,000 followers since its launch in December of 2013. However, two years ago, it announced that the page had run its course and that it was fun while it lasted. There was a seemingly brief return as per nostalgia, sharing some of the older stuff and considering a resurrection of the page, but it's been radio silence since then.
#4

Shame

Shame Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

One Of My All Time Favourites

One Of My All Time Favourites Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
davidmelcher avatar
Javelina Poppers
Javelina Poppers
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As an alternative, I recommend Tom Lehrer's "Poisoning Pigeons in the Park".

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

I Really Don't Want To Know, Thank You Very Much Dean

I Really Don't Want To Know, Thank You Very Much Dean Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

As you’ve probably understood by now, the page shares old album cover art that asks more questions than it answers. These are typically albums from older generations of music, back when deliberate posing while mom snaps a picture in your living room, your backyard or with a view of the creek outside your house was considered the bees knees. And while the '60s-'80s aesthetic (maybe even '90s) has aged well for the most part, there’s this other entire contingent of wow album art that we just can’t help but appreciate, but not for the usual reasons as it aged as well as the economy.
#7

You Can Leave Your Hat On

You Can Leave Your Hat On Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
hawkmoon avatar
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Carlos was a very popular singer in France and french speaking countries. The title of the song is "all naked and all tanned" and was a hit a the time.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Get Happy, It's Friday

Get Happy, It's Friday Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow! The genetics are strong with this family! I could match the daughters with the mother in a crowd of 10.000!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Snigger, Snigger

Snigger, Snigger Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

So, what makes an album cover bad? Let’s flip this around and start from what makes it good.

An article on Creative Review explains that the music on the album as well as what the album looks like physically have a symbiotic and vital relationship. While a record becomes famous because of the music on it, there can’t be an album without a cover. And it doesn’t really have to be anything—it just has to be there. It’s the first contact people have when looking up songs.

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Just Don't Go Into The Basement

Just Don't Go Into The Basement Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

About Time, I've Nearly Worn Out My Stylus Playing This While Waiting

About Time, I've Nearly Worn Out My Stylus Playing This While Waiting Shares stats

TheBMovieVault Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

He Is Over There

He Is Over There Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

And while there is a claim that cover art can elevate the brand of the musician, it can go the other way too—the music can elevate the album artist. By proxy, folks speculate that it can go the other way—if one is bad, the other can become tainted by it.

Folks on a “music nerds” subreddit—one for a music critic named Fantano—have raised this question. The general consensus is the above statement, but bad albums can have good art. However, because of the little attention bad albums get, the artwork gets forgotten just as fast. And good albums, even if their art is bad, tend to still make it memorable.
#13

The Village People Of The Corn

The Village People Of The Corn Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Creepy! Hella cursed. Now Idea who they are but they vibe like children of the corn.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Divine Disco

Divine Disco Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

Lads

Lads Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

One Redditor in the same thread pointed out that Radiohead’s The Benders album is great, but the album cover art is oof. They’ve seen bad albums with better cover art than that.

Others, however, were quick to joke about it and it’s a question of if it’s actually that bad or just a little bit. One thing’s for sure—The Benders does have a very meme-like aesthetic.
#16

Do What, Mate?

Do What, Mate? Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

My 'Favourite'

My 'Favourite' Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Stupid Hats

Stupid Hats Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

The conclusion most reach when it comes to what makes album art bad is the sheer fact of it being not fit for what the album is. It can be too weird, cringe or cursed, plain or uninspired, poorly photographed or crafted, inappropriate for what the album stands for (thematically or content-wise) or, if it doesn’t fit any other criteria, it’s all a matter of taste. And that includes poor taste, but that already alludes to the above.

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Here's A Classic From Carlos

Here's A Classic From Carlos Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Fancy A Brew?

Fancy A Brew? Shares stats

imperialbeats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
kellyh_wilder avatar
Kelly H. Wilder
Kelly H. Wilder
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the third album. What did the first two look like? ☕

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

He What?

He What? Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
gloeiend_1 avatar
October
October
Community Member
15 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Schat means treasure in Dutch, and is a term of endearment. So the title translates in to something like Hey Honey.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

And that’s pretty much what Bad Record Covers is all about. You've got inappropriate wording, Christian cringe, sponsored albums, trying to be relatable, being too self-aware, just being too much in general, and you don’t even know how funny this one really is. A lot of it is religious, family, or a product of its time. The rest is something that we all wish we could have listened to in order to bring context as to why we’re laughing.
#22

Goodbye My Love, Goodbye

Goodbye My Love, Goodbye Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Totas

Totas Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Signed Copy

Signed Copy Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Another side of what might make album art bad (or good, depending on how you look at it) is the controversy that it spurs. And there are a lot of examples in history.

