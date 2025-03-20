98 Terrible Book Covers That Make It Hard Not To Judge The Book (New Pics)
It has been said that you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. But there’s an online community that’s calling utter BS on that. r/TerribleCovers has 79,000 members who all gather on a daily basis, to laugh and cry at badly dressed books. These guys have the inside scoop on all the hilarious and hideous book cover fails. And they aren't afraid to share, or shame.
From cringe old classics, to kitsch self-help books, and confusing romance novels, there’s no shortage of paperbacks and hardbacks lining up to take part in the next edition of Extreme Makeover. Or at the very least, get their pages on a better fitting jacket.
Bored Panda has put together a library of our personal favorites (or worsts) from the page. Grab your reading glasses and keep scrolling. Don’t forget to upvote your top contestants.
Found This Beaut On Goodreads
This Is A Sensitive Topic
Mammoths Hunters 🫠
Read the whole series by Jean M. Auel many years ago. They were okay but my copy of this one has a very different cover.
We’re often taught not to judge a book by its cover. After all, you never know what beauty and magic could be hidden within. But this doesn’t stop people from doing so anyway. When it comes to the human beings we meet or the actual, literal books we encounter in shops, on shelves or online.
One survey found that 57% of Americans buy books (and 80% avoid books) solely based on their covers. And therefore, bad cover design is one of the most common reasons for low book sales.
I Don’t Know What’s Worse, The Spelling Mistake Or The Cover Design
It's Not A Cartoon For God's Sake
Just Found This Sub, Thought You All Would Appreciate The Sodfather
“Humans are visual creatures,” explains best-selling author Tucker Max. “We see our way through the world, and vision is our defining sense. Humans can be immediately reached, engaged, and moved by color and shape because these images enter the brain literally at light speed. This is the power of design.”
Max says that book covers exist to give visual form to written content. “A great cover makes someone in your intended audience say ‘I need to read that,’ by showing them why the book matters to them in a way they can immediately grasp (or at least raising their interest enough to want to learn more). It should help your audience realize that they should be reading your book.”
These Might Be The Worst Covers I’ve Seen In A Reputable Bookstore Yet
Why God, Why?
Hello, My Name Is William Goldman. You Designed This Cover. Prepare To Die
However, some argue that the cover isn’t the first, or only, thing someone judges before buying a book. Writing Cooperative notes that nowadays, books aren’t only bought in physical stores anymore.
“Most books are now discovered either by in-person word of mouth or online, and in both cases, what is the first piece of information they receive? The title,” reads their site.
The experts say while a good title won’t necessarily ensure your book flies off the shelves, a bad title "will almost certainly prevent it from doing well." As the Cooperative puts it, many potential readers stop considering buying the book once they have heard the title, and nothing else.
Kids, Please Don't Do This Bada** Thing
This Sure Is Something
A study published in the Journal of Retailing and Consumer Services found that around a third of books are bought as gifts, women buy and read more books than men, and that higher-educated and older consumers tend to read and buy more books.
The same study found when deciding on whether to buy a book, the top factors noted by those surveyed were the "Title”, "Synopsis”, “Subject covered in book”, “Recommendation of family and friends” and “Books with discount/on sale”.
Interested In Initiation?
Fun Fact: The Author Is The Father Of (And Literally Wrote The Book On) Modern Psychological Warfare
F yeah Cordwainer Smith! Thanks to him we also have Lt. M'ress from the Star Trek animated series (she was based on C'Mell from this series). I recommend the short story Mother Hitton's Littul Kittons, Think Blue Count Two, and of course Norstrilia, which is Australia In Space with Humongous Sheep That Grant Immortality! Seriously though, read his books.
Literary Horror Classic
According to the Writing Cooperative, "almost every potential reader will judge whether or not to buy and read your book before they have read one single word inside the book."
They also say that often, readers aren't even aware of their thought process when browsing a book store. But that it takes less than a minute for someone to give the book a thumbs up or a big fat "no" before they either head to the till to pay or put the book down and move on.
I Think We Can All Agree The Animorphs Covers Are All Deeply Disturbing
Terrible
This Is An Audiobook Cover But Jesus Christ
"These buying decisions are a series of instantaneous and mostly unconscious judgments. They are made in less than 60 seconds, and they are made together, each influencing the other, not individually," notes the site. "These judgments are real and substantive; in most cases, they are the main evaluation and purchase triggers."
Wow. Just. Wow
These Awful Persian / Farsi Translation Harry Potter Covers
Terrible Way To Be Summoned
Found At An Antique Store
This Is Insane
Found In My Grandpa's Basement
They Look Like Traumatized Hobbits
So Sad…
This One Still Haunts Me
Found This Absolute Gem At My Neighborhood Lfl
She Has Something On Tap For The Poor Bastard
Jesus He’s Big
What A Hell Is This?
I This This One Actually Might Be The Worst
When You Need To Make A Quick Buck But Are Too Busy To Read One Sentence About The Book You're Designing A Cover For
An Oldie But Goodie
I Think Orwell Deserves Way Better
L. Ron Hubbard Had Some Truly Wild Cover Art
Insane
Bro, You Are A Shark
Hmmm
Found At A Goodwill Bins Store Two Years Ago
Yes, It's That Adolf
Couple Red Flags
Fun Fact: There Is No Word In Swedish For "Copyright Infringement"
Jeffrey Dahmer Talks The Birds And The Bees
Upgrade Your TV Dinner
Demons... Exposed!
Three Unbelievable Book Covers
Miserable Candle Man Is My Favorite Beatles Song
He Is A Tank-Head
I Can Finally Contribute To This Sub
Found This In A Bookstore In Alabama. I Regret Not Buying It
And That's Better??
2,000 Years In The Future And This Book Is The Only Surviving Work Of Literature
The Ultimate Christian Warrior
Nothing Says British Classic Like Neon Colours
Does This Count?
A Truly Wilde Ebook Cover
Was Told To Share This Here As Well On R/Janeausten, The Worst Austen Cover I’ve Ever Encountered While Book Shopping
Some Bad Covers From My Kindle Library (Slight Nsfw On Last Slide)
No Man Knows My Pastries
What Y'all Know Bout This?
Anne Of Green Gables
Train On This Book Cover Isn't Even On The Rails
It Rules!
Grotesque
Milking The Sci-Fi Genre For All Its Worth
Saw This At My Local Used Bookshop
For God's Sake
Moira: The Zorzen War: The Divided Worlds: Book 3!!!
On Wheels
Interesting concept, but very impractical. I mean, how much can you really pack in that trunk?