It has been said that you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. But there’s an online community that’s calling utter BS on that. r/TerribleCovers has 79,000 members who all gather on a daily basis, to laugh and cry at badly dressed books. These guys have the inside scoop on all the hilarious and hideous book cover fails. And they aren't afraid to share, or shame.

From cringe old classics, to kitsch self-help books, and confusing romance novels, there’s no shortage of paperbacks and hardbacks lining up to take part in the next edition of Extreme Makeover. Or at the very least, get their pages on a better fitting jacket.

Bored Panda has put together a library of our personal favorites (or worsts) from the page. Grab your reading glasses and keep scrolling. Don’t forget to upvote your top contestants.