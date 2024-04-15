ADVERTISEMENT

Are you ready for an exciting adventure? The collection of images by this photographer is great proof that Earth has a lot to offer and that many locations still seem to be undiscovered for us. Thanks to his outstanding work, Daniel Kordan will transport you to the most remote places where you can explore the beauty of our planet.

The author of the breathtaking shots shared with us that his journey into photography started “with a deep-seated love for nature and adventure.” He said: “About 10 years ago I started as a guide in a mountain club. This gave me the opportunity to travel to amazing places. Many of these guiding tours enabled me to experience wonderful sunrises (above the clouds). This made a great impact on me.

“I had a desire to document and share these beautiful moments with others. In addition, I met a lot of wonderful people and experienced different cultures. And that’s precisely what I love about it: your camera brings you to meet other people and new places.”

Scroll down to see some of the best works by Daniel, and let us know in the comments below which one of the places captured by the photographer you’d like to visit the most.

More info: Instagram | danielkordan.com