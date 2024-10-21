ADVERTISEMENT

The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition, now in its 50th year, celebrates the beauty and science behind the smallest details of our world. Each year, scientists and artists from around the globe submit stunning microscope images that reveal extraordinary views of life on a microscopic scale. From intricate cell structures to fascinating natural phenomena, these images offer a unique glimpse into the hidden world around us.

This year’s winners did not disappoint. First place was awarded to Dr. Bruno Cisterna for his incredible image of mouse brain tumor cells, which sheds light on neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and ALS. The 2024 competition continues to highlight how microscopy advances both art and science.

More info: nikonsmallworld.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com

#1

13th Place - Paweł Błachowicz

13th Place - Paweł Błachowicz

Bedlno, Świętokrzyskie, Poland

"Eyes of green crab spider (Diaea dorsata)."

Nikon Small World Report

3 points
POST

The organizers of Nikon Small World 2024 revealed that judges reviewed entries from around the world to choose the winners. They looked for images that stood out for their originality, the information they showed, technical skill, and visual appeal.

This year, the competition received about 2,100 photos from 80 different countries.
    #2

    12th Place - Daniel Knop

    12th Place - Daniel Knop

    Oberzent-Airlenbach, Hessen, Germany

    "Wing scales of a butterfly (Papilio ulysses) on a medical syringe needle."

    Nikon Small World Report

    3 points
    POST
    #3

    Honorable Mention - Dr. Bruce Douglas Taubert

    Honorable Mention - Dr. Bruce Douglas Taubert

    Glendale, Arizona, USA

    "Ocelli between the compound eyes of a yellow jacket."

    Nikon Small World Report

    3 points
    POST

    Dr. Cisterna’s winning image is not just beautiful—it’s important for science. His work helps us understand how changes in the structure of brain cells may lead to diseases like Alzheimer’s and ALS. By capturing this image, Dr. Cisterna gives us a better view of how these diseases work, which could help find treatments in the future. His image truly combines science and art, showing how powerful and meaningful microscopy can be.

    "One of the main problems with neurodegenerative diseases is that we don't fully understand what causes them,” said Dr. Cisterna. “To develop effective treatments, we need to figure out the basics first. Our research is crucial for uncovering this knowledge and ultimately finding a cure. Differentiated cells could be used to study how mutations or toxic proteins that cause Alzheimer's or ALS alter neuronal morphology, as well as to screen potential drugs or gene therapies aimed at protecting neurons or restoring their function.”

    #4

    Honorable Mention - Jochen Stern

    Honorable Mention - Jochen Stern

    Mannheim, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany

    "Golden bug eggs on a sage leaf."

    Nikon Small World Report

    3 points
    POST
    #5

    Honorable Mention - Randy Fullbright

    Honorable Mention - Randy Fullbright

    Vernal, Utah, USA

    "Agatized dinosaur bone."

    Nikon Small World Report

    3 points
    POST

    “After three years of research, we finally published our findings four months ago in the Journal of Cell Biology, and there's still more work to be done. I’m deeply passionate about scientific imaging; I’ve been following the Nikon Small World contest for about 15 years. It's an incredible contest that highlights the beauty of photomicrography but also inspires continued exploration and innovation in the field," said Dr. Cisterna.
    #6

    Honorable Mention - Daniel Evrard

    Honorable Mention - Daniel Evrard

    Aywaille, Liege, Belgium

    "Vinyl player needle on scratched vinyl disk."

    Nikon Small World Report

    3 points
    POST
    #7

    Image Of Distinction - Zhang Chao

    Image Of Distinction - Zhang Chao

    National Astronomical Observatories, Chinese Academy of Sciences
    Beijing, China

    "Beach sand."

    Nikon Small World Report

    3 points
    POST

    Second place went to Dr. Marcel Clemens, who captured an electrical arc between a pin and a wire, created by a 10,000-volt charge. Third place was awarded to Chris Romaine for his close-up of a cannabis leaf, showing tiny trichomes and cannabinoid vesicles. These images, along with many others from the 2024 competition, show the beauty and variety of the microscopic world, blending creativity and science in exciting ways.

