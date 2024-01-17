Woman Plans Honeymoon With Her Husband, Brother Chimes In Saying He and His Boyfriend Are Joining

ADVERTISEMENT

Planning a honeymoon, for many couples, is just as important as planning the wedding itself. It’s a time to relax, bond with your now officially forever partner, celebrate the union and look ahead to what is waiting for you. Every couple just wants to be together during this getaway, spend quality time without any other people and simply enjoy each other’s company.

Well, as it turns out, not everybody has the same understanding about the honeymoon. This Reddit user posted her story online after her brother and his boyfriend insisted on coming along to her honeymoon.

Most couples want to spend their honeymoon together without any other family members or friends around

This woman shares that she and her husband saved up to go to Hawaii for their 1-year anniversary as they couldn’t afford their honeymoon back then

Share icon

They mentioned their plans to the family and her brother insisted that he and his boyfriend will join as well for a couples’ honeymoon together

Share icon

Image credits: Thro-wa-wa-Y9999

When she didn’t love this idea and suggested that they could just go on a separate trip instead of hijacking hers, she was called selfish for not sharing this experience

A few days ago, a Reddit user shared her story online asking if she was being a jerk for not allowing her brother and his boyfriend to come along on her and her husband’s honeymoon. The post caught a lot of attention and collected more than 7.6K upvotes and 1.4K comments from community members.

The original poster (OP) starts her story by sharing that almost a year ago, she got married to her husband. However, they weren’t able to afford the honeymoon straight after the wedding so decided to save up and go to Hawaii for their 1-year anniversary. However, when they told their plans to her family, OP’s brother chimed in saying that it sounds nice and he and his boyfriend are joining as well.

The surprised woman explained that it’s not a random trip and it’s supposed to be their honeymoon, so the other couple can go on a separate trip; however, they ended up just being called selfish for not sharing this experience with him. OP added that their parents are backing up her brother and at this point, she’s considering just giving the wrong location to her brother.

Well, despite OP’s parents being on her brother’s side, community members backed her up and gave her the ‘Not the A-hole’ badge. “If your brother wants the honeymoon experience, he can go on one. You going alone on your honeymoon doesn’t prevent him from going on an (unmarried) honeymoon with his honey,” one user wrote. “Honeymoons aren’t a family and friends kind of event. They are solely for the married couple,” another added.

“If you’ve always wanted to get married, then the chances are you’ll also have built up an expectation that you will share a romantic honeymoon with your other half,” Hayley Quinn, a dating coach, told Bored Panda. “This focused one-on-one quality time is important to feel an intimate connection to your new spouse.”

She emphasized that whilst the wedding day can often be about celebrating your relationship with family and friends, honeymoons give couples an opportunity to really connect. “During the course of a marriage, all couples will face challenges; having a fantastic courtship period where you cemented some happy memories can assist couples in weathering the tricker times that are to follow,” she added.

Speaking about ways how a honeymoon can give an opportunity for couples to connect on a deeper level, Hayley notes that in modern life, it can be hard to be present. With technology, we are always connected to our work, studies, life admin or friends and it may feel difficult to truly be present and have one on one time as a couple.

“Even on a date night, you may find you’re drawn into checking a work email or social media,” the dating coach pointed out. “A honeymoon is one of the rare occasions where you have the time to disconnect from all of life’s distractions. Being on honeymoon is also normally considered to be a sacred time for a couple to connect: So even the most eager boss will think twice before sending an email that disrupts your vacation!”

And finally, Hayley notes that a honeymoon is an opportunity to create lifelong memories of spending time together. Not all honeymoons meet these expectations, but the good news is that a romantic vacation is nowhere near as important as the day-to-day quality of your relationship.

“So even if you don’t have the time or the budget to go on a dream holiday, simply taking time to spend 1-1, switching your phone off on date night or bringing your partner a cup of coffee in the morning will all contribute towards a happy relationship in the long run,” Hayley emphasized.

And what do you guys think about this story? Should the woman allow her brother to join her honeymoon or is she right for not taking him along with her? Share your thoughts below!

Redditors backed up the woman and explained that her brother can go to Hawaii, but not spend time together

