80 Memes From The ’90s That Might Take You On A Wild Nostalgia Ride
Nostalgia has a way of bringing us back to the moments we cherish most, and for many of us, the 90s hold a special place. The decade of baggy jeans, Furbies, and PlayStation 1—something about it was uniquely fun and lighthearted, a feeling that seems hard to replicate today.
Although we can’t rewind the clock, we can at the very least reconnect with those simpler days through the internet. There’s a Facebook group called ‘Nostalgia: 90s Kids Only’, which, as the name suggests, is dedicated to sharing relatable memes about this iconic time. So if you’re a 90s kid, get ready to take a trip down memory lane. And if you aren’t, stick around because this is your chance to see just why this era was so loved.
“This was hands down the best time to be a kid in the history of ever,” comments one of the Facebook group’s 148K members in response to a post featuring a 90s television program.
This many people gather online to reminisce about the past for a good reason. Psychology professor and researcher Krystine Batcho from LeMoyne College explains that while nostalgia is often seen as a private reflection, it actually helps us connect with one another by reminding us of our earlier relationships. This emotional connection encourages us to seek support from others. Nostalgia is particularly linked to childhood memories because, as Batcho points out, “In childhood, we were loved simply for who we were.”
I had a Star Wars version, a Rancor, I found a glitch to up his age to the maximum allowed of 99 years old.
Some may perceive nostalgia as melancholic or bittersweet, but research shows that for most people, it’s a positive emotion that evokes warmth, fondness, and a sense of belonging. Many things can trigger nostalgia, like places or smells, but movies, music, and photos are especially meaningful.
“Familiar media from our past brings us emotional comfort, but it also meets a cognitive need: it encourages the belief that things will get better because they’ve been good before,” says Batcho.
You wouldn't steal a handbag. You wouldn't steal a car. You wouldn't steal a baby. You wouldn't shoot a policeman. And then steal his helmet. You wouldn't go to the toilet in his helmet. And then send it to the policeman's grieving widow. And then steal it again! Downloading films is stealing. If you do it, you will face the consequences.
I'm so old the purple thingy didn't exist yet O_o
There is an explanation for why often remember things in a positive light and romanticize our experiences through nostalgia. “Remembering things as better than they were serves an evolutionary purpose. If people were to remember things faithfully to the original, most women would never want to have more than one child,” Batcho notes humorously. “It’s a function of species survival that we can gloss over the bad portions of the past.”
So, what else does nostalgia do to our bodies and brains? As it turns out, quite a lot. It boosts our sense of well-being, inspires creativity, and makes us feel more youthful, alert, optimistic, and energetic. Nostalgia can even encourage us to take risks and pursue our goals. Additionally, it reduces our perception of pain and enhances our ability to detect threats.
Remember thinking how realistic and lifelike those graphics were?