ADVERTISEMENT

When you live with something for a long time, it tends to become a part of your daily life, and you begin to accept it as normal. This is what has happened with many weird things in our society that probably shouldn’t be treated so casually.

The folks on this list share all the examples of things that have been accepted as normal that are actually pretty weird and bizarre. Some of them you might agree with, and others you might have opinions on. Maybe you might even come up with examples of your own!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A polished wooden casket with a floral arrangement, a normal societal practice. That dead people need pillows in caskets.

Qfn4g02016 , EyeEm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ashleyvm86 avatar
Bored Trash Panda
Bored Trash Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that dead people need a casket at all. it's just a body, no soul or anything left in it, not like they care. it would be better for the environment and take up less space to bury someone in a biodegradable bag or something. I personally want to be cremated and planted with one of those trees or something.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Skeleton using a laptop, surrounded by pencils and notes, representing the weirdest thing society accepts as normal. Working until you're old, greying, and broken then using whatever time you have left for all the things you wish you could have done when you were younger.

    Excited_Avocado_8492 , Tara Winstead Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    A woman in a white shirt at a table, counting money with an expression of emotional distress, reflecting weirdest thing society accepts as normal Wages that don't cover cost of living.

    DrowsyAutomaton , Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Among the most controversial things that are part of this list are child beauty pageants. Although people might try to justify it as an exciting and fun extracurricular activity for children, there are actually many sinister undercurrents to the whole affair. When little kids take part in these events, it might boost their self-confidence if they win or get an award.

    On the flip side, being made to compete against so many other young children may actually negatively affect their self-esteem and confidence. Parents might also put a lot of pressure on their young ones to win, which might cause them a lot of worry or stress. Society might have accepted these beauty pageants as normal, but folks should be more concerned about their effect on vulnerable youth.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Young girls in princess dresses and tiaras, representing weirdest thing society accepts as normal. Child beauty pageants.

    throwa_way682 , Javier Captures The World Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Gavel and euros on table represent a facet of what society accepts as normal, highlighting weirdest aspects. Rich people being basically above the law.

    Northman67 , BillionPhotos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    use_this avatar
    superfluous
    superfluous
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These things have a way of correcting themselves. Eventually the masses notice and ... Right now the rich are dividing and dumbing down the poors. It's a balancing act. It may tip tomorrow, who knows?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    A woman reading a newspaper on a sunlit bus, a normal sight in society. "Feel-good" news stories about how a kid makes a lemonade stand or something to pay for her mom's cancer treatment because no one can afford healthcare in America.

    GotaLuvit35 , Artem Malushenko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    One of the most widely accepted thought processes in society is about hustle culture. In capitalist societies, people are taught to keep working with all their energy to achieve every single goal that they have while also earning a lot of money. This might seem like a positive concept, but it can cause extreme burnout.

    Individuals are praised for putting their work above their health and well-being, so they continue to give their job their all. They are also put in competition with the others around them and have to constantly strive to be the best. All of this turns people into workaholics who aren’t able to look after their own health.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Urban scene with damaged buildings and red tape, reflecting weirdest thing society might accept as normal. War and people profiting from war. When death and destruction are profitable it’s a sign that something is sick in the society.

    Normal-Yogurtcloset5 , Алесь Усцінаў Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    use_this avatar
    superfluous
    superfluous
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look at how much the USA spends on the military when NOT at war. They have sold us on 'deterrence'. If the so-called 'department of government efficiency' (SO Orwellian) wants to go after fraud and waste, why don't they go after a department that can't pass an audit? How can so many US congresspeople be so rich? Figure that out, doge!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Pile of clothes on a sofa, depicting clutter in homes often accepted as normal by society. Taking way more than we need. From everyone and everything.