    #8

    Image Of Distinction - Ted Kinsman

    Image Of Distinction - Ted Kinsman

    Rochester Institute of Technology
    Photosciences Department
    Rochester, New York, USA

    "A common house cat claw."

    Nikon Small World Report

    3 points
    POST
    #9

    Image Of Distinction - Uwe Lange

    Image Of Distinction - Uwe Lange

    Hannover, Niedersachsen, Germany

    "Pollen on the compound eyes of a fly."

    Nikon Small World Report

    3 points
    POST

    The 2024 judging panel included:

    Adrian Coakley, Director of Photography at National Geographic Books;

    Michelle S. Itano, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Cell Biology and Physiology and Director of the Neuroscience Microscopy Core at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill;

    Emily Petersen, Photography Managing Editor at Science Magazine;

    Clare Waterman, Ph.D., Cell Biologist and Member of the National Academy of Sciences;

    Jennifer C. Waters, Ph.D., Director of the Core for Imaging Technology & Education at Harvard Medical School;

    Samantha Yammine, Ph.D., Neuroscientist and Science Communicator.
    #10

    Image Of Distinction - Jacek Myslowski

    Image Of Distinction - Jacek Myslowski

    Wloclawek, Kujawko-Pomorskie, Poland

    "Water mite (Arrenurus)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    3 points
    POST
    #11

    Image Of Distinction - Timothy Boomer

    Image Of Distinction - Timothy Boomer

    Vacaville, California, USA

    "Slime mold (Prototrichia metallica)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    3 points
    POST
    #12

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Saikat Ghosh

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Saikat Ghosh

    National Institutes of Health
    NICHD
    Bethesda, Maryland, USA

    "Human neurons."

    Nikon Small World Report

    3 points
    POST
    #13

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Laurent Formery And Dr. Nathaniel Clarke

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Laurent Formery And Dr. Nathaniel Clarke

    Stanford University
    Department of Molecular and Cell Biology
    Pacific Grove, California, USA

    "Nervous system of a young sea star."

    Nikon Small World Report

    3 points
    POST
    #14

    Image Of Distinction - Chew Yen Fook

    Image Of Distinction - Chew Yen Fook

    Woodend, Waimakiriri, New ZealandA936

    "Graffiti from Berlin Wall stone section."

    Nikon Small World Report

    3 points
    POST
    #15

    Image Of Distinction - Steven A. Valley

    Image Of Distinction - Steven A. Valley

    Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA)
    Entomology Lab
    Albany, Oregon, USA

    "Immature male damselfly (Calopteryx aequabilis)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    3 points
    POST
    #16

    Image Of Distinction - Susannah Waxman And Dr. Ian Sigal

    Image Of Distinction - Susannah Waxman And Dr. Ian Sigal

    University of Pittsburgh
    Department of Ophthalmology
    Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

    "Optic nerve head collagen of a pig."

    Nikon Small World Report

    3 points
    POST
    #17

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Håkan Kvarnström

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Håkan Kvarnström

    Bromma, Sweden

    "Peacock plume feather."

    Nikon Small World Report

    3 points
    POST
    #18

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Sherif Abdallah Ahmed

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Sherif Abdallah Ahmed

    Tanta University, Faculty of Science
    Department of Zoology
    Tanta, Egypt, Arab Republic

    "Anterior section of palm weevil."

    Nikon Small World Report

    2 points
    POST
    #19

    Image Of Distinction - Joshua Coogler

    Image Of Distinction - Joshua Coogler

    Dallas, North Carolina, USA

    "Moss sporophyte with spores (green)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    2 points
    POST
    #20

    Image Of Distinction - Thomas Neumann

    Image Of Distinction - Thomas Neumann

    Tübingen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

    "Ink dot on Japanese washi paper."

    Nikon Small World Report

    2 points
    POST
    #21

    Image Of Distinction - Daniel Knop

    Image Of Distinction - Daniel Knop

    Oberzent-Airlenbach, Hessen, Germany

    "Dorsal part of cuckoo wasp (Hedychrum gerstaeckeri) abdomen."

