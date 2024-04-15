ADVERTISEMENT

Are you ready for an exciting adventure? The collection of images by this photographer is great proof that Earth has a lot to offer and that many locations still seem to be undiscovered for us. Thanks to his outstanding work, Daniel Kordan will transport you to the most remote places where you can explore the beauty of our planet.

The author of the breathtaking shots shared with us that his journey into photography started “with a deep-seated love for nature and adventure.” He said: “About 10 years ago I started as a guide in a mountain club. This gave me the opportunity to travel to amazing places. Many of these guiding tours enabled me to experience wonderful sunrises (above the clouds). This made a great impact on me.

“I had a desire to document and share these beautiful moments with others. In addition, I met a lot of wonderful people and experienced different cultures. And that’s precisely what I love about it: your camera brings you to meet other people and new places.”

Scroll down to see some of the best works by Daniel, and let us know in the comments below which one of the places captured by the photographer you’d like to visit the most.

More info: Instagram | danielkordan.com

Thailand

New Zealand

Peru

Vietnam

What are these? Edit: I image searched, they're incense :)

Vietnam

New Zealand

Raja Ampat Regency

Indonesia

Indonesia

Sulawesi

Raja Ampat Regency

Thailand

Indonesia

Bali

Poppies? They look like double marigolds a little bit. Beautiful photo exuding happiness. Love the colors.

Peru

Thailand

Java

Japan

Vietnam

Hokkaido

The feathers looks like something from a dream!? (on the chest)

Hokkaido

Hokkaido

These photos of all the animals are absolutely amazing to see.

Hokkaido

I love this one! I'd have this framed & hanging on a wall in a heartbeat.

Raja Ampat Regency

Raja Ampat Regency

Rejang, Sumatera

Sumbawa

Java

Peru

Thailand

Vietnam

New Zealand

Hokkaido

Flores, Indonesia

Rejang, Sumatera

Sumba

Sumba

Java

Java

Borneo

Borneo

Thailand

Vietnam

As unusual as the one above with the dragon wrapped around a high-rise.

Hokkaido

Hokkaido

Lombok

Komodo

Bali

Lençóis

Thailand

New Zealand

Hokkaido

Flores, Indonesia

Indonesia

Sumbawa

Sumbawa

Sumbawa

Sumbawa

Lombok

Lombok

Borneo

Bali

Bali

Bali

Japan

Lençóis

Vietnam

Vietnam

Rejang, Sumatera

Rejang, Sumatera

Sumbawa

Sumbawa

Lombok

Komodo

Borneo

Vietnam

Vietnam

Crimea

Sulawesi

Raja Ampat Regency

