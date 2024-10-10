Husband Invites Friends To Join The Honeymoon So It’s “Less Boring”, Can’t See Why Wife Is Upset

ADVERTISEMENT

When planning the wedding and the honeymoon, people usually hope to only have one of each in their lifetimes. So it’s no surprise that they want both events to be special and usually focused on the happy couple.

While it’s not uncommon for couples to celebrate their love surrounded by friends and family on their wedding day, the honeymoon tends to be a little more intimate. That’s why this redditor wasn’t too happy when her husband suggested that they invite their friends to join their honeymoon. And even though she wasn’t fond of the idea, the husband invited them nevertheless. Scroll down to find the full story below.

This woman’s husband invited friends to join their honeymoon against her wishes

Image credits: Dmitry Schemelev / unsplash (not the actual photo)

AITA for telling my husband he ruined our honeymoon?

“So, my husband and I just got back from our honeymoon, and honestly, I’ve been holding onto a lot of frustration since we returned.

We had both been so excited about it because it was our first big trip together as a married couple. It was supposed to be a romantic, once-in-a-lifetime experience, but it turned out to be anything but that for me.

A few weeks before the wedding, my husband started talking about how it would be “fun” if we invited his best friend and his wife to join us for part of the honeymoon.

I immediately told him that I wasn’t comfortable with the idea because I wanted this trip to be about us, but he kept bringing it up, saying it would make the trip “more exciting” and less “boring.”

Image credits: SHVETS production / pexels (not the actual photo)

I stuck to my guns and thought I had made it clear that it wasn’t happening.

Well, we arrive at our destination, and to my shock, his best friend and wife are waiting at the hotel lobby. My husband had secretly invited them anyway, saying it would be “no big deal” and that we could still have our alone time.

But the entire trip turned into group dinners, shared activities, and zero intimacy. I barely got any time with just him, and when I brought it up, he acted like I was overreacting.

He said we could go on a “private vacation” another time, and that I should be grateful we got to travel at all.

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / pexels (not the actual photo)

When we got home, I told him he ruined what was supposed to be our special honeymoon. He just shrugged and said I was making it a bigger deal than it was, and that “we’ll have plenty of other trips.”

I can’t shake the disappointment, though, and he still doesn’t seem to get why I’m upset.

AITA for feeling like my honeymoon was ruined and telling him so?”

Credits: Due-Ad5669

Fellow netizens shared their thoughts in the comments, they didn’t think the woman was the jerk in the situation

