“This Is Getting Out Of Hand”: Person Shares $100 Grocery Haul That Barely Has Any Stuff

You might have heard that we’re on some sort of streak of cooling inflation. And while that is great news, one can only get a sense of the actual figures – food prices climbed 8.5% from March 2022 to March 2023 and keep decreasing only by 0.1% each month – by realizing how much you need to shell out for basic goods in this day and age.

In a viral video that has been viewed over 236,000 times, San Diego-based TikToker shared his bewilderment after doing a quick grocery run. “This is getting out of hand,” Carenstino said in his video. “It’s to a point where people can’t live.” Surely, as you can tell by the popularity of the video, he’s not alone in feeling frustrated about the current economical situation which is far from being how we remember it.

After doing a quick grocery run which cost $100, this man didn’t hold out from venting his frustration in a viral TikTok

“This is getting out of hand. It’s to a point where people can’t live. And I just want to show you something. This right here. I just went grocery shopping for very basic things, very basic. This amounted to $100. You’re telling me this is $100?”

“This is barely anything to feed me for a couple days. Literally just some chicken, eggs, rice, these things, and some juices, body wash, deodorant, some thank you cards and seaweed, $100 for this. Excuse me?”

