This Photographer Captured The Beauty Of Vietnam, And Here Are His Best 78 Aerial ShotsInterview
Today, we invite you to join us on an amazing journey to picturesque Vietnam. This experience is made possible by the photographer you might already remember from our previous post, where we featured his best work from all corners of the Earth. None other than Daniel Kordan, whose work always leaves us speechless, brings us this extraordinary series.
As mentioned before, Daniel has visited various places on our planet and capturing the most remote locations. For this post, we decided to focus on his series ‘Vietnam from Above,’ which showcases the diverse and absolutely stunning landscapes of Southeast Asia.
Scroll down to explore all the vibrant colors of this unique place, and let us know if you’ve ever visited Vietnam. If so, what did you love the most about it?
More info: Instagram | danielkordan.com
We wanted to learn more about this series of images, so we contacted the photographer and asked him some questions. First, Daniel shared with us how he sees the role of aerial photography in storytelling and capturing the essence of a place compared to traditional ground-level photography: “Aerial photography offers a unique perspective that ground-level photography cannot match. Aerial photography allowed me to capture the essence of the country in a way that showcases its natural beauty and complexity from a broader vantage point.”
We were also wondering why the photographer decided to choose this specific technique when capturing Vietnam, and we found out: “The decision to use this technique was driven by my desire to highlight the stunning variety of Vietnam’s landscapes—from the terraced rice fields to the winding rivers and coastal stretches—offering viewers a fresh and captivating perspective. I even called my photo tour vibrant Vietnam because this country is so, so colorful!”
The photographer told us more about the challenges he faced while taking aerial photographs in Vietnam: “Shooting aerial photographs in Vietnam came with its own set of challenges. Navigating through various regulations regarding drone usage in different regions required meticulous planning and adherence to local guidelines.
My amazing friend Tran Tuan Viet arranged all the necessary permits for our photo groups. Official regulations are strict but in fact, Vietnamese people are super friendly and curious. So just don't fly near people to avoid any accidents and always follow official rules.”
As expected, the other challenge Daniel mentioned was the weather, “quite often foggy or misty, with rain.” The photographer said: “Plan your seasonal photography carefully! The nice season is June with water on rice terraces or October for harvest.”
As we already know, Vietnam has a variety of landscapes, from mountains to rice terraces to coastal areas. We were curious about which location was Daniel’s favorite to photograph. He told us: “Choosing a favorite location in Vietnam is difficult because each place has its own unique charm. However, if I had to pick, the terraced rice fields in Mu Cang Chai were particularly captivating. The way the terraces cascade down the mountains, creating a stunning mosaic of green and gold during the harvest season, is truly mesmerizing. The harmony between the natural landscape and human cultivation is beautifully exemplified here, making it a perfect subject for aerial photography.
Hue or Hoi An are a must!”
Lastly, Daniel shared with us which other locations he’s particularly excited to explore and photograph from the air in the future: “Looking ahead, I am excited to explore and photograph regions like Indonesia and the Arctic.”
Then he added: “One of my favorite locations to photograph in Indonesia was Mount Bromo and its surrounding landscape. The volcanic region offers an otherworldly scene, especially during sunrise when the mist blankets the caldera, creating a surreal and ethereal atmosphere. The stark contrast between the barren volcanic terrain and the lush greenery around it provides a dramatic and captivating view. Capturing this from the air allowed me to highlight the vastness and raw beauty of the volcanic landscape in a way that ground-level photography could not.
These places draw me due to their unparalleled natural beauty and the stories they tell about our planet’s diverse ecosystems.”