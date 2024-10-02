ADVERTISEMENT

Kel, a talented Brazilian artist, brings fairy tale creatures to life with her adorable, lifelike felted wool mice. Each mouse is lovingly handmade, dressed in whimsical outfits that Kel sews herself, blending her skills in needle felting and design.

Inspired by the charm of children’s books, Kel’s mice seem like they’ve stepped right out of a storybook world. Made from natural materials and wool sourced from a local farm, her sustainable creations have traveled to 15 countries, with over one hundred unique mice finding homes around the world.

More info: Instagram | kelfelts.com | youtube.com | ko-fi.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

