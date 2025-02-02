ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, there seems to be a Facebook group for everything: crocheting, books, cooking, circus, you name it—it’s been covered. But some are far less specific than the aforementioned examples.

Take the public group ‘Weird & Interesting Things You Must See,’ for instance. While it’s clearly focused on “weird and interesting things,” what that entails can be quite random.

If you’re now curious about the kind of content the group is focused on, I’ll let their posts do the talking. Scroll down to find some of them on the list below—where you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with Professor of Psychology at Stetson University, Dr. Christopher J. Ferguson—and make sure to upvote your favorites!

#1

Meanwhile In Greenland

Snowmen holding sticks arranged in a field, creating a bizarre and funny scene.

Charlie Marisson Report

    #2

    Plaque with a cat photo reads "This home is protected by Feline Security. I have 9 lives - You have 1 do the math!"

    Josie Parker Report

    #3

    Not Exactly A Pot Of Gold

    A bizarre and funny scene of a rainbow ending at a portable toilet in a field.

    Deana Jennifer Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "How much gold flakes was on that dessert you ate Bob?!"

    “This is a community where you can always expect the unexpected,” one of the group’s admins, Kushani Gunathilaka, told Bored Panda back in August, when we released our previous edition on the ‘Weird & Interesting Things You Must See’ Facebook group.

    “It’s never boring and always exciting. <...> You laugh, you enjoy, you feel, you relate and you even learn things here. All of this makes the community an enjoyable space for me and surely for the rest of the members,” the admin said back when the group had around 87k members. Now, just roughly half a year later, it already boasts over 247k members.
    #4

    Hard Work Pays Off

    A stack of name badges showing various job titles, reflecting a bizarre career progression.

    Josie Parker Report

    #5

    I'd Die Laughing If I Found This On My Car

    Snowman made of snow sitting on a blue car roof, creating a funny and bizarre scene.

    Josie Parker Report

    Thousands of people joining the group in a matter of months shows that people are clearly drawn to all that is weird and interesting. But why is that?

    We turned to Professor of Psychology at Stetson University, Dr. Christopher J. Ferguson, looking for some sort of an explanation, and he noted that in a general sense, we've likely evolved to pay more attention to unusual things that are outside the range of normal activity.

    “Strange things could indicate danger or opportunities, so we pay a bit more attention to those. They also attract our curiosity as we try to make sense of the unexpected,” he said.
    #6

    Frogs Using Snake As A Public Transportation

    Bizarre sight of frogs riding a snake on grass at night.

    Norah Emerson Report

    #7

    Fire Hydrant Bursts In Freezing Weather! I Actually Think It Looks Pretty Cool!!!

    Bizarre ice formation engulfing a tree in a snowy residential area.

    Norah Emerson Report

    #8

    Two birds on a branch, one green, the other gray, both with beaks open, displaying funny interaction.

    Norah Emerson , Jacek Stankiewicz/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

    “We've evolved to be a curious species and trying to make sense of our environment has been good for us,” Dr. Ferguson continued. “This is a generally focused trait which is probably what has made it so adaptive, and how our species has become so adaptive over so much of the planet despite different environments.”
    #9

    Police officer writing a ticket for a cheetah standing on a roadside, capturing a bizarre and funny moment.

    Norah Emerson Report

    #10

    Sign above change cup reads, "If you fear change, leave it here." Coin humor captured among bizarre and funny things.

    Deana Jennifer Report

    #11

    Snow Got A Hold On Me, Can't Get To Work

    Car covered in snow with bizarre hand-shaped snow sculpture on top.

    Josie Parker Report

    Talking to Bored Panda about how, if at all, people can benefit from positive, funny, and interesting—even if somewhat weird—content online, Prof. Ferguson said that first and foremost, such content can be mentally stimulating.

    “Further discussing unusual phenomena can be a social activity reinforcing social bonds,” he added. “Humor, of course, is valuable in lifting negative moods and, again, as a social activity.”
    #12

    2025 Outlook Is Bleak

    A mug stating "The Future Is" with a sale sticker reading "$2," capturing a funny and bizarre moment.

    Norah Emerson Report

    #13

    Dirty van with funny message written in dust, referencing a sponge for cleaning.

    Deana Jennifer Report

    #14

    The Best Samuel L. Jackson Impersonation Ever

    Dog wearing glasses and a beret, showcasing a bizarre and funny fashion sense in a living room.