    Nikon Small World Report

    2 points
    POST
    #22

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Marko Pende

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Marko Pende

    MDI Biological Laboratory
    Murawala Lab
    Bar Harbor, Maine, USA

    "Ladybug (Coccinellidae) on a clover (Trifolium repens)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    2 points
    POST
    #23

    2nd Place - Dr. Marcel Clemens

    2nd Place - Dr. Marcel Clemens

    Verona, Veneto, Italy

    "Electrical arc between a pin and a wire."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #24

    3rd Place - Chris Romaine

    3rd Place - Chris Romaine

    Port Townsend, Washington, USA

    "Leaf of a cannabis plant. The bulbous glands are trichomes. The bubbles inside are cannabinoid vesicles."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #25

    5th Place - Thomas Barlow And Connor Gibbons

    5th Place - Thomas Barlow And Connor Gibbons

    Columbia University
    Department of Neurobiology and Behavior
    New York, New York, USA

    "Cluster of octopus (Octopus hummelincki) eggs."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #26

    6th Place - Henri Koskinen

    6th Place - Henri Koskinen

    Helsinki University
    Helsinki, Uudenmaan lääni, Finland

    "Slime mold (Cribraria cancellata)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #27

    9th Place - John-Oliver Dum

    9th Place - John-Oliver Dum

    Medienbunker Produktion
    Bendorf, Rheinland Pfalz, Germany

    "Pollen in a garden spider (Araneus) web."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #28

    10th Place - Jan Martinek

    10th Place - Jan Martinek

    Charles University
    Department of Experimental Plant Biology
    Prague, Czech Republic

    "Spores of black truffle (Tuber melanosporum)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #29

    11th Place - Dr. Ferenc Halmos

    11th Place - Dr. Ferenc Halmos

    Bánd, Veszprém, Hungary

    "Slime mold on a rotten twig with water droplets."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #30

    18th Place - Alison Pollack

    18th Place - Alison Pollack

    San Anselmo, California, USA

    "An insect egg parasitized by a wasp."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #31

    1st Place - Dr. Bruno Cisterna And Dr. Eric Vitriol

    1st Place - Dr. Bruno Cisterna And Dr. Eric Vitriol

    Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University
    Department of Neuroscience & Regenerative Medicine
    Augusta, Georgia, USA

    "Differentiated mouse brain tumor cells (actin, microtubules, and nuclei)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #32

    7th Place - Gerhard Vlcek

    7th Place - Gerhard Vlcek

    Maria Enzersdorf, Austria

    "Cross section of European beach grass (Ammophila arenaria) leaf."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #33

    Honorable Mention - Christopher Algar

    Honorable Mention - Christopher Algar

    Hounslow, Middlesex, United Kingdom

    "Brine shrimp."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #34

    Honorable Mention -Dr. Kseniia Bondarenko

    Honorable Mention -Dr. Kseniia Bondarenko

    University of Edinburgh
    Institute for Immunology and Infection Research
    Edinburgh, MidLothian, United Kingdom

    "Acute-stage parasites of Toxoplasma gondii in a human skin cell."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #35

    Honorable Mention -Dr. Anja De Lange

    Honorable Mention -Dr. Anja De Lange

    University of Cape Town
    Neuroscience Institute & Department of Human BiologyA249
    Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa

    "Astrocytes surrounding a blood vessel in a thin slice of human brain."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #36

    Honorable Mention - Dr. David Maitland

    Honorable Mention - Dr. David Maitland

    St. Andrews, Fife, United Kingdom

    "Transverse section of rachis (stem) of bracken fern (Pteridium aquilinum)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #37

    Honorable Mention - Dr. Igor Robert Siwanowicz

    Honorable Mention - Dr. Igor Robert Siwanowicz

    Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), Janelia Research Campus
    Ashburn, Virginia, USA

    "Antenna of a mole crab."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #38

    Honorable Mention - Kevin Terretaz

    Honorable Mention - Kevin Terretaz

    CRBM-CNRS
    Montpellier, Hérault, France

    "Mosquito cells in culture with fluorescent markers for DNA and microtubules."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #39

    Honorable Mention - Angus Rae

    Honorable Mention - Angus Rae

    Australian National University
    Centre for Advanced MicroscopyA306
    MacGregor, Australian Capital Territory, Australia

