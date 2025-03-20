ADVERTISEMENT

It has been said that you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. But there’s an online community that’s calling utter BS on that. r/TerribleCovers has 79,000 members who all gather on a daily basis, to laugh and cry at badly dressed books. These guys have the inside scoop on all the hilarious and hideous book cover fails. And they aren't afraid to share, or shame.

From cringe old classics, to kitsch self-help books, and confusing romance novels, there’s no shortage of paperbacks and hardbacks lining up to take part in the next edition of Extreme Makeover. Or at the very least, get their pages on a better fitting jacket.

Bored Panda has put together a library of our personal favorites (or worsts) from the page. Grab your reading glasses and keep scrolling. Don’t forget to upvote your top contestants.

#1

Found This Beaut On Goodreads

Muscular man holding a baby on book cover; text reads "Triplets for the Mountain Man." Terrible book covers.

Big_Bag_4562 Report

    #2

    This Is A Sensitive Topic

    Terrible book cover titled "Mom Is Dating Weird Wayne" with illustration of a Dracula-like figure and family.

    GodAllMighty888 Report

    #3

    Mammoths Hunters 🫠

    Terrible book cover illustration with seated woman and mammoth hunters in the snow.

    Kwildarenis Report

    liverpoolroze avatar
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Read the whole series by Jean M. Auel many years ago. They were okay but my copy of this one has a very different cover.

    We’re often taught not to judge a book by its cover. After all, you never know what beauty and magic could be hidden within. But this doesn’t stop people from doing so anyway. When it comes to the human beings we meet or the actual, literal books we encounter in shops, on shelves or online.

    One survey found that 57% of Americans buy books (and 80% avoid books) solely based on their covers. And therefore, bad cover design is one of the most common reasons for low book sales.
    #4

    I Don’t Know What’s Worse, The Spelling Mistake Or The Cover Design

    Eccentric book cover featuring a woman in vintage attire, titled "The Mountain Inn: Paranormle Romance."

    MsPaganPoetry Report

    #5

    It's Not A Cartoon For God's Sake

    Terrible book cover of "Frankenstein" by Mary Shelley with cartoonish illustration.

    BookMansion Report

    #6

    Just Found This Sub, Thought You All Would Appreciate The Sodfather

    Terrible book cover titled "The Sodfather" depicting a smiling man in hat and vest.

    MagisterOtiosus Report

    darkdorkychick1778 avatar
    brandyy17
    brandyy17
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ngl this is hilarious and i give the guy credit. it couldve been horrible but nope its perfect the way it is

    “​​Humans are visual creatures,” explains best-selling author Tucker Max. “We see our way through the world, and vision is our defining sense. Humans can be immediately reached, engaged, and moved by color and shape because these images enter the brain literally at light speed. This is the power of design.”

    Max says that book covers exist to give visual form to written content. “A great cover makes someone in your intended audience say ‘I need to read that,’ by showing them why the book matters to them in a way they can immediately grasp (or at least raising their interest enough to want to learn more). It should help your audience realize that they should be reading your book.”
    #7

    These Might Be The Worst Covers I’ve Seen In A Reputable Bookstore Yet

    The Odyssey book cover with a warrior holding a shield and sword, standing by a ship; a notable terrible book cover.

    ChromaticRainbow12 Report

    #8

    Why God, Why?

    Terrible book cover featuring a teen devotional titled "If God Loves Me, Why Can't I Get My Locker Open?"

    BookMansion Report

    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like that it says “over 100.000 in print”, instead of sold. I cant help but imagine the author sitting at home with every room filled with copies of this book.

    #9

    Hello, My Name Is William Goldman. You Designed This Cover. Prepare To Die

    Bizarre book cover featuring floating figures and a snake on a tree branch under a whimsical sky.

    InfiniteAccount4783 Report

    However, some argue that the cover isn’t the first, or only, thing someone judges before buying a book. Writing Cooperative notes that nowadays, books aren’t only bought in physical stores anymore.

    “Most books are now discovered either by in-person word of mouth or online, and in both cases, what is the first piece of information they receive? The title,” reads their site.

    The experts say while a good title won’t necessarily ensure your book flies off the shelves, a bad title "will almost certainly prevent it from doing well." As the Cooperative puts it, many potential readers stop considering buying the book once they have heard the title, and nothing else.
    #10

    Kids, Please Don't Do This Bada** Thing

    Terrible book cover of "Dancing with Demons" by Jeff Godwin, featuring a demon playing a guitar amidst fire and people looking on.

