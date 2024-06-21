ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’re excited to present you with the most recent images straight from Daniel Kordan. You might remember his previous work documenting the stunning landscapes of Vietnam. This time, he takes us on another adventure, discovering Western Australia seen from an open-door airplane. Sounds interesting, right? If you’re not familiar with the incredible, out-of-this-world landscapes of this region, you should be even more intrigued.

We must say that the majority of the images captured by Daniel look more like abstract paintings than real places on our planet. Some shots resemble watercolor artwork, with colors flowing into one another, while others remind us of oil paint dried on canvas, full of cracks and amazing textures. It goes without saying, the collection you’re about to explore is truly inspirational and unique.

More info: Instagram | danielkordan.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

#70

#71

#72

#73

#74

#75