    "Autofluorescence in the face of a little two-spotted ladybird (Diomus notescens)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #40

    Image Of Distinction - Anne Patricia Algar

    Image Of Distinction - Anne Patricia Algar

    Hounslow, Middlesex, United Kingdom

    "Mosquito larva."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #41

    Image Of Distinction - Nikky Corthout And Miranda Dyson

    Image Of Distinction - Nikky Corthout And Miranda Dyson

    VIB (Flanders Institute of Biotechnology)
    Center for Brain and Disease Research
    Leuven, Vlaams-Brabant, Belgium

    "Fruit fly (Drosophila) brain vasculature."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #42

    Image Of Distinction - Gerd A. Günther

    Image Of Distinction - Gerd A. Günther

    Düsseldorf, Germany

    "Cross section of a beach grass (Ammophila arenaria) leaf."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #43

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Robert Markus

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Robert Markus

    University of Nottingham
    School of Life Sciences, Super Resolution Microscopy
    Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom

    "Dandelion (Traxacum officinale) cross section showing curved stigma with pollen."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #44

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Felice Placenti

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Felice Placenti

    FP Nature and Landscape Photography
    Siracusa, Sicilia, Italy

    "Potato tuber sprout."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #45

    Image Of Distinction - Alison Pollack

    Image Of Distinction - Alison Pollack

    San Anselmo, California, USA

    "Slime mold (Lamproderma arcyrioides)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #46

    Image Of Distinction - Chris Romaine

    Image Of Distinction - Chris Romaine

    Port Townsend, Washington, USA

    "Bract (part of the plant's reproductive structures) of a cannabis plant. The bulbous glands are trichomes."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #47

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Igor Robert Siwanowicz

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Igor Robert Siwanowicz

    Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), Janelia Research Campus
    Ashburn, Virginia, USA

    "Floret of a common chicory with pollen grains (spiky balls)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #48

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Bruno Vellutini

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Bruno Vellutini

    Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics
    Dresden, Saxony, GermanyA903

    "Gene expression patterns in a drain fly embryo (Clogmia albipunctata) with an open eggshell."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #49

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Florian Alonso

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Florian Alonso

    University of Bordeaux
    BioTis-INSERM U1026A383
    Pessac, Gironde, France

    "Mouse aortic endothelium stained for beta-catenin (green), laminin (purple), smooth muscle actin (red), and Hoechst (cyan)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #50

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Martin Hein

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Martin Hein

    Lions Eye Institute
    Physiology and Pharmacology laboratory
    Nedlands, Western Australia, Australia

    "Abnormal blood vessel formation in a human retina with severe diabetic retinopathy."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #51

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Nick Gatford

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Nick Gatford

    University of Oxford
    Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences (NDCN)
    Oxford, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom

    "A network of dopaminergic neurons generated from human stem cells."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #52

    Image Of Distinction - Elkhan Yusifov And Dr. Martina Schaettin

    Image Of Distinction - Elkhan Yusifov And Dr. Martina Schaettin

    University of Zurich
    Department of Molecular Life Sciences
    Zurich, Switzerland

    "Developing nervous system in the eye of a 7-day-old chick embryo."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #53

    Image Of Distinction - Chew Yen Fook

    Image Of Distinction - Chew Yen Fook

    Woodend, Waimakiriri, New Zealand

    "Water mite (Hydrachna sp.)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #54

    Image Of Distinction - Ou Zhilei

    Image Of Distinction - Ou Zhilei

    Guangdong Radio and Television
    Guangzhou, Guagndong, China

    "Stamens of flowers (Anemone cathayensis Kitag. ex Ziman & Kadota)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #55

    Image Of Distinction - Aryah Nagarajan

    Image Of Distinction - Aryah Nagarajan

    Falmouth University
    Institute of Photography
    Penryn, Cornwall, United Kingdom

    "Spores releasing from the sori of a Polypody fern (Polypodium vulgare)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #56

    Image Of Distinction - Satu Paavonsalo And Dr. Sinem Karaman

    Image Of Distinction - Satu Paavonsalo And Dr. Sinem Karaman

    University of Helsinki
    Individualized Drug Therapy Research Program, Faculty of Medicine, Helsinki, FinlandA700
    Helsinki, Finland