    Cynewulfunraed Report

    #11

    This Sure Is Something

    Terrible book cover featuring a man with a trumpet and mushrooms outdoors.

    Boisebassdude Report

    homarid69 avatar
    Asdf
    Asdf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wiggidy woogy I'm coming for that booty! And mushrooms

    #12

    I Am Haunted

    Terrible book cover featuring a man surrounded by ghostly figures with a cross necklace.

    FedExorcism Report

    A study published in the Journal of Retailing and Consumer Services found that around a third of books are bought as gifts, women buy and read more books than men, and that higher-educated and older consumers tend to read and buy more books.

    The same study found when deciding on whether to buy a book, the top factors noted by those surveyed were the "Title”, "Synopsis”, “Subject covered in book”, “Recommendation of family and friends” and “Books with discount/on sale”.
    #13

    Interested In Initiation?

    Terrible book cover titled "Initiation Into Witchcraft" featuring a person in white, with dark make-up, set in a mystical forest.

    BookMansion Report

    #14

    Fun Fact: The Author Is The Father Of (And Literally Wrote The Book On) Modern Psychological Warfare

    Terrible book cover featuring a face merging with a cat's eyes, titled "The Instrumentality of Mankind."

    Subliminal_Kiddo Report

    arlenecharris avatar
    Arlnee
    Arlnee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    F yeah Cordwainer Smith! Thanks to him we also have Lt. M'ress from the Star Trek animated series (she was based on C'Mell from this series). I recommend the short story Mother Hitton's Littul Kittons, Think Blue Count Two, and of course Norstrilia, which is Australia In Space with Humongous Sheep That Grant Immortality! Seriously though, read his books.

    #15

    Literary Horror Classic

    Terrible book cover of Dracula featuring a man in sunglasses on a horse in an open field.

    blue_boy_robot Report

    darkdorkychick1778 avatar
    brandyy17
    brandyy17
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    pretty sure someone lost their job for printing the wrong cover

    According to the Writing Cooperative, "almost every potential reader will judge whether or not to buy and read your book before they have read one single word inside the book."

    They also say that often, readers aren't even aware of their thought process when browsing a book store. But that it takes less than a minute for someone to give the book a thumbs up or a big fat "no" before they either head to the till to pay or put the book down and move on.

    #16

    I Think We Can All Agree The Animorphs Covers Are All Deeply Disturbing

    Animorphs book cover with a boy morphing into an owl, showcasing a unique design.

    HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHEH Report

    #17

    Terrible

    Terrible book cover featuring a dog for "The Hound of the Baskervilles" by Arthur Conan Doyle.

    BookMansion Report

    #18

    This Is An Audiobook Cover But Jesus Christ

    Terrible book cover featuring a satyr-like figure titled "The Great God Pan" by Arthur Machen.

    Mountain-Inside5391 Report

    "These buying decisions are a series of instantaneous and mostly unconscious judgments. They are made in less than 60 seconds, and they are made together, each influencing the other, not individually," notes the site. "These judgments are real and substantive; in most cases, they are the main evaluation and purchase triggers."
    #19

    Wow. Just. Wow

    Terrible book cover of "The Two Towers" featuring unusual character illustrations.

    EasyCZ75 Report

    #20

    These Awful Persian / Farsi Translation Harry Potter Covers

    Terrible book cover with flying car, Harry Potter title, and surreal elements.

    SellWhenYouCan Report

    #21

    Terrible Way To Be Summoned

    Terrible book cover shows a man in a portal facing a fantasy world with a sorceress and an orc warrior.

    BookMansion Report

    #22

    Found At An Antique Store

    Terrible book cover featuring a green space alien by a rocket, titled "The Green Man from Space" by Lewis Zarem.

    02K30C1 Report

    #23

    This Is Insane

    Vintage science fiction book cover featuring peculiar animals in a spaceship cockpit.

    BookMansion Report

    #24

    Found In My Grandpa's Basement

    Terrible book cover featuring dramatic text about vanishing, forbidden love, and Lucifer’s illness alongside a man and creature.

    enterore Report

    #25

    Some People Never Change. Some Do

    Animorphs book cover featuring a boy's face transforming into a fish, representing a unique concept in book design.

    Kwildarenis Report

    #26

    "Frank"

    Terrible book cover featuring a human face merged with a beetle on a green background.

    lxstvanillasmile Report

    #27

    They Look Like Traumatized Hobbits

    Terrible book cover of "Tom Sawyer & Huckleberry Finn" featuring unrealistic character depictions in a forest setting.

    BookMansion Report

    #28

    So Sad…

    Terrible book cover featuring "Microwave Cooking for One" by Marie T. Smith with a table full of dishes.

