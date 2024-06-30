ADVERTISEMENT

Nostalgia has a way of bringing us back to the moments we cherish most, and for many of us, the 90s hold a special place. The decade of baggy jeans, Furbies, and PlayStation 1—something about it was uniquely fun and lighthearted, a feeling that seems hard to replicate today.

Although we can’t rewind the clock, we can at the very least reconnect with those simpler days through the internet. There’s a Facebook group called ‘Nostalgia: 90s Kids Only’, which, as the name suggests, is dedicated to sharing relatable memes about this iconic time. So if you’re a 90s kid, get ready to take a trip down memory lane. And if you aren’t, stick around because this is your chance to see just why this era was so loved.