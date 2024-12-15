ADVERTISEMENT

Accountants might seem like a serious bunch, crunching numbers and Excel sheets for breakfast like it’s nothing. However, like in any other profession, they have their own struggles and might prefer to deal with them with humor instead of sulking all day because practice management technology crashed or a client was acting like a bit of a jerk.

Whether you’re an accountant or not, scroll down for some memes poking fun at the accounting industry, courtesy of Thebig4accountant Instagram account. Chances are you don’t need to pass the CPA exam to find this content funny. Oh, and while you scroll through, make sure to upvote the ones that made you nod in agreement or left you uncontrollably giggling.

Bored Panda also reached out to Robert Persichitte, certified public accountant, certified financial planner and founder of Delagify Financial and Alex King, chartered accountant, personal finance expert, and founder of Generation Money, who kindly agreed to tell us more about the accounting profession.