    Tony-Flags Report

    #29

    This One Still Haunts Me

    Terrible book cover of "Practical Malware Analysis" featuring an eerie alien figure on a red background.

    TooncesDroveMe Report

    #30

    The Fireclown

    Terrible book cover featuring "The Fireclown" by Michael Moorcock, depicting a fiery figure and a rocket.

    a_wizard_skull Report

    #31

    Found This Absolute Gem At My Neighborhood Lfl

    Terrible book cover featuring a man with gardening tools, surrounded by cartoonish potatoes and sunflowers.

    T-Hexx Report

    #32

    She Has Something On Tap For The Poor Bastard

    Terrible book cover featuring a couple kissing and a hobo watching with a bottle in hand.

    riqosuavekulasfuq Report

    #33

    Jesus He’s Big

    Terrible book cover depicting a large religious figure alongside a skyscraper.

    Glum-Lavishness-4485 Report

    markberry1968 avatar
    Sleestak
    Sleestak
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Excuse me, but have you heard the word of our lord savior?”

    #34

    What A Hell Is This?

    Terrible book cover featuring a zombie raccoon and a killer bunny with glowing eyes in a spooky setting.

    FunnyBunnyWonderland Report

    #35

    I This This One Actually Might Be The Worst

    Terrible book cover with jets flying over a fiery landscape for L. Frank Baum's "Dorothy and the Wizard in Oz."

    LamppostBoy Report

    #36

    When You Need To Make A Quick Buck But Are Too Busy To Read One Sentence About The Book You're Designing A Cover For

    Terrible book cover with a cowboy hat on hay, "All Quiet on the Western Front" title in bold letters.

    Book_1love Report

    #37

    Uh... No Sh*t?

    Terrible book cover of "My Gun Shoots Bullets" by William W. Johnstone, featuring two cowboys with guns.

    Dismal_Platform_7527 Report

    #38

    An Oldie But Goodie

    Terrible book cover for "A Modest Proposal" by Jonathan Swift with a romantic scene unrelated to the content.

    _F_B_G_ Report

    #39

    I Think Orwell Deserves Way Better

    Unusual book cover for George Orwell's "Nineteen Eighty-Four," featuring smiling figures and stylized artwork.

    BookMansion Report

    #40

    L. Ron Hubbard Had Some Truly Wild Cover Art

    Terrible book cover featuring a person in a bear costume with a pink curtain backdrop.

    Notadikdik Report

    #41

    Insane

    Terrible book cover featuring a creature in a red robe and scales, from "Clash of Star-Kings" by Avram Davidson.

    BookMansion Report

    #42

    Bro, You Are A Shark

    Terrible book cover showing a child riding a shark with an eagle and a monk in a fantasy scene.

    Nearby2902 Report

    #43

    Hmmm

    Terrible book cover featuring a man in sunglasses, promoting "How to R.E.A.C.H. Black Men for Christ" by J.G. McCann, Sr.

    breadassistant Report

    #44

    Saw This In A Donation Bin The Other Day

    Terrible book cover featuring a woman in yellow with a knife and a man lying below, titled "Gender Genocide."

    HolyRowanEmpire Report

    #45

    Found At A Goodwill Bins Store Two Years Ago

    Terrible book cover featuring "Tramp for the Lord" by Corrie Ten Boom.

    Individual-Ad-6428 Report

    #46

    Yes, It's That Adolf

    Terrible book cover featuring "Adolf" graphic novel by Osamu Tezuka, showcasing a dramatic and emotional scene.

    Open-Sky-2392 Report

    #47

    Couple Red Flags

    Old book cover featuring a cowboy from "The Squaw Man," a notable example of terrible book covers.

    dakemp Report

    #48

    Fun Fact: There Is No Word In Swedish For "Copyright Infringement"

    Terrible book cover featuring a science fiction character with helmet and red cape.

    toasterpedia Report

    #49

    Jeffrey Dahmer Talks The Birds And The Bees

    Terrible book cover showing two people outdoors, titled "Shaping Your Child's Sexual Identity" by George Alan Rekers.

    UhohSantahasdiarrhea Report

    #50

    Upgrade Your TV Dinner

    Terrible book cover featuring a burger, corn, and cake for a microwave cooking book.

    Adept-Priority3051 Report

    #51

    Demons... Exposed!

    Terrible book cover featuring "Demons Exposed" with a biblical theme and spiritual warfare text.

    Dry-Impression-2403 Report

    #52

    Three Unbelievable Book Covers

    Terrible book cover with masked figure and "How to Make Money in Your Spare Time" title.