    Same_Earth_9232 , user15285612 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Young girl in a green sweater, bored while studying at a desk, represents a normal yet weird societal expectation. People having kids and trying to live their lives again through them, vicariously, forcing the kids to do things that the parents never got to do, even when the kids show no inclination, and even have an active dislike, for those things.

    macaronsforeveryone , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was forced to play trumpet for 8 years. 8 very long and tiring years. It only stopped because I started to refuse playing and my teacher called my mother to tell her that I was taking the 2 hours class of maybe another kid who would be more interested than me. And it took me 6 months before she agreed to no longer force me to play.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    An insignifcant but slightly weird thing that human beings have accepted as normal is the act of clapping. We all clap as a way to show joy and to encourage others, but this response has actually evolved from a primitive behavior. Earlier it was used by people so that they could feel like they were part of the larger group.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This is one of the most common gestures we do without having to use our voice and it can be done by just a few people or simultaneously by large crowds as well. Although it might seem slightly odd that we bang our hands together as a show of appreciation, it’s an old concept that has evolved and become a part of society over time.
    #10

    Security cameras on a pole under a clear blue sky, illustrating society accepting surveillance as normal. Being on camera or recorded any time you are in public.

    Existing-barely Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jason_66 avatar
    Jason
    Jason
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I were under aged I would whip my junk out everywhere. Now you have child p**n on your tapes!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Person in a hoodie spray-painting graffiti on a wall, illustrating how society normalizes unusual behaviors. Destroying the environment that we literally depend on to live.

    Swedish-Butt-Whistle , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Three people smiling and looking at a smartphone together, sitting on outdoor steps, showcasing a normal societal behavior. Social media.

    anon , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Some of the things on this list, like hustle culture or working til you’re old are so ingrained in society that it can be hard to change or stand up against them. People might seem powerless against popular rituals and beliefs, especially if they don’t particularly agree with those thought processes. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In situations like this, it is important to take stock of how you feel and even talk it over with someone you trust. These feeling of helplessness might be overwhelming, so it’s important to understand and work on the emotions. Slowly, over time, you might be able to bring about small changes in the way things are done, or how folks think.
    #13

    Person sitting against a wall, holding their head, embodying society's weirdest accepted norms. That 2 out of 3 americans are living paycheck to paycheck.

    sgraymckean , MART PRODUCTION Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Person using a laptop with a calendar open, a normal task in society, surrounded by notes, coffee, and office gadgets. The entire timeframe that we made up. Like how it’s gotta be 8+ hour work days 5 days a week etc etc.

    KairuSenpai1770 , rawpixel.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a result of a couple of hundred years of increasingly better conditions for workers. 12 hour days, six day weeks, used to be normal in the early years of the industrial revolution, Some countries' leaders do seem set on bringing back those bad old days...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    A woman sitting at a desk, appearing stressed, with a notepad and smartphone, questioning societal norms. Living to work vs working to live.

    rmorrill995 , Mikhail Nilov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It’s interesting to see how many things we as a society have accepted as normal and don’t seem to mind. It’s always great when individuals question these long-held beliefs or ways of thought because it can then spur us to change or find better ways of doing things.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    What do you think are some of the weird things that you can’t believe are widely accepted? Let us know in the comments below.
    #16

    Parents looking tired while child jumps on the bed, a glimpse into the weirdest thing society accepts as normal. Children mentally or financially not responsible for themselves yet having children themselves.

    kingleothegoat , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Man in a suit standing next to a luxury car on a city street, highlighting what society accepts as normal. Giving tons of money to the rich people who don’t need it while explaining to the poor that there isn’t enough to go around.

    reb0014 , REDfox Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Two men in suits and a woman at a podium, with the American flag, discussing something society finds normal. Politicians blatantly lying to the people. We accept it so readily, it's as though it's supposed to be that way.

    BlackLetterLies , Werner Pfennig Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    use_this avatar
    superfluous
    superfluous
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still liked it better when they had at least a pretense of not lying - they were spinning the facts. The blatant OBVIOUS s**t is astounding. Saying something one day then totally contradicting it the next! Having a press secretary spout lies that can SO EASILY be fact checked. It's INFURIATING!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #19

    Person asleep on a table at work, highlighting weirdest accepted behaviors in society. Sleeping 4 hours a night due to work and saying things like "it's all a part of the grind bro".

    zappED_brannigan , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    A person in casual attire sipping a drink, illustrating weirdest thing society accepts as normal. Alcohol is so normalized but d***s are not. It's so weird.

