ADVERTISEMENT

Life isn’t always sunny days and crisp mornings. There are bleak moments that give us all a reality check about the existence of the positives and negatives, the good and the bad. 

This is why online groups like Awful Everything exist. The page bio states that it “views all things that are just genuinely awful,” and you will see it as you scroll through. It features unfortunate events and shames people who commit despicable acts. 

We’ve picked out some images that stood out. Just a heads up, this list may make you shake your head in disbelief and disappointment.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Healthcare System

Healthcare System

Green____cat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
You May Also Like:
#2

You Don’t Mess With People’s Food. Period

You Don’t Mess With People’s Food. Period

shootermac32 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Ok That Broke My Heart

Ok That Broke My Heart

SweetTwinkleme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

The System Is Broken

The System Is Broken

Green____cat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
1molksiazkowy avatar
Enuya
Enuya
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

s/ Well, maybe she should take some more courses and change her job for one that pays better, duh. Also, teachers work by vocation, they shouldn't expect to be paid. /s

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

Iraq To Lower Girl' Marriage Age To 9 Year Old

Iraq To Lower Girl' Marriage Age To 9 Year Old

throwawayhiad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Some People Are Messed Up

Some People Are Messed Up

Eoussama Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

F**king Pigs Are Out Of Control

F**king Pigs Are Out Of Control

NBCNews Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

A Diagram Of How John Jones Was Stuck For 27 Hours In A Cave Before Passing Away

A Diagram Of How John Jones Was Stuck For 27 Hours In A Cave Before Passing Away

AM_Ninja Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
1molksiazkowy avatar
Enuya
Enuya
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

God. I never was interested in spelunking in the first place but now I'm anti-interested. And I'm not even claustrophobic.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

My Boyfriend Works At A School. He Confiscated This From A Kindergartener

My Boyfriend Works At A School. He Confiscated This From A Kindergartener

Shy_Gal_Skye Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

My Cousins Wife. He Passed A Week Ago

My Cousins Wife. He Passed A Week Ago

southpark808 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Tenants Destroy Rental Unit After Evicted

Tenants Destroy Rental Unit After Evicted

Legitimate_Country11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Looking For A New Home. Toured This Home On The Market For 100 Days And Found The Owners Left Their Dog To Die In The Dog Cage In The Backyard

Looking For A New Home. Toured This Home On The Market For 100 Days And Found The Owners Left Their Dog To Die In The Dog Cage In The Backyard

myvotedoesntmatter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

What A Sad Start And End To Life

What A Sad Start And End To Life

Orbisthefirst Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

That's A Horrible Way To Go

That's A Horrible Way To Go

IamVenom_007 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

So Messed Up

So Messed Up

Orbisthefirst Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

Buying Products That Are Known For Being Unrepairable

Buying Products That Are Known For Being Unrepairable

ZaagKicks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

Ohh He's Smooth With It

Ohh He's Smooth With It

Wolfeking69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am glad she outed this ugly person and sent this picture out for all to see.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#18

This Is The Most Bizarre Medical Headline I've Ever Seen

This Is The Most Bizarre Medical Headline I've Ever Seen

off-sp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

What Do You Think? Do You Agree?

What Do You Think? Do You Agree?

Kevin_dream88 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Wtf Tennessee

Wtf Tennessee

Strange_An0maly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Heartbreaking

Heartbreaking

TwinkleTwirl0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
conocuinn avatar
Con O Cuinn
Con O Cuinn
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one doesn't fit. It's sad, but it gives you hope for humanity rather than crushing it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

Caste System In USA

Caste System In USA

likerofgoodthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

The World Is Gone Mad

The World Is Gone Mad

depressedsinnerxiii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know who these ladies are but what a difference filters make in peoples' appearances.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#24

For Protecting Herself

For Protecting Herself

Paswordisdickbuscuit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OK, people from Denmark, what is this all about? Is this accurate?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#25

People Are Actually Donating To A Fundraiser For A Convicted Baby Serial Killer

People Are Actually Donating To A Fundraiser For A Convicted Baby Serial Killer

BoochedUppedClown Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Yea. Wooha

Yea. Wooha

Wolfeking69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Bit Into A Peach An Found Out It Was A Tad Bit Over Ripe

Bit Into A Peach An Found Out It Was A Tad Bit Over Ripe

traysoup Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

I Would've Done The Same Thing As Him

I Would've Done The Same Thing As Him

Wolfeking69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

I Can’t Even Think Of A Funny Pun

I Can’t Even Think Of A Funny Pun

AeloraTargaryen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Legend And More

Legend And More

SparkleSpirit22 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Horrible

Horrible

TullipLumiinous Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Humans Are Destroying This World

Humans Are Destroying This World

Green____cat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#33

Daughter = Dishwasher

Daughter = Dishwasher

aspophilia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Ugly Ones Are Being Ugly. Ew

Ugly Ones Are Being Ugly. Ew

Specific-Remote9295 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Comments On The Post About A 19 Year Old Indian Girl Getting Burnt In An Oven In Canada 🤡

Comments On The Post About A 19 Year Old Indian Girl Getting Burnt In An Oven In Canada 🤡

9yr_old Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

The Last Thing Matthew Perry Posted To His Instagram, 6 Days Ago

The Last Thing Matthew Perry Posted To His Instagram, 6 Days Ago

VecroLP Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

No Artist Should Have To Fear For Their Fans’ Safety

No Artist Should Have To Fear For Their Fans’ Safety

man_itsahot_one Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Japan’s Shores

Japan’s Shores

Specific-Remote9295 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

I Have No Words…

I Have No Words…

Twerky_Jurky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Stay Safe Folks

Stay Safe Folks

Anxious_Highway1088 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Mixed-Weight Romance

Mixed-Weight Romance

Pig-E-Wig Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Smartest Twitter User Comes Up With Race Hierarchy

Smartest Twitter User Comes Up With Race Hierarchy

PagalHaiKyaGandu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

"Dirt Spices"

"Dirt Spices"

PagalHaiKyaGandu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

All For A Damn Shortcut…

All For A Damn Shortcut…

BoredByLife Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Photos Taken 15 Years Apart Shows Melting Swiss Glaciers

Photos Taken 15 Years Apart Shows Melting Swiss Glaciers

Green____cat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

An Actual Wedding Someone I Know Attended This Weekend

An Actual Wedding Someone I Know Attended This Weekend

416558934523081769 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Awful!

Awful!

Ok_Platform_20 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the one time I wish heaven and hell were real things.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#48

This Is Absolutely Disgusting

This Is Absolutely Disgusting

tanlladwyr2003 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

12k For This?!?!

12k For This?!?!

mjangle1985 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

They Already Changed The Name On Maps

They Already Changed The Name On Maps

I cannot work out why anyone would cut the tree down and what they could have gained from it. Baffles me.

bennymk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Completely F**king Disgusting Behavior

Completely F**king Disgusting Behavior

Mr-Hippo11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!