    BookMansion Report

    #53

    Miserable Candle Man Is My Favorite Beatles Song

    Terrible book cover of "The Beatles Illustrated Lyrics" featuring a surreal candle-headed figure.

    Farfignewtons42 Report

    markberry1968 avatar
    Sleestak
    Sleestak
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe? https://youtu.be/2UXIRPwBS6Q?si=9c_EDp_iSaSczApu

    #54

    He Is A Tank-Head

    Unusual book cover with a man's head replaced by a tank, titled "The Sword of Fate" by Dennis Wheatley.

    Present-Room-5413 Report

    #55

    I Can Finally Contribute To This Sub

    Terrible book cover of "Who Is This Man Jesus" featuring a stylized figure in a robe against a pastoral backdrop.

    TheArtisticTrade Report

    #56

    Found This In A Bookstore In Alabama. I Regret Not Buying It

    Terrible book cover: Hand holding glowing star with text "Oozing For My Lord" by Betty Carolyn Hearon-Love.

    yeti_legs9000 Report

    #57

    And That's Better??

    Terrible book cover featuring the title "Mommy Isn't Sick; She's Just Dying" by Ernest N. Bigelow.

    Puppychow123 Report

    #58

    2,000 Years In The Future And This Book Is The Only Surviving Work Of Literature

    Terrible book cover featuring a couple amidst flowers, titled "Yeeted a Love Potion at a Werewolf."

    Hillbilly_Historian Report

    #59

    The Ultimate Christian Warrior

    Terrible book cover featuring a warrior holding a flag with a cross, surrounded by fire and lightning.

    Dry-Impression-2403 Report

    #60

    Nothing Says British Classic Like Neon Colours

    Colorful illustrations of classic book covers with characters and floral designs.

    senshisun Report

    #61

    Does This Count?

    Terrible book cover titled "The Joyful Mysteries of Childbirth" featuring a newborn and emotional parents.

    Pure-Insanity-1976 Report

    #62

    A Truly Wilde Ebook Cover

    Terrible book cover of "Complete Works of Oscar Wilde" featuring a woman jumping and mountain scenery.

    Nlearson Report

    #63

    Was Told To Share This Here As Well On R/Janeausten, The Worst Austen Cover I’ve Ever Encountered While Book Shopping

    Unusual "Sense and Sensibility" book cover with a woman in period clothing against a cityscape background.

    IG-3000 Report

    #64

    The Four Redheads: Apocalypse Now

    Terrible book cover titled "The Four Redheads: Apocalypse Now!" with women in dresses against an explosion backdrop.

    Unfair_Umpire_3635 Report

    #65

    Some Bad Covers From My Kindle Library (Slight Nsfw On Last Slide)

    Terrible book cover showing a skull near a cracked mirror, with the title "Beast's Mercy" by Rebecca Massey.

    thecottonkitsune Report

    #66

    No Man Knows My Pastries

    Man holding a woman in pink dress against a heart-patterned background, illustrating a humorous book cover.

    Dry-Impression-2403 Report

    #67

    What Y'all Know Bout This?

    Terrible book cover featuring a dramatic pose, with bold text and intense expressions.

    Lollipopdeepthroat69 Report

    #68

    Anne Of Green Gables

    Terrible book cover featuring a woman in plaid, with "Anne of Green Gables" three-book set by Lucy Maud Montgomery.

    SpecialistTry2262 Report

    #69

    Train On This Book Cover Isn't Even On The Rails

    Train on tracks with lighthouse and anchor, featuring one of the terrible book covers.

    princealigorna Report

    #70

    It Rules!

    Terrible book cover featuring a man riding a large creature, titled "This Planet Rules" by Gordon R. Dickson.

    BookMansion Report

    #71

    Grotesque

    Unusual book cover art featuring a mythical creature riding a unicorn.

    BookMansion Report

    annaannabb avatar
    AnnaB
    AnnaB
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That unicorn needs to see a good chiropractor.

    #72

    Milking The Sci-Fi Genre For All Its Worth

    Sci-fi book cover showcasing a female warrior and a humanoid cow with a gun, titled "C.O.W. Creatures of War."

    magicaldanger Report

    #73

    Saw This At My Local Used Bookshop

    Terrible book cover of "Their Majesties' Bucketeers" featuring unusual creatures and a historical building.

    AvengingAvernite Report

    #74

    For God's Sake

    Terrible book cover featuring a rainbow-colored cat head and humanoid figures under an orange sky.

