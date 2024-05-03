Dad Is Angry Daughter Won’t Give Up Baby’s Social Security Number

ADVERTISEMENT

A social security number should be a person’s most-guarded piece of personal information. We constantly hear stories of how people get scammed when they give away their SSNs and have their identity stolen. The Social Security Administration cautions people to never disclose their SSNs to strangers, especially on the phone or online.

But what if it’s a family member asking for your child’s social security number? This woman heard such a request from her father, who claimed he wanted to start a bank account for the baby. She shared her story with people, telling them how she worried her father might start opening lines of credit in her child’s name.

Generational differences can result in different opinions between parents and adult children

Image credits: Pressmaster / Envato (not the actual photo)

One woman’s father demanded she give him her baby’s social security number, which she found suspicious

Image credits: voronaman111 / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Mehaniq41 / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Brief-Bend-8605

The woman clarified that she and her parents don’t exactly get along well because they caused her financial problems in the past

People cautioned the woman to stand her ground