    Josie Parker Report

    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The resemblance is uncanny. Now get him to curse in dog!

    In the expert’s opinion, what makes online groups so popular nowadays is the ease that they provide when it comes to connecting with like-minded people. “It tends to be much easier to meet others with similar interests online, particularly if those interests aren't very mainstream (like bowling, for instance, might have been decades ago). It allows us to cater to niche interests a lot more easily, though it also probably pulls away from sucking it up and doing shared activities that are more common in the recent past,” Dr. Ferguson said.
    #15

    The Not So Secret Garden

    Funny garden sign warning about plants with eyes and ears, surrounded by flowers and greenery.

    Deana Jennifer Report

    #16

    A Perfect Shot Of An Owl In Flight 🦉 📸: Steve Woods

    Flying owl with wings fully spread against a cloudy sky, showcasing bizarre and funny wildlife moment.

    Charlie Marisson Report

    #17

    When Grandma Starts To Knit In 3D

    Crocheted quilt on bed with optical illusion pattern in a room with pink curtains.

    Norah Emerson Report

    Talking to Bored Panda back in August, the admins of the group shared that they always want to present their followers with something new; something that might make them go “Huh, I've never seen this before!”. Bearing in mind that we are curious beings, as Prof. Ferguson pointed out, their tactic seems to be working. And we’re here for it!
    #18

    Pelican in a funny pose with a small bird behind on a grassy lawn.

    Josie Parker Report

    #19

    Newspaper clipping with text about bizarre airplane lavatory windows.

    Norah Emerson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kinsey avatar
    BeepBoop is Lonely (she/they)
    BeepBoop is Lonely (she/they)
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love this lol. Although I would be someone to put the blinds down, I don't always like looking out plane windows and maybe that anxiety that someone can see me is still there stfu lol

    #20

    Every Time I Leave The Hotel I Always Leave This To Mess With The Housekeepers

    Pillows arranged humorously on a bed, resembling a sitting figure, creating a funny scene in a room.

    Norah Emerson Report

    For more weird and interesting content to awaken your curiosity, browse Bored Panda’s category dedicated to all sorts of curiosities here. Happy scrolling!
    #21

    When It Is Your First Time In Art Museum

    Person observing a strange art installation resembling a curtain behind glass; bizarre scene in a gallery setting.

    Deana Jennifer Report

    #22

    When They Invite You To Breakfast Very Early

    Dog wrapped in a blanket sitting on a café chair, surrounded by people, showcasing a bizarre and funny scene.

    Charlie Marisson Report

    #23

    Egyptian Guardians Of The Underworld

    Two black cats sitting on stair railings, humorously positioned like guards in a hallway.

    Deana Jennifer Report

    #24

    Omg

    Weird and funny image of a bike lock with numerous rotating dials, creating an unusual security solution.

    Josie Parker Report

    #25

    Am A Vampawre

    Dog mimicking a walrus with two carrots, showcasing a bizarre and funny scene.

    Norah Emerson Report

    #26

    Lots Of White Moose In Northern Ont

    White moose crossing an icy road in a forest, a bizarre and funny sight captured by people.

    Deana Jennifer Report

    #27

    New Vegetable Alert

    Cat humorously peeking through a hole in fabric laid over a garden bed.

    Deana Jennifer Report

    #28

    This Shadow On The Superstition Mountains, Apache Junction, Az, The Cougar, Only Appears Twice A Year For Approximately A Week Just As The Sun Is Setting

    Bizarre shadow on a red mountain at sunset creates an intriguing optical illusion on the rock face.

    Charlie Marisson Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kind of looks like it is trying to bite some guy that's falling down the mountain in front of it.

    #29

    This Is How People Wait In Line In Thailand

    People in a waiting room, shoes lined up as a queue on the floor, illustrating a bizarre and funny scene.

    Charlie Marisson Report

    #30

    When You’re Terrible At Setting Boundaries But You’re Trying

    Miniature stop sign planted awkwardly at a street corner, showcasing a bizarre urban scene.

    Deana Jennifer Report

    #31

    I Need One!!!

    A lighter with a funny photo of a person wearing a hat, creating an amusing visual effect.

    Josie Parker Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *Tips fedora* Hello BP lady, I am a nice guy and will treat you like a princess.

