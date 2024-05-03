Dad Is Angry Daughter Won’t Give Up Baby’s Social Security Number
A social security number should be a person’s most-guarded piece of personal information. We constantly hear stories of how people get scammed when they give away their SSNs and have their identity stolen. The Social Security Administration cautions people to never disclose their SSNs to strangers, especially on the phone or online.
But what if it’s a family member asking for your child’s social security number? This woman heard such a request from her father, who claimed he wanted to start a bank account for the baby. She shared her story with people, telling them how she worried her father might start opening lines of credit in her child’s name.
Generational differences can result in different opinions between parents and adult children
One woman’s father demanded she give him her baby’s social security number, which she found suspicious
The woman clarified that she and her parents don’t exactly get along well because they caused her financial problems in the past
People cautioned the woman to stand her ground
Excuse my naivety, is this just an American thing where you can get a loan or credit against a child's SSN? I'm in the UK and I'm sure it wouldn't be possible to do that here? Kids accounts don't allow an overdraft either?
Yeah I'm not sure how this would work in the UK either, my daughter has a bank account but I had to send off her original birth cert for that and to get credit they do a search on your credit history so would be impossible for a minor!Load More Replies...
From my understanding in the US There are lines of credit that dont check the age. So open one up and there you go. """"Free""" credit.
Yes, it is an American thing. Their whole system is ridiculously vulnerable to identity theft and the way their credit system works, if you get a bad ranking, it is extremely difficult to save it.
My grandmother opened a savings account for me as a kid. I had $88 dollars in it. Then one day, I didn't. Turns out, she took the money because she "Needed" it for a nursing conference she attended in a different state. Never paid it back. My mom closed my account and opened another one thst Grandmother couldn't access.
OP ought to just report her worthless excuse of birth givers for harassment if this continues. Personally, I don't live in the States so I don't have a SSN, but I have had a distant aunt asking for me, my brother and my cousin's personal info (note that we were all still schoolkids/teens) before aka identity card number/account number etc for some weird reason but my dad and uncle shut her down immediately and told her that she already had the info of the elder generation aka my dad, uncles, aunties etc so she didn't need those from our generation (me, brother. cousins etc). Turns out she was going to use them as downlines on some dumb sh*t MLM scheme where we as her downlines would need to purchase a certain amount of products and resell them to get our payments back. The elder generation immediately threatened legal action against her and blocked her on all platforms. She still tries to show up at family gatherings (what's left of those anyway) every once in a while trying the same
cont* cockamamie sh*t like the last round on us (we've since grown up and are working) but having been given permission by our elders to tell her to literally F-off, we immediately do so once she gets pushy while reminding her of the stunt she tried to pull years ago. Hence I absolutely applaud OP for sticking to her guns and not even allowing her sh*tstain birth givers a whiff of baby's personal info. Not saying I know what it's like, but I know the type. SMH!Load More Replies...