    Present-Room-5413 Report

    #75

    Moira: The Zorzen War: The Divided Worlds: Book 3!!!

    Fantasy book cover with a warrior woman, dragon, and mythical creatures.

    legendsoflustauthor Report

    #76

    On Wheels

    Terrible book cover featuring a phoenix over a man with wheel arms and a shocked face on a track.

    silveragecollector Report

    marieclear avatar
    Marie Clear
    Marie Clear
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interesting concept, but very impractical. I mean, how much can you really pack in that trunk?

    #77

    Bigfoot Looking Fabulous

    Terrible book cover featuring a Bigfoot with red lips, holding a rock, set against a moonlit forest background.

    Dry-Impression-2403 Report

    #78

    Quilt Stripping

    Terrible book cover showing a woman smiling with the title "Still Stripping After 25 Years" about quilting.

    Puppychow123 Report

    #79

    Philosopher’s Stone Cover Art

    Terrible book cover with a train image for "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" by J.K. Rowling.

    thaiborg Report

    #80

    Terrible Frankenstein Collection

    Terrible book cover of "Frankenstein" featuring a monstrous face in a snowy setting.

    GodAllMighty888 Report

    #81

    Race Of The Century

    Terrible book cover featuring muscular hare and smiling tortoise on "The Race of the Century" book by Barry Downard.

    Puppychow123 Report

    #82

    Hi, I'm New Here, Is Posting Hippocampus Press Books Cheating?

    Terrible book cover showing a mysterious figure in black robes with a crouching creature, titled "An Imp of Aether."

    Subliminal_Kiddo Report

    #83

    Lesbian Horse Stories, No Wonder The Book Is Big

    Terrible book cover featuring "The Big Book of Lesbian Horse Stories" with two women and a horse.

    FunnyBunnyWonderland Report

    #84

    Omg Shakespeare

    Terrible book cover with emoji faces on Hamlet characters, playful modern twist on classic literature.

    ItWasMineFirst Report

    #85

    I Wouldn't Bet On This Hobbit To Get The Ring Anywhere

    Terrible book cover of "The Hobbit" by J.R.R. Tolkien showing a sword-wielding character and creature.

    FunnyBunnyWonderland Report

    #86

    Jacie And The Alien Bodyguard

    Alien bodyguard with a woman, cat in background; example of a terrible book cover design.

    todlakora Report

    #87

    You Come Across Some Gems Working In A Used Bookstore

    Terrible book cover featuring a startled Chihuahua, a flamingo, and palm trees on the book "Sunburn."

    SweetCherryBee Report

    #88

    What On Earth Do You Do?

    Terrible book cover depicting a child and elderly woman floating, promoting social and emotional fitness for kids.

    Apprehensive-Pop8522 Report

    #89

    The Psychic Sasquatch & Their UFO Connection

    Terrible book cover featuring a psychic Sasquatch and UFOs with eerie forest background.

    Unfair_Umpire_3635 Report

    #90

    Title Page?

    Terrible book cover featuring a fierce lizardman shaman with the title about reincarnation into another world.

    Personal_Dot_2215 Report

    #91

    Fighting Fantasy Did Great Things. Terrible, But Great

    Terrible book cover with warrior, tigers, and "Daggers of Darkness" title in bold.

    CommanderFuzzy Report

    #92

    Le Hobbit: I'll See Your Chonky Bilbo And Raise You Whatever The Eff This Is

    Terrible book cover of "Bilbo le hobbit" featuring a pink dragon and a wizard by a flaming castle.

    ActuariesGoneWild Report

    #93

    This Is Nuts

    Terrible book cover featuring "Satan Was a Lesbian" with a stylized devil and dramatic scene below.

    BookMansion Report

    #94

    It’s A Pretty Good Book Tho

    Terrible book cover of "Alternate Warriors" with muscular figure holding missile and flames in background.

    helikophis Report

    #95

    Servants Of The Wankh Is A Seminal Sci-Fi Series

    Fantasy book cover showing a king on a throne held by a man, stylized urban backdrop; example of a terrible book cover.

    elfstimulation Report

    #96

    I Found This On Google Chrome

    Terrible book cover featuring two men with futuristic elements on "Chrome" by George Nader, with sci-fi artwork in the background.

    WildC**kPoach Report

    #97

    I Don't Want To Know Why The Reindeer Is There

    Terrible book cover showing shocked figures and a reindeer in a surreal snowy landscape.

    Dry-Impression-2403 Report

    #98

    Picked It Up At A Second Hand Shop

    Alien-themed terrible book cover titled "Grimy Little Hands" held by a person.

    sunnchips Report