    "Blood vessels (color gradient) and endothelial cell nuclei (white) in the intestinal villi of a mouse."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #57

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Gonzalo Quiroga Artigas

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Gonzalo Quiroga Artigas

    RBM-CNRS
    Montpellier, Herault, France

    "Tardigrade (Hypsibius exemplaris)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #58

    Image Of Distinction - Maxime Teixeira

    Image Of Distinction - Maxime Teixeira

    Laval University
    Department of Molecular Medicine
    Québec, CanadaA858

    "Cultured monkey kidney cells labeled for tubulin (blue) and actin (orange) showing pathological accumulation of alpha-syn aggregates (red)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #59

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Grigorii Timin And Dr. Michel Milinkovitch

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Grigorii Timin And Dr. Michel Milinkovitch

    University of Geneva
    Department of Genetics and Evolution
    Geneva, Switzerland

    "Skin scales of a snake embryo stained with Fast Green dye."

    Nikon Small World Report

    1 point
    POST
    #60

    4th Place - Dr. Amy Engevik

    4th Place - Dr. Amy Engevik

    Medical University of South Carolina
    Department of Regenerative Medicine & Cell Biology
    Charleston, South Carolina, USA

    "Section of a small intestine of a mouse."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST
    #61

    16th Place - Marek Miś

    16th Place - Marek Miś

    Suwalki, Podlaskie, Poland

    "Two water fleas (Daphnia sp.) with embryos (left) and eggs (right)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST
    #62

    17th Place - Dr. Frantisek Bednar

    17th Place - Dr. Frantisek Bednar

    Svosov, Zilinsky, Slovak Republic

    "Stonewort algae (Chara virgata) reproductive organs - oogonia (female organs) and antheridia (male organs)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST
    #63

    19th Place - Alison Pollack

    19th Place - Alison Pollack

    San Anselmo, California, USA

    "Seed of a Silene plant."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST
    #64

    8th Place - Stephanie Huang

    8th Place - Stephanie Huang

    Victoria University of Wellington
    School of Biological Sciences; School of Psychology
    Wellington, New Zealand

    "A neuron densely covered in dendritic spines from the striatum of an adult rat brain."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST
    #65

    14th Place - Marek Miś

    14th Place - Marek Miś

    Suwalki, Podlaskie, Poland

    "Recrystallized mixture of hydroquinone and myoinositol."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST
    #66

    15th Place - Sébastien Malo

    15th Place - Sébastien Malo

    Saint Lys, Haute-Garonne, France

    "Isolated scales on Madagascan sunset moth wing (Chrysiridia ripheus)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST
    #67

    20th Place - Dr. Bruno Cisterna And Dr. Eric Vitriol

    20th Place - Dr. Bruno Cisterna And Dr. Eric Vitriol

    Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University
    Department of Neuroscience & Regenerative MedicineA215
    Augusta, Georgia, USA

    "Early stage of mouse glioblastoma cell differentiation (actin, microtubules, and mitochondria)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST
    #68

    Honorable Mention - Dr. Amy Engevik

    Honorable Mention - Dr. Amy Engevik

    Medical University of South Carolina
    Department of Regenerative Medicine & Cell Biology
    Charleston, South Carolina, USA

    "Intestinal villi."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST
    #69

    Image Of Distinction - Didier Barbet

    Image Of Distinction - Didier Barbet

    Club Français de Microscopie
    Bailly, France

    "Fracture surface of mica (mineral)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST
    #70

    Image Of Distinction - Nadia Efimova

    Image Of Distinction - Nadia Efimova

    Amicus Therapeutics
    Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

    "Dandelion pappus."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST
    #71

    Image Of Distinction - Anna-Mari Elisabeth Haapanen-Saaristo

    Image Of Distinction - Anna-Mari Elisabeth Haapanen-Saaristo

    University of Turku
    Turku Bioscience Centre / Cell Imaging & Cytometry Core and Zebrafish Core

    "Gene expression patterns in a drain fly embryo (Clogmia albipunctata) with an open egg. Nutrient storage cells in a tardigrade."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST
    #72

