Some album covers are so iconic, it only takes a second for people to name the band and the album itself. Just think about the image on Nirvana’s “Nevermind”, the prism on Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side Of The Moon”, or the iconic picture of The Beatles crossing the street for their “Abbey Road”. All of these, in addition to thousands of others, are excellent examples of how a strong visual can take the album to the next level.

The same way a terrible choice for a cover image can ward off potential listeners without even giving the recordings a go. Quite a few examples of such disasters have been shared on the Facebook group, titled ‘Bad Album Cover Collective’. Dedicated to “the worst album covers on the internet”, it surprises its members with some of the most bizarre or simply funny-looking album covers, adding up to quite a colorful collection. We have listed some of their best examples here for you to evaluate, so wait no longer and scroll down to view them.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Is A Win!!!!!

This Is A Win!!!!!

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

28points
POST
View more comments
#2

I Bet This Is Good

I Bet This Is Good

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

24points
POST
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That looks like a Ricky Gervais parody album

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#3

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

22points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

No. 1 In Belgium, Spain, And The Netherlands In 1981

No. 1 In Belgium, Spain, And The Netherlands In 1981

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

21points
POST
Mayson
Mayson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did you mean "Can't take my hands off you?"

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#5

I Could Easily Be Convinced The Tog Had Snapped A Genuine Murder In Progress. Nothing Says Gritty Gangster Rap Like That Typography

I Could Easily Be Convinced The Tog Had Snapped A Genuine Murder In Progress. Nothing Says Gritty Gangster Rap Like That Typography

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

20points
POST
Mayson
Mayson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like Arial and MS Word Art there.

4
4points
reply
#6

Was He A Pinata?

Was He A Pinata?

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

19points
POST
Mayson
Mayson
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When Toys r Us ran wild.

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#7

Hercules - Legend Of Metal No, It's Not An Old Album, From Times When Artwork Was Wild. It's From 2022

Hercules - Legend Of Metal No, It's Not An Old Album, From Times When Artwork Was Wild. It's From 2022

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

18points
POST
Mayson
Mayson
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least he made it himself.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#8

Im Starting To Think That All Of These Gospel Artists Are Choosing Their Double Entendre Album Titles On Purpose!

Im Starting To Think That All Of These Gospel Artists Are Choosing Their Double Entendre Album Titles On Purpose!

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

17points
POST
Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Followed by the ever popular ‘Sounds of Her Faking’

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#9

But If Y'all Know Anything About Who Whacked The Homie's Mama That Would Be Great Lmao

But If Y'all Know Anything About Who Whacked The Homie's Mama That Would Be Great Lmao

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#10

Poor Julie

Poor Julie

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#11

The Potatoe

The Potatoe

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

16points
POST
T5n
T5n
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m trying to picture Spock singing these songs but my brain keeps shutting the visualization of the idea down.

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#12

This Was A Great Album Back In The Day

This Was A Great Album Back In The Day

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

16points
POST
Egodeist
Egodeist
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rik Mayal, Nigel Planer, Ade Edmondson, (not sure of the 4th guy) but 3/4 of The Young Ones. A great time to be alive! the_young_...bd80aa.jpg the_young_ones-6461d88bd80aa.jpg

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

15points
POST
Vasha
Vasha
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

dummy's face is more lifelike

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Handsome

Handsome

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

15points
POST
David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey guys looks what this coloring thingie does.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#15

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

14points
POST
Mayson
Mayson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He saw something overwhelming and doesn't know what to do with himself.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Ramiro "Ram" Herrera – Most Wanted Man (1986)

Ramiro "Ram" Herrera – Most Wanted Man (1986)

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

13points
POST
Mayson
Mayson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He is definitely wanted by the bath.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#17

I Didn't Know Colonel Gaddafi Was In A Band (Far Right)

I Didn't Know Colonel Gaddafi Was In A Band (Far Right)

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

13points
POST
David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Check foreign languages before naming band. Weren't you supposed to do that Salazar?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#18

Found One While Looking For That Willy Wacker Quartet

Found One While Looking For That Willy Wacker Quartet

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

13points
POST
LALALand
LALALand
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Cliff" is clearly possessed

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

I Don't Know What To Say

I Don't Know What To Say

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

13points
POST
The happy frog
The happy frog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

THE ONE ON THE LEFT LOOKS SO DONE WITH THIS, he has that look dads give when you’re doing something wrong 😭

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#20

This Is Not Van Halen

This Is Not Van Halen

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#21

Dread Zeppelin

Dread Zeppelin

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

12points
POST
Mayson
Mayson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It matches their music, so nothing dreadful there.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#22

I Remember This Guy. He Made A Living Talking To His Fist. Here It Looks Like He's Trying To Seduce It

I Remember This Guy. He Made A Living Talking To His Fist. Here It Looks Like He's Trying To Seduce It

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

12points
POST
Mayson
Mayson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I suspect he is married to Madam Palm.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#23

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#24

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

12points
POST
Mayson
Mayson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Parental advisory: terrible album art.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#25

It’s Actually A Great Album, Just The Cover Was Ridiculous. I Still Think It’s One Of The Funniest Album Covers Of All Time

It’s Actually A Great Album, Just The Cover Was Ridiculous. I Still Think It’s One Of The Funniest Album Covers Of All Time

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

11points
POST
Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*checks to see if he owns that domain name

