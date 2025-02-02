ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, there seems to be a Facebook group for everything: crocheting, books, cooking, circus, you name it—it’s been covered. But some are far less specific than the aforementioned examples.

Take the public group ‘Weird & Interesting Things You Must See,’ for instance. While it’s clearly focused on “weird and interesting things,” what that entails can be quite random.

If you’re now curious about the kind of content the group is focused on, I’ll let their posts do the talking. Scroll down to find some of them on the list below—where you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with Professor of Psychology at Stetson University, Dr. Christopher J. Ferguson—and make sure to upvote your favorites!