    I say this as an alcohol loving Belgian, beer is half of our culture and I'm proud of it too but like... that's f*****g weird man.

    onions_cutting_ninja , Chu Chup Hinh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In some places it seems that cannabis (and other d***s) is fast approaching the same level of acceptance...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #21

    A healthcare professional holds a patient's hand, illustrating normal supportive care in society. You lose your job and deserve to lose your health insurance. Because f**k you. Also, if you take a s**t job you deserve s**t insurance because, well f**k you twice. We can’t afford better healthcare so f**k you thrice.

    Crap_Sally , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    use_this avatar
    superfluous
    superfluous
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stressful enough losing a job (maybe even for no reason - at will employment), but having the additional stress of losing insurance coverage is inhumane.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #22

    Young adults in casual clothes chatting around a classroom table, illustrating society's normal interactions. College. We can’t trust them to buy beer but we expect them to understand every facet of the outrageous debt they’re taking on? Traditional college kids are exactly that, kids.

    GingerMarquis , Ivan Samkov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    use_this avatar
    superfluous
    superfluous
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah no. They can buy houses and join the military. Lower the drinking age. You can't blame immaturity for taking on debt and not understanding the terms! I also don't think higher education should cost so much, but that's a different discussion.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #23

    Elderly couple in casual attire holding mugs by a window, embracing society's normal. Spending 5/7ths of your life waiting for 2/7ths of it to come. we hate like 70% of our life, how is that considered fine?

    anon , MART PRODUCTION Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Man in casual outfit standing indoors, hands clasped awkwardly in front. Circumcision. Literally removing part of your genitalia is just deemed perfectly normal. Beyond wild to me.

    5min4fightin , krakenimages.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And I'm really worried when people say that "it's more hygienic". You could just wash your pen!s...

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #25

    Person in formal attire clapping at a wedding ceremony, highlighting a normal societal tradition. Clapping to show approval or happiness. Clapping is weird. Just slapping your hands together.

    denferno , wirestock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    use_this avatar
    superfluous
    superfluous
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes it's weird but I can't imagine doing anything else. Snapping fingers? Jazz hands? THOSE seem weird too, but it's what I just read are suggested alternatives! I've got it! Tuck money into performers clothing!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    Person handing over a credit card for payment, illustrating a normal transaction society accepts. As a non-American, I am amazed at their credit score system. As a third world citizen, credit cards are usually for rich (and slightly less rich) people who have more disposable money than the rest of us and could pay off their debt.

    The way I see people on reddit talk about it is strange and somewhat scary. Everyone should have a card of his own as soon as he becomes an adult, you should always buy things with it and pay back to actively build your score. You're basically doomed if you don't have a good score, and living your life peacefully without a card is not an option, and lastly you'll be seen as an idiot if you know nothing about it.

    BizarroCullen , energepic.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    use_this avatar
    superfluous
    superfluous
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I (American) find it mind blowing. I don't remember ever opting into the system - it's all handled on the back end behind the scenes. I guess if you agree to borrow money it's in the very fine print, but not spelled out because the company you are borrowing from is the one making the deal with the credit bureaus. The credit bureaus hold information on me that I don't even REMEMBER! And they SELL IT, with NO notification or benefit to me!!! ETA: they also regularly LOSE data!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Man wearing sunglasses eating a burger outdoors, illustrating society's weird acceptance of certain habits. That half the world are dying from obesity related issues and the other half are dying from famine.

    Also- the monarchy.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Gothic cathedral spires reaching skyward, an example of unusual architecture society views as normal. Megachurches.

    HoneyBadgerLive , nader saremi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a strong feeling, that OP was meaning the US-style ones, and not the hundreds years old domes.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    Elderly man with glasses typing on a laptop at a kitchen table, embodying weirdest things society accepts as normal. "I know more than experts about this subject because of my gut or something I found online.".

    adsfew , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    A person browsing clothes at an outdoor market, wearing a unique green furry coat, exemplifying society's acceptance of weird fashion. We are the only animal that wear clothes. It's rather strange when I truly think about it.

    anon , Fellipe Ditadi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our bodies are not made for cold so that's why we started to wear clothes. Other animals either live in specific territories adapted to their skin, or they have fur.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!