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#26

She A Delicate Little Flower (South Park)

She A Delicate Little Flower (South Park)

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

11points
POST
ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds interesting, I would give it a try

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#27

Great Band, Great Album, But Horrible Cover

Great Band, Great Album, But Horrible Cover

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

Burt Reynolds And Susan Sarandon

Burt Reynolds And Susan Sarandon

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

11points
POST
Mayson
Mayson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wouldn't trust this guy.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#29

I Know It’s Not Horrible… But… To Me This Album Represents Everything That Sucked About The 80’s. We Went From Tie Dyes, Lsd And Weed To White Suits, Cocaine And Greed

I Know It’s Not Horrible… But… To Me This Album Represents Everything That Sucked About The 80’s. We Went From Tie Dyes, Lsd And Weed To White Suits, Cocaine And Greed

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

11points
POST
Mayson
Mayson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Go to Heaven, but music is boring as hell.

1
1point
reply
#30

This Has Aged Well

This Has Aged Well

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

If Nicholas Cage And Gene Simmons Had A Child Together

If Nicholas Cage And Gene Simmons Had A Child Together

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

11points
POST
Xottel
Xottel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair, this is purposeful. It's not even their weirdest cover.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#32

I Dare You Not To Laugh Out Loud

I Dare You Not To Laugh Out Loud

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

11points
POST
Did I say that out loud?
Did I say that out loud?
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one has got to be a parody. Does anyone else remember one of Kenny Everetts' characters with the same name?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

You Gettink Shleepy

You Gettink Shleepy

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

11points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was this part of the ‘Enter, me Lord’ series?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#34

Aaaaaaaaaahahahahaha!!!

Aaaaaaaaaahahahahaha!!!

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

10points
POST
Mayson
Mayson
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You only need to play Am and wear a hat in Japan to immediately attract a naked lady.

0
0points
reply
#35

Nacha Guevara. Heavy Tango. Argentina. 1991

Nacha Guevara. Heavy Tango. Argentina. 1991

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

10points
POST
Mayson
Mayson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The accordion seems pretty heavy.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#36

I Am So Glad I Joined This Group!

I Am So Glad I Joined This Group!

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

10points
POST
LALALand
LALALand
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of THE coolest albums and cover ever! Certainly not one of the worst!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#37

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#38

Klaus Nomi ?

Klaus Nomi ?

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

10points
POST
Mayson
Mayson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Come on, he is doing his best!

1
1point
reply
#39

They Are Using Him As A Coffee Table

They Are Using Him As A Coffee Table

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

10points
POST
The happy frog
The happy frog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Snow White and the 7 dwarfs if they had no table

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#40

This Band (Jonestown Mouning) Has A Pizza Cat Theme Going With Their Covers

This Band (Jonestown Mouning) Has A Pizza Cat Theme Going With Their Covers

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

10points
POST
#41

Love The Cat

Love The Cat

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

9points
POST
The happy frog
The happy frog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see nothing wrong here, just a man teaching his cat the piano

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#42

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#43

I Actually Owned This Album Once Upon A Time. Please Don't Judge Me

I Actually Owned This Album Once Upon A Time. Please Don't Judge Me

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

9points
POST
Mayson
Mayson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the raspberry goes to....

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#44

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

9points
POST
#45

Fortunately The Great Gino's Brilliant Music Is Not Like The Cover Of His First Album

Fortunately The Great Gino's Brilliant Music Is Not Like The Cover Of His First Album

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

8points
POST
Mayson
Mayson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He was so in love with himself that proposed marriage one day. But said no.

1
1point
reply
#46

Poor Skipper. Life After Gilligan Was Tough

Poor Skipper. Life After Gilligan Was Tough

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#47

Cheese!

Cheese!

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

8points
POST
Ga Di
Ga Di
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

next up: Crack House Lords

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#48

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

8points
POST
#49

Better Than Other Ones Out There

Better Than Other Ones Out There

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

8points
POST
#50

Faraón Love Shady Reggaetón From Perú

Faraón Love Shady Reggaetón From Perú

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

8points
POST
LillieMean
LillieMean
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that a colander? Is he a pastafarian? What is happening here?

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

8points
POST
David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The horse got the moves. You just got bad haircuts and fashion advice.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#52

Some Heat From This Year

Some Heat From This Year

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

8points
POST
Mayson
Mayson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always admire home-made music and album art. It's one of the rare cases when music fits the cover.

1
1point
reply
#53

The Big Boss Lion Of Corridos

The Big Boss Lion Of Corridos

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

8points
POST
Mayson
Mayson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We do need more guns and cars on covers!

0
0points
reply
#54

This Always Hurts To Look At, Solid Album Tho

This Always Hurts To Look At, Solid Album Tho

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

7points
POST
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still have this CD around my house somewhere

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#55

Larz Kristerz

Larz Kristerz

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

7points
POST
Mayson
Mayson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What kind of stuff, boys?

0
0points
reply
#56

#sparks #propaganda

#sparks #propaganda

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

7points
POST
honeyk
honeyk
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the sparks are incredible... they are responsible for some incredible work and people don't even know it...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#57

It’s Like She’s Singing The Songs To Only Me!

It’s Like She’s Singing The Songs To Only Me!

Bad Album Cover Collective Report

7points
POST
#58

Oh Dayum!

Oh Dayum!