ADVERTISEMENT

These can include album covers that display explicit nudity and sexuality, takes a taboo spin on religion, glorifies violence or flat out infringes on copyright. Other themes in album cover art that can get flak are politics, tobacco, cultural offense, plagiarism and indecency.
#25

Check These Gals Out

Check These Gals Out Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Do The Limbo Dance

Do The Limbo Dance Shares stats

cetypebalance Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Look Out, Here I Come

Look Out, Here I Come Shares stats

aadsplatenzaak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
davidmelcher avatar
Javelina Poppers
Javelina Poppers
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know that little thing in your head that stops you from saying things you shouldn't? Yeah I don't have one of those, so I better stop here.......

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Alice Cooper’s Love It to Death (1971) is one that stirred quite a bit of controversy as the original art featured Cooper himself sticking a finger out of his zipper, making it look like a part of him is exposed, but later versions airbrushed it out.

Slayer’s Christ Illusion (2006) takes a jab at religion, specifically Christianity by portraying Jesus Christ as a zombie all the while body parts are scattered around the figure.

There are also more tame cases, like Richard Pryor’s self-titled album from 1968 which featured Pryor himself in the style of a National Geographic cover. He later got 2 letters about it—one from NG suing him for defamation and the other from the Grammy awards nominating the album for best cover.
#28

Sweet And Powerful

Sweet And Powerful Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Evening

Evening Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Too Much Information

Too Much Information Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Your scrolling journey doesn’t have to end here, though, because we've got more bad album cover art where that came from. Or you can visit the Bad Record Covers page on X as well as Facebook.

But if you've had enough of that, there’s something nobody should ever get enough of and that’s sharing your thoughts and stories in the comment section below!
#31

Gastabud

Gastabud Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What the hell is in the hair on the woman on the right? 😱

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

If You Go Down In The Woods Today, You're Sure Of A Big Surprise

If You Go Down In The Woods Today, You're Sure Of A Big Surprise Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

No Mother's Day Is Complete Without A Bit Of Heino

No Mother's Day Is Complete Without A Bit Of Heino Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
roy_zobel avatar
Rizzo
Rizzo
Community Member
58 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My parents had that album. The eyes still give me the creeps. He later began to wear black sunglasses and is still "rocking" today. ;)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

And Last?

And Last? Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

I've Got Two Words For This 1. Legendary 2. Quartet 3. Trousers

I've Got Two Words For This 1. Legendary 2. Quartet 3. Trousers Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Lads!

Lads! Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, I can make out pant legs. Are there people inside of the pants? It's just this ugly orange filter. I can't see too well.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#37

Moose Knuckle Alert

Moose Knuckle Alert Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Taste Of Something

Taste Of Something Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Yeah

Yeah Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Bloody Hipsters

Bloody Hipsters Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

That Would Make For A Great Hardcore Album Cover

That Would Make For A Great Hardcore Album Cover Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

The Title Says It All

The Title Says It All Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Dudes

Dudes Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Goodnight. Sleep Well

Goodnight. Sleep Well Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

What?

What? Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Super Stars

Super Stars Shares stats

shafferben Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Azerbaijan Covers Have Mainly Been Quite Good

Azerbaijan Covers Have Mainly Been Quite Good Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Where's My Daddy?

Where's My Daddy? Shares stats

albellisimo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Fonting Hell!

Fonting Hell! Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

Solid Gold From Listerine

Solid Gold From Listerine Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

How Far Is It To Hell? I Suppose It Depends Where You Are Starting From

How Far Is It To Hell? I Suppose It Depends Where You Are Starting From Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

Bob And Barbara

Bob And Barbara Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Dressing Gown Friday

Dressing Gown Friday Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
officialjob-p-d avatar
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hop-cup??? I hope he doesn't have two background singers for this track.🥴

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#54

We All Do Mate

We All Do Mate Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

Non Stop Disco Dancing

Non Stop Disco Dancing Shares stats

BadAlbumCovers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Hanging Out

Hanging Out Shares stats