    #32

    A Jacana Carrying Chicks Underneath Its Wings

    Weird bird with long toes walking on lily pads, showcasing bizarre and funny nature.

    Deana Jennifer Report

    #33

    Bizarre emergency phone in the woods with a sign to dial 999 for services like coastguard and police.

    Deana Jennifer Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This sign is outdated. The new number for the emergency services is 0118 999 881 999 119 725......3.

    #34

    Hilarious Crocheted Door Stoppers

    Crocheted frog and mouse doorstops in humorous positions on a floor.

    Charlie Marisson Report

    #35

    Just When You Thought You Knew All The Redneck Uses For Vice Grips

    Vise grip pliers used as a car door handle on a red vehicle, showcasing a bizarre and funny solution.

    Charlie Marisson Report

    #36

    I Pay, Therefore I Am

    Bizarre parking sign with typo: "Please pay your parking fee before existing" in a dimly lit garage.

    Deana Jennifer Report

    #37

    Make Sure You Check The Bottoms Of Your Carts Before Exiting The Store ! Meat Prices Are Sky High 1

    Deer lying inside a row of shopping carts, creating a bizarre and funny scene in a store entrance.

    Josie Parker Report

    #38

    At Local Walmart

    Duck nesting in grass at a store, surrounded by caution tape with a sign saying "Please do not disturb duck nest." Bizarre scene.

    Norah Emerson Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm wondering about the brown 'dead' stuff to the left and whether it is supposed to look like that.

    #39

    Photobomb Of The Year

    Man on a riverboat with a dog, wearing a hat and sunglasses, holding a bizarre floating fish above his hands.

    Deana Jennifer Report

    #40

    Southerners Snow Plow!

    Man clearing snow with a lawn tractor and makeshift plow, showcasing weird and funny improvisation.

    Josie Parker Report

    #41

    Genius

    Bizarre image of a truck wheel secured on a skateboard with chains.

    Charlie Marisson Report

    #42

    Stay Strong People…. We Will Survive

    Measuring tape on snowy path showing slight snow accumulation, capturing a bizarre and funny moment.

    Deana Jennifer Report

    deadrat avatar
    BlackCatWithWhiteSocks
    BlackCatWithWhiteSocks
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tbf that's a death trap if it freezes. So thin would freeze easily

    #43

    Here's What Squirrels Do When They Think No One Is Watching

    Squirrel sipping from a glass with a straw at a poolside table, depicting a bizarre and funny moment.

    Josie Parker Report

    #44

    Small car in front of RV with funny sign saying "Be patient, I'm pushing as fast as I can."

    Norah Emerson Report

    #45

    I Bet He Makes Great Noodles

    Panda wearing a hat on a snow-covered rock, capturing a bizarre and funny scene.

    Norah Emerson Report

    #46

    Rock On Little Dude, Rock On

    Funny photo of a baby drinking milk with hand gestures.

    Charlie Marisson Report

    #47

    Some Signs Have Strange Requests

    Person mimicking an upside-down street sign, with feet in the air, showing a bizarre and funny scene.

    Deana Jennifer Report

    #48

    Go To The Petting Zoo They Said, It Will Be Fun They Said…

    Woman surprised by a cow licking her face in a funny moment.

    Charlie Marisson Report

    #49

    I Guess After I Walk Up These I'll Be Tired!

    Stairs made from old tires, showcasing a bizarre and creative design along a rocky path.

    Josie Parker Report

    #50

    Pennywise Is Getting Smarter

    Weird playground slide ending abruptly into a hole, surrounded by leafless trees and grass.

    Norah Emerson Report

    #51

    Mom Limit

    Weird and funny DIY fix with screws on a volume knob, showing a bizarre solution to a common problem.

    Josie Parker Report

    #52

    Bye Bye Now

    A humorous cutting board with engraved text about snacks being gone, held by a tattooed hand.

    Report

    #53

    Looks Legit ! Let’s Go

    Weird and bizarre scene of a concrete shelter in the woods with "Free Hugs" graffiti.

    Deana Jennifer Report

    deadrat avatar
    BlackCatWithWhiteSocks
    BlackCatWithWhiteSocks
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No thanks, I m more into running away from creepy constructions in the woods lately

    #54

    Cat Got Shaved At The Vet. It Looks Like You Could Cut Out The Shaved Parts, Reattach The Floof Sides And Still Have A Full Cat

    Bizarre scene of a fluffy cat standing on hind legs, peering through a window.

