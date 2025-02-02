77 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)
Nowadays, there seems to be a Facebook group for everything: crocheting, books, cooking, circus, you name it—it’s been covered. But some are far less specific than the aforementioned examples.
Take the public group ‘Weird & Interesting Things You Must See,’ for instance. While it’s clearly focused on “weird and interesting things,” what that entails can be quite random.
If you’re now curious about the kind of content the group is focused on, I’ll let their posts do the talking. Scroll down to find some of them on the list below—where you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with Professor of Psychology at Stetson University, Dr. Christopher J. Ferguson—and make sure to upvote your favorites!
Meanwhile In Greenland
What's the difference between snow-men and snow-women? Snowballs.
Not Exactly A Pot Of Gold
“This is a community where you can always expect the unexpected,” one of the group’s admins, Kushani Gunathilaka, told Bored Panda back in August, when we released our previous edition on the ‘Weird & Interesting Things You Must See’ Facebook group.
“It’s never boring and always exciting. <...> You laugh, you enjoy, you feel, you relate and you even learn things here. All of this makes the community an enjoyable space for me and surely for the rest of the members,” the admin said back when the group had around 87k members. Now, just roughly half a year later, it already boasts over 247k members.
Hard Work Pays Off
I'd Die Laughing If I Found This On My Car
Thousands of people joining the group in a matter of months shows that people are clearly drawn to all that is weird and interesting. But why is that?
We turned to Professor of Psychology at Stetson University, Dr. Christopher J. Ferguson, looking for some sort of an explanation, and he noted that in a general sense, we've likely evolved to pay more attention to unusual things that are outside the range of normal activity.
“Strange things could indicate danger or opportunities, so we pay a bit more attention to those. They also attract our curiosity as we try to make sense of the unexpected,” he said.
Frogs Using Snake As A Public Transportation
Fire Hydrant Bursts In Freezing Weather! I Actually Think It Looks Pretty Cool!!!
“We've evolved to be a curious species and trying to make sense of our environment has been good for us,” Dr. Ferguson continued. “This is a generally focused trait which is probably what has made it so adaptive, and how our species has become so adaptive over so much of the planet despite different environments.”
Sir, do you know how fast you were running?
If I embrace fear, can I take the tips for myself?
Snow Got A Hold On Me, Can't Get To Work
Talking to Bored Panda about how, if at all, people can benefit from positive, funny, and interesting—even if somewhat weird—content online, Prof. Ferguson said that first and foremost, such content can be mentally stimulating.
“Further discussing unusual phenomena can be a social activity reinforcing social bonds,” he added. “Humor, of course, is valuable in lifting negative moods and, again, as a social activity.”
2025 Outlook Is Bleak
The Best Samuel L. Jackson Impersonation Ever
In the expert’s opinion, what makes online groups so popular nowadays is the ease that they provide when it comes to connecting with like-minded people. “It tends to be much easier to meet others with similar interests online, particularly if those interests aren't very mainstream (like bowling, for instance, might have been decades ago). It allows us to cater to niche interests a lot more easily, though it also probably pulls away from sucking it up and doing shared activities that are more common in the recent past,” Dr. Ferguson said.
The Not So Secret Garden
A Perfect Shot Of An Owl In Flight 🦉 📸: Steve Woods
When Grandma Starts To Knit In 3D
Talking to Bored Panda back in August, the admins of the group shared that they always want to present their followers with something new; something that might make them go “Huh, I've never seen this before!”. Bearing in mind that we are curious beings, as Prof. Ferguson pointed out, their tactic seems to be working. And we’re here for it!
I love this lol. Although I would be someone to put the blinds down, I don't always like looking out plane windows and maybe that anxiety that someone can see me is still there stfu lol
Every Time I Leave The Hotel I Always Leave This To Mess With The Housekeepers
When It Is Your First Time In Art Museum
Tbf compared to most modern "art" this is pretty good.
When They Invite You To Breakfast Very Early
Egyptian Guardians Of The Underworld
Omg
Am A Vampawre
Lots Of White Moose In Northern Ont
New Vegetable Alert
looks like another reason not to eat my veggies
This Shadow On The Superstition Mountains, Apache Junction, Az, The Cougar, Only Appears Twice A Year For Approximately A Week Just As The Sun Is Setting
This Is How People Wait In Line In Thailand
And you thought Americans were lazy
When You’re Terrible At Setting Boundaries But You’re Trying
I Need One!!!
*Tips fedora* Hello BP lady, I am a nice guy and will treat you like a princess.
A Jacana Carrying Chicks Underneath Its Wings
This sign is outdated. The new number for the emergency services is 0118 999 881 999 119 725......3.
Hilarious Crocheted Door Stoppers
Just When You Thought You Knew All The Redneck Uses For Vice Grips
I Pay, Therefore I Am
Make Sure You Check The Bottoms Of Your Carts Before Exiting The Store ! Meat Prices Are Sky High 1
At Local Walmart
Photobomb Of The Year
Southerners Snow Plow!
Genius
Stay Strong People…. We Will Survive
Tbf that's a death trap if it freezes. So thin would freeze easily
Here's What Squirrels Do When They Think No One Is Watching
I Bet He Makes Great Noodles
Rock On Little Dude, Rock On
Some Signs Have Strange Requests
Go To The Petting Zoo They Said, It Will Be Fun They Said…
I Guess After I Walk Up These I'll Be Tired!
Pennywise Is Getting Smarter
Mom Limit
Bye Bye Now
Looks Legit ! Let’s Go
No thanks, I m more into running away from creepy constructions in the woods lately
Cat Got Shaved At The Vet. It Looks Like You Could Cut Out The Shaved Parts, Reattach The Floof Sides And Still Have A Full Cat
Nobody Knew How Happy These Tires Were Until It Snowed
Grand Idea!
I Put A Net In The Car So My Dog Doesn't Distract Me While Driving
Got My New Smoker Off Temu
He's Not Even Remotely Sorry
Osha Where You At
When It's So Cold The Ghost Trying To Haunt You Freezes To Death
Glowing Outlet Panel
Very Reassuring
No worries... that's 400mph tape. It's incredibly strong and used on jet aircraft all the time.