The folks on this list share all the examples of things that have been accepted as normal that are actually pretty weird and bizarre. Some of them you might agree with, and others you might have opinions on. Maybe you might even come up with examples of your own!

When you live with something for a long time, it tends to become a part of your daily life , and you begin to accept it as normal. This is what has happened with many weird things in our society that probably shouldn’t be treated so casually.

#1 That dead people need pillows in caskets.

#2 Working until you're old, greying, and broken then using whatever time you have left for all the things you wish you could have done when you were younger.

#3 Wages that don't cover cost of living.

Among the most controversial things that are part of this list are child beauty pageants. Although people might try to justify it as an exciting and fun extracurricular activity for children, there are actually many sinister undercurrents to the whole affair. When little kids take part in these events, it might boost their self-confidence if they win or get an award. On the flip side, being made to compete against so many other young children may actually negatively affect their self-esteem and confidence. Parents might also put a lot of pressure on their young ones to win, which might cause them a lot of worry or stress. Society might have accepted these beauty pageants as normal, but folks should be more concerned about their effect on vulnerable youth.

#4 Child beauty pageants.

#5 Rich people being basically above the law.

#6 "Feel-good" news stories about how a kid makes a lemonade stand or something to pay for her mom's cancer treatment because no one can afford healthcare in America.

One of the most widely accepted thought processes in society is about hustle culture. In capitalist societies, people are taught to keep working with all their energy to achieve every single goal that they have while also earning a lot of money. This might seem like a positive concept, but it can cause extreme burnout. Individuals are praised for putting their work above their health and well-being, so they continue to give their job their all. They are also put in competition with the others around them and have to constantly strive to be the best. All of this turns people into workaholics who aren't able to look after their own health.

#7 War and people profiting from war. When death and destruction are profitable it’s a sign that something is sick in the society.

#8 Taking way more than we need. From everyone and everything.

#9 People having kids and trying to live their lives again through them, vicariously, forcing the kids to do things that the parents never got to do, even when the kids show no inclination, and even have an active dislike, for those things.

An insignifcant but slightly weird thing that human beings have accepted as normal is the act of clapping. We all clap as a way to show joy and to encourage others, but this response has actually evolved from a primitive behavior. Earlier it was used by people so that they could feel like they were part of the larger group. This is one of the most common gestures we do without having to use our voice and it can be done by just a few people or simultaneously by large crowds as well. Although it might seem slightly odd that we bang our hands together as a show of appreciation, it's an old concept that has evolved and become a part of society over time.

#10 Being on camera or recorded any time you are in public.

#11 Destroying the environment that we literally depend on to live.

#12 Social media.

Some of the things on this list, like hustle culture or working til you're old are so ingrained in society that it can be hard to change or stand up against them. People might seem powerless against popular rituals and beliefs, especially if they don't particularly agree with those thought processes. In situations like this, it is important to take stock of how you feel and even talk it over with someone you trust. These feeling of helplessness might be overwhelming, so it's important to understand and work on the emotions. Slowly, over time, you might be able to bring about small changes in the way things are done, or how folks think.

#13 That 2 out of 3 americans are living paycheck to paycheck.

#14 The entire timeframe that we made up. Like how it’s gotta be 8+ hour work days 5 days a week etc etc.

#15 Living to work vs working to live.

It's interesting to see how many things we as a society have accepted as normal and don't seem to mind. It's always great when individuals question these long-held beliefs or ways of thought because it can then spur us to change or find better ways of doing things. What do you think are some of the weird things that you can't believe are widely accepted? Let us know in the comments below.

#16 Children mentally or financially not responsible for themselves yet having children themselves.

#17 Giving tons of money to the rich people who don’t need it while explaining to the poor that there isn’t enough to go around.

#18 Politicians blatantly lying to the people. We accept it so readily, it's as though it's supposed to be that way.

#19 Sleeping 4 hours a night due to work and saying things like "it's all a part of the grind bro".

#20 Alcohol is so normalized but d***s are not. It's so weird.



I say this as an alcohol loving Belgian, beer is half of our culture and I'm proud of it too but like... that's f*****g weird man.

#21 You lose your job and deserve to lose your health insurance. Because f**k you. Also, if you take a s**t job you deserve s**t insurance because, well f**k you twice. We can’t afford better healthcare so f**k you thrice.

#22 College. We can’t trust them to buy beer but we expect them to understand every facet of the outrageous debt they’re taking on? Traditional college kids are exactly that, kids.

#23 Spending 5/7ths of your life waiting for 2/7ths of it to come. we hate like 70% of our life, how is that considered fine?

#24 Circumcision. Literally removing part of your genitalia is just deemed perfectly normal. Beyond wild to me.

#25 Clapping to show approval or happiness. Clapping is weird. Just slapping your hands together.

#26 As a non-American, I am amazed at their credit score system. As a third world citizen, credit cards are usually for rich (and slightly less rich) people who have more disposable money than the rest of us and could pay off their debt.



The way I see people on reddit talk about it is strange and somewhat scary. Everyone should have a card of his own as soon as he becomes an adult, you should always buy things with it and pay back to actively build your score. You're basically doomed if you don't have a good score, and living your life peacefully without a card is not an option, and lastly you'll be seen as an idiot if you know nothing about it.

#27 That half the world are dying from obesity related issues and the other half are dying from famine.



Also- the monarchy.

#28 Megachurches.

#29 "I know more than experts about this subject because of my gut or something I found online.".