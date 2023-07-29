124 Pics From The Past That Might Make You Realize How Old You’re Getting (New Pics)
A walk through one’s old bedroom or visiting a mall you used to go to can hit you with a wave of nostalgia and memories that you often didn’t even know existed. Without these reminders, it can be hard to sometimes remember how things have changed.
The “Do You Remember When” Facebook page is dedicated to images, memes, and even ads that might jog some deeply buried memory. From plywood furnishings to pogo sticks, these posts are a real blast from the past, so get comfortable as you scroll through, be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts below.
Gum And Comic For A Penny
I Have Several, Two Of Which I Inherited From My Parents!
It's also where we keep the restaurant menus, scotch tape and batteries. 🫣
“Getting old” can be a pretty relative term. While most of us would agree that pensioners are “old,” you can also be hit by a wave of “oldness” when you first realize that you aren’t quite as up-to-date with popular culture. Or perhaps you overhear the younger generation (whose existence is already a sign) refer to the films you watch or music you listen to as “retro.”
Despite our best efforts, there is no escape from getting older. Of all the processes on this planet, the passage of time is the one we can’t even start to influence. Realistically, people need to make peace with the fact that every second they fight aging, they age regardless. Instead, images like the ones in this post serve to remind and perhaps educate beyond anything else.
It Was Much More Rewarding. I Miss Researching And Enjoy Reading My Encyclopedias!
After my parents bought me a set of Encyclopedias at the age of 11, I announced that I would no longer be going to school since I could now look up anything I needed to know!
Remember These Days ?
Love It!
I won a Sansui system when I was 9. It was not quite as nice as my15yo uncle’s system, but close. And he was punk as fück. Thanks to his influence I still have awesome taste in music.
In much of the world, aging is actually celebrated. In Korea, when one turns 60, they will have a special party called a hwangap. Part of this celebration’s history comes from the fact that many people in the pre-modern era did not even reach the age of 60. As a result, Koreans have also started to celebrate “Gohi” or “Chilsun” when they turn 70 and “Palsun” when they reach the venerable age of 80.
Division Was Goesinto
My Parents Had One Of These. When They Left Home I Cranked It Up
And When A Person Gets Older.....you Lose Them, In More Ways Than One! Lol
One reason to make your peace with aging is that it can actually help you live longer. A positive self-perception of health in old age appears to be directly correlated with longer lifespans. So if living as long as possible is really important, then it’s almost as vital to believe it will happen. Worrying just wastes time for little-to-no gain.
Heck - This Was A Snack When I Was Growing Up
WRONG! Ozzy and Harriet did it first and the stars were a real married couple and they insisted they were shown in bed together in 1952. So not animated but definitely "otherwise".
Memory plays just as important a part. We tend to have a lot of what scientists call “flashbulb” memories, itself a reference to older cameras that would provide lighting with a bright flash from a lightbulb. These are instances, moments, and events that feel “burned” into our memories. Traumatic or important events are often featured, particularly if it was something shared with many people. Witnesses of 9/11 would be an example of “flashbulb” memories.
I remember when we first got a phone that had a speakerphone function. That was groundbreaking.
Drying My Hands In A Public Restroom, 1975
My siblings and I were told to be quiet because God was doing His work. We usually ended up falling asleep trying to wait for it to end. 🥱
We do tend to remember our firsts, as they set the standards and expectations for most events. First kisses, first days of school, and first day on a job all feature here, even though subsequent ones will often be forgotten very quickly. Try to imagine a specific day in fourth grade in November and most of us will draw a blank, even though in the abstract we have an idea of what could have happened and what the classroom may have looked like.
I'm this old, but the only "brand-name" cereal that my parents ever bought was Grape-Nuts, so no way would we get anything that cool...
That being said, memories do degrade with the passing of time. Most “unimportant” memories disappear after the first couple of days unless there is a reminder or we convince ourselves to keep track of something. So if many of the things seen here are the first time you’ve thought of them in years, that’s a normal function of how our memory works. This “whiplash” of seeing something the brain has purposefully forgotten is also why these images might make someone feel “old.”
Not Old, Just Wise!
This Brings Back So Many Memories (Of Getting Thorned)
Again... Still relevant. Albeit, not for most people.
Of course, a lack of attention also plays a part. If you stop to carefully look around you, there are a lot of dates. Colors, shapes, textures. Remember, every place you have ever gone has an abundance of information that, thankfully, our brain filters out. It’s enough to know in the abstract that most walls have some sort of coat of paint without systematically categorizing every wall you have ever seen. It could be a cool party trick, but realistically you would just get overwhelmed.
Yes and the shag carpet. My mother even had a rake for the carpet
What A Great Show. I Was So Scared Watching This With My Mom. I Loved It Even Though It Scared Me Real Good
"SUNZABITCHIN'..........................DRACULAS!!!"
Eugene Levy, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner, Rosemary Radcliffe, And John Candy, 1974, Sctv Cast
Plus, as you age you take in a lot of new memories and information. Like building on top of a ruin, new memories “push back” older ones and make them harder to retain. The deeper these ideas are buried, the “older” one feels when they are rediscovered through the images here, or visiting a once-familiar place after a long time.
My Mama Made Some Of The Best Fried Chicken Ive Ever Had In This Baby!!!
Esp The All You Can Eat Buffet -- Absolutely The Best Bread Sticks In The World
What also causes these feelings of “being old” is the fact that, despite what we often think, our memories are not actually recordings. We can misremember all sorts of details, falsify memories, and remove or add things that never actually happened. This only becomes apparent when we encounter images such as these that serve as a reminder that a lot of things we think we remember don’t actually look the way they did.
I Absolutely Loved These!! Forgot About Them! The Tropical One Was My Favorite!
Just A Random Question
Pete, Linc And Julie
But don’t despair, just because you can’t recall the precise model of a neighbor's car doesn’t mean that this memory is lost forever. Somehow, somewhere, you will probably come across something that will jog your memory into place, and you’ll get that little rush as a bit of your past rematerializes in your head. So if you are trying to unlock as many memories as possible, Bored Panda has got you covered, check out our other articles here and here.
Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn...40 Years Together
Accurate As Heck
Had A Datsun B210
Old Joke, warning kinda racist: We need to come up with a name for our cars in America that sounds American in the next ten minutes... Dat Soon!?! That said I'd buy Nissan before anything from the USA these days.
Tin Kaleidoscope Toy
That's my favorite toy. I enjoy all the colors and shapes and the way they change.
Didn’t Get One. I’ve Been Working Since I Was 15
Whatever empty soda and beer cans my brother and I could collect, we split the money. 0.05$ per can went a lot further in the 80s.
Oh Yes It Was Fun Shopping With Grandma!
I Remember Swinging So High That The Poles Came Out Of The Ground. What Do You Remember?
What A Truly Incredible Snapshot To A Simpler Time
"I'm Strong To The Finich, Cause I Eats Me Spinach, I'm Popeye The Sailor Man!"
The Flavor Only Lasted For Like A Second.. But It Was Super Delicious
This Woman Does Not Look Her Age. One Of The Prettiest Women That I've Ever Seen Growing Up.❤️ Jaclyn Smith, 77, And Her 40 Year Old Son, Gaston!
Never Seen This In My Life, Definitely Never Put Any In Any Toilets
He Was Known As The Most Trusted Man On TV!!
Fisher Price Motion Ball Toy
Oh wow. I had one of these as a toddler. I honestly didn't know I could still hold memories from that far back.