New Boss Fires The Guy In Charge Of The Software, Regrets It

Reddit user Valuable_Weather used his coding expertise to put together software to streamline warehouse operations at his old job. The result was great and his colleagues enjoyed using it.

But upon his arrival, Valuable_Weather’s new superior tried to make a name for himself and started implementing ideas that left everyone scratching their heads.

Eventually, he even started firing people and the Redditor was one of the unlucky ones who received the short end of the stick. Clearing his space, the resourceful employee also decided to take the program he developed, which, at that point, had already proved to be integral to the company’s success.

Image credits: Remy Gieling (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Juanjo Jaramillo (not the actual photo)

Image credits: stokkete (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Valuable_Weather

People loved the way he handled the situation