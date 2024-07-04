The construction process of tombs during the Nguyen dynasty was quite standardized and typically involved the following stages: - Land selection: This was an incredibly crucial task, as historical documents indicate that most tombs were meticulously chosen for their locations.

The Nguyen dynasty referred to these sites as “lands of eternal auspiciousness” (萬年吉地), and immense effort was devoted to finding them. Geographers, court officials, and esteemed scholars proficient in feng shui were mobilized to participate in this endeavor. The tomb of King Gia Long was discovered by Le Duy Thanh (黎維清), the son of Le Quy Don (黎貴惇t).

As for King Minh Mang’s tomb, it was located after a 14-year search by the eminent official Le Van Duc (黎文德). The meticulous process of seeking these “lands of eternal auspiciousness” is vividly reported in the Stele “Thánh đức thần công” (聖德神功碑) erected at the tombs. Once a valuable site was selected, the emperor personally reviewed and endorsed it, often renaming the land and mountains accordingly. - Mapping of the terrain, determination of the burial site locations, and planning of the areas: This task was predominantly overseen by the emperor personally and implemented by the Ministry of Public Works (except for the tombs of King Thieu Tri, King Duc Duc, and King Dong Khanh, which were initiated after their sudden deaths). - Proceeding with construction, including preparation and transportation of building materials.

Key materials included wood, bamboo, stone bricks, roof tiles, ceramics, etc., mainly transported through the Huong River to the tomb sites. Tomb construction always mobilized national resources, with high-quality materials and skilled workers from various regions (such as stone from Thanh Hoa, bricks from Bat Trang, ebony from Thanh-Nghe... During the Khai Dinh period, the court also imported ceramics and roof tiles from Europe). The groundbreaking ceremony marked the official start of tomb construction. Typically, people often constructed the worship halls (used for resting and worship) first. After the passing of the king, they would then build the Huyen Cung (Mysterious Palace), conduct the burial, and complete other structures in the tomb complex such as steles, statues of humans, elephants, and horses. However, for the sudden passing of kings, the court might prioritize the construction of the Huyen Cung first, followed by the completion of other parts. - After completion, the royal court organized a ceremony to pay respects to the Mountain God/Earth God (each tomb complex had a shrine dedicated to the Mountain God, a deity entrusted with guarding the tomb).