    Charlie Marisson Report

    #55

    Nobody Knew How Happy These Tires Were Until It Snowed

    Snow-covered bales with funny faces captured in a wintery scene, showcasing bizarre and humorous things people find.

    Deana Jennifer Report

    #56

    Grand Idea!

    Sign on a pole with the humorous message about planting flowers early for February 14.

    Norah Emerson Report

    #57

    I Put A Net In The Car So My Dog Doesn't Distract Me While Driving

    Dog stuck in car netting with funny expression, showing bizarre and humorous moment captured by people.

    Charlie Marisson Report

    #58

    Wooden nightstand with a humorous "Free One Nightstand" sign, showcasing bizarre and funny things people capture.

    Deana Jennifer Report

    #59

    Got My New Smoker Off Temu

    Bizarre photo of a chicken drumstick inside an old metal device on a wooden table.

    Charlie Marisson Report

    #60

    He's Not Even Remotely Sorry

    Funny dog smiling next to a chewed TV remote, showing bizarre and amusing behavior.

    Norah Emerson Report

    #61

    Osha Where You At

    Scissor lift on a floating platform in a pool, capturing bizarre and funny scene.

    Charlie Marisson Report

    #62

    When It's So Cold The Ghost Trying To Haunt You Freezes To Death

    Bizarre ice formation resembling a figure by a window on a snowy day.

    Josie Parker Report

    #63

    Glowing Outlet Panel

    Glowing electrical outlet with unusual lights, showcasing bizarre and funny scene.

    Josie Parker Report

    #64

    Very Reassuring

    Workers in yellow vests inspecting a jet engine through a fence, capturing a bizarre and funny moment.

    Norah Emerson Report

    pamela_wilson_law avatar
    Merrill N. Munro
    Merrill N. Munro
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No worries... that's 400mph tape. It's incredibly strong and used on jet aircraft all the time.

    #65

    Never Losing My Remote Again

    Remote taped to a long cardboard box, a bizarre and funny solution on a living room couch.

    Deana Jennifer Report

    #66

    Bizarre sign warning against drinking and driving due to texting drivers causing blame issues.

    Norah Emerson Report

    #67

    Google Map Car. Probably Explains Why People Get Lost

    Google Street View car stuck in a creek, showcasing a bizarre and funny scene captured in a natural setting.

    Norah Emerson Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or taking their job very seriously! Mapping every angle!

    #68

    Discipline Is The Way... Dude Is Going Places

    Weird, bizarre notes in a car window with messages like "Just go home" and "Don't look at her Instagram."

    Deana Jennifer Report

    #69

    Well Played That Librarian

    Funny sign in a library warns that ants will learn to read and take over the world if food is brought in.

    Norah Emerson Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    memories of Archer anime. "Do you want ants? Because this is how you get ants"

    #70

    People in a pool with bizarre frozen hairstyles, creating a funny scene.

    Norah Emerson Report

    #71

    Sign displaying a funny message about retiring in the South for a humorous and bizarre photo.

    Norah Emerson Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Except they do. Know folks in my state how have. Not everyone embraces swamp a*s.

    #72

    Me Too Jug, Me Too

    A quirky, funny pottery jug with a note that reads, "I leak on my bottom but I'm very attractive."

    Charlie Marisson Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So relatable. Except I'm not really that attractive. /j

    #73

    No Dogs Were Forced To Take A Family Photo

    People and dogs in matching festive pajamas by a Christmas tree, showcasing funny and bizarre holiday spirit.

    Josie Parker Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The white dog is stoned and doesn't care. The middle dog is into it and singing christmas carols. But the brown dog in the front looks like a character from an isekai anime who just woke up in the other world and is kind of freaking out.

    #74

    My New Corner Sofa From Temu Finally Came

    A hand holding a bizarre, pillow-shaped object resembling a toy gun on a bed.

    Norah Emerson Report

    #75

    Yearbook photo with a person's head humorously obscured by a fingernail, featuring funny caption.

    Norah Emerson Report

    #76

    Now, This Is What I Call A Million-Dollar Idea!

    Sign offering fake receipts for a fee, adding humor to bizarre storefronts.

    Charlie Marisson Report

    #77

    Elf On The Shelf

    Funny and bizarre scene of colorful Crocs in a bubble bath with a warning sign and an elf doll.

    Norah Emerson Report

