“This Is Getting Out Of Hand”: Person Shares $100 Grocery Haul That Barely Has Any Stuff
Ignas Vieversys
Gabija Palšytė

You might have heard that we’re on some sort of streak of cooling inflation. And while that is great news, one can only get a sense of the actual figures – food prices climbed 8.5% from March 2022 to March 2023 and keep decreasing only by 0.1% each month – by realizing how much you need to shell out for basic goods in this day and age.

In a viral video that has been viewed over 236,000 times, San Diego-based TikToker shared his bewilderment after doing a quick grocery run. “This is getting out of hand,” Carenstino said in his video. “It’s to a point where people can’t live.” Surely, as you can tell by the popularity of the video, he’s not alone in feeling frustrated about the current economical situation which is far from being how we remember it.

After doing a quick grocery run which cost $100, this man didn’t hold out from venting his frustration in a viral TikTok

Image credits: carenstino

“This is getting out of hand. It’s to a point where people can’t live. And I just want to show you something. This right here. I just went grocery shopping for very basic things, very basic. This amounted to $100. You’re telling me this is $100?”

Image credits: carenstino

“This is barely anything to feed me for a couple days. Literally just some chicken, eggs, rice, these things, and some juices, body wash, deodorant, some thank you cards and seaweed, $100 for this. Excuse me?”

Image credits: carenstino

Image credits: carenstino

Here’s the viral video in full

@carenstino Im literally shaking from shock… something needs to change #fyp #fypシ #inflation #cantaffordtoeat ♬ original sound – Carenstino

People thought it accurately reflects how we all feel about grocery prices these days

Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Verena
Verena
Community Member
31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is more an example of careless shopping than "too much money". And half of it is not "basic". Where did he go shopping? Some things can be changed easily, some not. Unfortunately there is no photo of the receipt, so it might be that the shower stuff was a high priced brand. Chicken, rice and eggs, okay, when there is no farmer's market nearby. Energy drinks are overpriced and not necessary. Juice... buy oranges, it is the season for them where you live. What else? This $100 is an easy problem to solve. First: Stop buying convenience food and highly processed food and don't go shopping daily on a whim. Second: Buy smarter and plan ahead. Learn how to cook. "No-time-boring-whaaaa"-whine? Make time. Check other places for shopping, maybe they have the same or even better products for a better price. Meat and other products stays good in the freezer for months. What are the eggs for? Sunny side up or scrambled? You get higher quality for a better price at a farmers market. And many more tips.

2
2points
reply
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait till you want those luxury items, like coffee, sandwich filling or kitty litter.

1
1point
reply
The Mom
The Mom
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1 gallon of Milk nearly $6.00. Dude is right USA is ridiculous.

0
0points
reply
