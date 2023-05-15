Some album covers are so iconic, it only takes a second for people to name the band and the album itself. Just think about the image on Nirvana’s “Nevermind”, the prism on Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side Of The Moon”, or the iconic picture of The Beatles crossing the street for their “Abbey Road”. All of these, in addition to thousands of others, are excellent examples of how a strong visual can take the album to the next level.

The same way a terrible choice for a cover image can ward off potential listeners without even giving the recordings a go. Quite a few examples of such disasters have been shared on the Facebook group, titled ‘Bad Album Cover Collective’. Dedicated to “the worst album covers on the internet”, it surprises its members with some of the most bizarre or simply funny-looking album covers, adding up to quite a colorful collection. We have listed some of their best examples here for you to evaluate, so wait no longer and scroll down to view them.