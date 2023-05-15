79 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed, As Shared By This Online Group
Some album covers are so iconic, it only takes a second for people to name the band and the album itself. Just think about the image on Nirvana’s “Nevermind”, the prism on Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side Of The Moon”, or the iconic picture of The Beatles crossing the street for their “Abbey Road”. All of these, in addition to thousands of others, are excellent examples of how a strong visual can take the album to the next level.
The same way a terrible choice for a cover image can ward off potential listeners without even giving the recordings a go. Quite a few examples of such disasters have been shared on the Facebook group, titled ‘Bad Album Cover Collective’. Dedicated to “the worst album covers on the internet”, it surprises its members with some of the most bizarre or simply funny-looking album covers, adding up to quite a colorful collection. We have listed some of their best examples here for you to evaluate, so wait no longer and scroll down to view them.
This Is A Win!!!!!
I Bet This Is Good
No. 1 In Belgium, Spain, And The Netherlands In 1981
I Could Easily Be Convinced The Tog Had Snapped A Genuine Murder In Progress. Nothing Says Gritty Gangster Rap Like That Typography
Was He A Pinata?
Hercules - Legend Of Metal No, It's Not An Old Album, From Times When Artwork Was Wild. It's From 2022
Im Starting To Think That All Of These Gospel Artists Are Choosing Their Double Entendre Album Titles On Purpose!
But If Y'all Know Anything About Who Whacked The Homie's Mama That Would Be Great Lmao
Poor Julie
The Potatoe
This Was A Great Album Back In The Day
Rik Mayal, Nigel Planer, Ade Edmondson, (not sure of the 4th guy) but 3/4 of The Young Ones. A great time to be alive! the_young_...bd80aa.jpg
Handsome
Ramiro "Ram" Herrera – Most Wanted Man (1986)
I Didn't Know Colonel Gaddafi Was In A Band (Far Right)
Check foreign languages before naming band. Weren't you supposed to do that Salazar?
Found One While Looking For That Willy Wacker Quartet
I Don't Know What To Say
THE ONE ON THE LEFT LOOKS SO DONE WITH THIS, he has that look dads give when you’re doing something wrong 😭
This Is Not Van Halen
Dread Zeppelin
I Remember This Guy. He Made A Living Talking To His Fist. Here It Looks Like He's Trying To Seduce It
It’s Actually A Great Album, Just The Cover Was Ridiculous. I Still Think It’s One Of The Funniest Album Covers Of All Time
She A Delicate Little Flower (South Park)
Great Band, Great Album, But Horrible Cover
Burt Reynolds And Susan Sarandon
I Know It’s Not Horrible… But… To Me This Album Represents Everything That Sucked About The 80’s. We Went From Tie Dyes, Lsd And Weed To White Suits, Cocaine And Greed
This Has Aged Well
If Nicholas Cage And Gene Simmons Had A Child Together
I Dare You Not To Laugh Out Loud
This one has got to be a parody. Does anyone else remember one of Kenny Everetts' characters with the same name?
You Gettink Shleepy
Aaaaaaaaaahahahahaha!!!
Nacha Guevara. Heavy Tango. Argentina. 1991
I Am So Glad I Joined This Group!
They Are Using Him As A Coffee Table
This Band (Jonestown Mouning) Has A Pizza Cat Theme Going With Their Covers
Love The Cat
I see nothing wrong here, just a man teaching his cat the piano
I Actually Owned This Album Once Upon A Time. Please Don't Judge Me
Fortunately The Great Gino's Brilliant Music Is Not Like The Cover Of His First Album
Poor Skipper. Life After Gilligan Was Tough
Cheese!
Better Than Other Ones Out There
Faraón Love Shady Reggaetón From Perú
Is that a colander? Is he a pastafarian? What is happening here?
The horse got the moves. You just got bad haircuts and fashion advice.