    Image Of Distinction - Wen Jie Ji

    Image Of Distinction - Wen Jie Ji

    Yin Works
    The Bureau of Microworld Exploration
    Beijing, China

    "Integrated circuit chip."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST
    #73

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Amir Maqbool

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Amir Maqbool

    Lovely Professional University
    Department of Zoology
    Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India

    "Small fly killed by 'zombie fly' fungus (Entomophthora muscae)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST
    #74

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Robert Markus, Dr. Zeeshan Mohammad, Dr. Sarah Pashley And Dr. Rita Tewari

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Robert Markus, Dr. Zeeshan Mohammad, Dr. Sarah Pashley And Dr. Rita Tewari

    University of Nottingham
    School of Life Sciences, Super Resolution MicroscopyA632
    Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom

    "Malaria parasites and mouse blood cells - tubulin (green), all proteins (purple), DNA (red)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST
    #75

    Image Of Distinction - Jan Martinek

    Image Of Distinction - Jan Martinek

    Charles University
    Department of Experimental Plant Biology
    Prague, Czech Republic

    "Spores of a black Bagnoli truffle (Tuber mesentericum)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST
    #76

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Adolfo Ruiz De Segovia

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Adolfo Ruiz De Segovia

    Madrid, Spain

    "Plant root."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST
    #77

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Igor Robert Siwanowicz

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Igor Robert Siwanowicz

    Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), Janelia Research Campus
    Ashburn, Virginia, USA

    "Aster anther cross-section with pollen grains (green)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST
    #78

    Image Of Distinction - Shao Yang

    Image Of Distinction - Shao Yang

    Beijing Miteyide Culture Co., Ltd.A925
    Beijing, China

    "Fiber of nylon stockings."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST
    #79

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Ewa Langner

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Ewa Langner

    Washington University in St Louis
    Department of Medicine - Renal Division, Mahjoub Lab
    St Louis, Missouri, USA

    "Mouse embryonic kidney showing interstitial fibroblasts (yellow), tubular epithelium (cyan), and nuclei (magenta)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST
    #80

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Guillermo Moya

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Guillermo Moya

    Johns Hopkins University
    Department of Biology
    Baltimore, Maryland, USA

    "Neuronal axons connecting to the muscles of the iris and the cornea."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST
    #81

    Image Of Distinction - Daniel Knop

    Image Of Distinction - Daniel Knop

    Oberzent-Airlenbach, Hessen, Germany

    "Opening of a hibiscus flower (Hibiscus moscheutos) exposing the pollen in four stages, each ten minutes apart."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST
    #82

    Image Of Distinction - Yurim Seo, Dr. Mark Looney And Dr. Simon Cleary

    Image Of Distinction - Yurim Seo, Dr. Mark Looney And Dr. Simon Cleary

    University of California, San Francisco
    Pulmonary, Critical Care, Allergy and Sleep Medicine
    San Francisco, California, USA

    "Lymphatic vasculature (cyan) and vessels (red) of a mouse lung."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST
    #83

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Leo Serra

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Leo Serra

    University of Cambridge
    Sainsbury Laboratory
    Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom

    "Leaves arising from thale cress (Arabidopsis thaliana) meristem."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST
    #84

    Image Of Distinction - Luna Šošo Zdravković, Michael Surala And Christian Madry

    Image Of Distinction - Luna Šošo Zdravković, Michael Surala And Christian Madry

    Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin
    Institute of Neurophysiology
    Berlin, Germany

    "Pyramidal neuron in mouse hippocampus."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST
    #85

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Bruce Douglas Taubert

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Bruce Douglas Taubert

    Glendale, Arizona, USA

    "Mid-tibial tuft on a male orchid bee, used to attract mates."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST
    #86

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Theo Theune

    Image Of Distinction - Dr. Theo Theune

    Oost-Souburg, Zeeland, Netherlands

    "Abdominal skin of a tick that engorged with blood."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST
    #87

    Image Of Distinction - Karl Gaff

    Image Of Distinction - Karl Gaff

    Dublin, Ireland

    "Larva of a midge fly (Chironomidae)."

    Nikon Small World Report

    0 points
    POST

