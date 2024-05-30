ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we invite you to join us on an amazing journey to picturesque Vietnam. This experience is made possible by the photographer you might already remember from our previous post, where we featured his best work from all corners of the Earth. None other than Daniel Kordan, whose work always leaves us speechless, brings us this extraordinary series.

As mentioned before, Daniel has visited various places on our planet and capturing the most remote locations. For this post, we decided to focus on his series ‘Vietnam from Above,’ which showcases the diverse and absolutely stunning landscapes of Southeast Asia.

Scroll down to explore all the vibrant colors of this unique place, and let us know if you’ve ever visited Vietnam. If so, what did you love the most about it?

More info: Instagram | danielkordan.com