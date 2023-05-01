Back in my day, we used to walk to school by ourselves! A chocolate bar cost 10 cents, and airplanes were luxurious! Whether you remember these days yourself or you recall rolling your eyes as your parents and grandparents went on and on about the “good old days”, we’ve got a list full of nostalgia for you pandas, down below. 

From packaging of food items that you won’t find today to appliances that have become obsolete, enjoy taking a trip down memory lane with these pictures from “Do You Remember When?” on Facebook. And be sure to upvote the ones that make you feel like you’re officially getting old!

More info: DoYouRemember.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Remember Thinking I Was Playing It Cool, With A Candy Cigarette Hanging From My Lips

I Remember Thinking I Was Playing It Cool, With A Candy Cigarette Hanging From My Lips

Do You Remember When Report

18points
POST
User# 6
User# 6
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember trying to get the chocolate out of the paper was a challenge. More than once I ended up chewing soggy bits of paper.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Everybody Seemed To Have This Bowl

Everybody Seemed To Have This Bowl

amazon.com Report

17points
POST
MrG
MrG
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Used for chips/crisps. My Aunty still uses hers every family get together.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#3

The Classical Dish Full Of Candy That Was Completely Stuck Together

The Classical Dish Full Of Candy That Was Completely Stuck Together

walmart.com Report

16points
POST
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stuck together cos either the dog or the toddler had been licking it. 🤢 😂

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Hands-Down These Are My Favorite Batman & Robin

Hands-Down These Are My Favorite Batman & Robin

Do You Remember? Report

15points
POST
Lilium
Lilium
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

RIP Adam West

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#5

How Did You Open This Container?

How Did You Open This Container?

@HeisenbergLab Report

14points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Popcorn Made Like This

Popcorn Made Like This

Ron Ross Report

13points
POST
Lilium
Lilium
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are still around! Or making popcorn in the metal pans with a lid.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Made Plenty Of Them Back In The Day, But I Wouldnt Have An Idea How To Make Them Today

Made Plenty Of Them Back In The Day, But I Wouldnt Have An Idea How To Make Them Today

Do You Remember When Report

13points
POST
Adas S
Adas S
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still remember technology :)

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

Oldies And Goldie’s! Love Them ! I Have Those That Belonged To My Parents And Grandparents!

Oldies And Goldie’s! Love Them ! I Have Those That Belonged To My Parents And Grandparents!

Do You Remember When Report

13points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh so my family isn't the only one okay

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

We All Know That Butter Rum Is The Best Flavor

We All Know That Butter Rum Is The Best Flavor

brolbo Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#10

Alice Cooper And The Muppets

Alice Cooper And The Muppets

Do You Remember When Report

11points
POST
Karl
Karl
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember watching that episode and thinking how cool it was

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

Older Than Dirt. I Have 78’s

Older Than Dirt. I Have 78’s

Do You Remember When Report

11points
POST
Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I even had one with a 78 marking

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#12

The We're Out Of Buns Hot Dog

The We're Out Of Buns Hot Dog

Do You Remember When Report

10points
POST
imontape
imontape
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those sausages does not look cooked

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#13

A Book Full Of Life Savers

A Book Full Of Life Savers

RNW1215 Report

10points
POST
Sue User
Sue User
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of the mint one smelled and tasted like toilet bowl cleaner.

0
0points
reply
#14

1 Cent For A Handful Of Gum

1 Cent For A Handful Of Gum

Do You Remember When Report

10points
POST
Pieter LeGrande
Pieter LeGrande
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

6 chocolate covered licorice bullets for one penny (c1962, Australia)

1
1point
reply
#15

Fun Dip

Fun Dip

Do You Remember When Report

10points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These aren't old, I still eat these to this day.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#16

When The Wendy's Back Packaging Was Still Yellow

When The Wendy's Back Packaging Was Still Yellow

Zabboon Report

10points
POST
#17

The Struggle Was Real

The Struggle Was Real

Do You Remember When Report

10points
POST
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m ashamed to say, my friends and I would screw up a couple of phone book pages, and stick them up the coin return slot so coins wouldn’t come out. Then come back and remove it and spend our ill gotten gains on lollies. Don’t worry tho, I’ve been on the straight and narrow ever since! 😀

1
1point
reply
#18

Toilet Paper Roll Deserts

Toilet Paper Roll Deserts

MooseKnuckleBrigade Report

9points
POST
Leharallen
Leharallen
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can taste this picture

0
0points
reply
#19

Ceramic Christmas Trees! Very Nostalgic For Me

Ceramic Christmas Trees! Very Nostalgic For Me

Do You Remember When Report

9points
POST
#20

I Still Have My Two Large Flour & Sugar Containers

I Still Have My Two Large Flour & Sugar Containers

Do You Remember When Report

9points
POST
Luna Crow
Luna Crow
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And always in these colors too

0
0points
reply
#21

Do You Remember This Experience In Shoe Stores?

Do You Remember This Experience In Shoe Stores?

Do You Remember When Report

9points
POST
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
10 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the salesman owned a Dodge and a house, had a ditsy wife, fun daughter and loser son? No, can't recall.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#22

This Cake With The Foil

This Cake With The Foil

Warm 98.5 Report

8points
POST
Sue User
Sue User
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember my aunt serving these ( unwrapped ) and i thought "oh fancy". Hostess was a rare ttreat, most of the time it was Little Debbie.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#23

Candy Cigars

Candy Cigars

Do You Remember When Report

8points
POST
Karl
Karl
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These along with “Sweetie Cigarettes” primed me for 25 years of smoking

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#24

This Hawaiian Punch That Needed A Can Opener

This Hawaiian Punch That Needed A Can Opener

Do You Remember? Report

8points
POST
Karl
Karl
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A whole 10% fruit juice!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#25

When You Could Make The Whole Diner Listen To Your Song

When You Could Make The Whole Diner Listen To Your Song

classcreator.com Report

8points
POST
And the like
And the like
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They still do this, but with loud smartphones

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#26

This Gum

This Gum

Do You Remember When Report

8points
POST
Karl
Karl
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The blue one for me

0
0points
reply
#27

These Fruit Pies

These Fruit Pies

Report

8points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still eat these, though my pudding pies are a different brand. Apple is best.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#28

Who Remembers Kukla, Fran And Ollie?

Who Remembers Kukla, Fran And Ollie?

Do You Remember When Report

8points
POST
User# 6
User# 6
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What sort of nightmare fuel is this?

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#29

I Remember Telling My Mom I Wanted A Pair But She Couldn't Find Them In 1959 So I Got My Sisters Hand Me Downs... She Is 6 Yrs Older Than Me But I Didn't Complain

I Remember Telling My Mom I Wanted A Pair But She Couldn't Find Them In 1959 So I Got My Sisters Hand Me Downs... She Is 6 Yrs Older Than Me But I Didn't Complain

Do You Remember When Report

8points
POST
#30

Best Stocking Stuffers Ever

Best Stocking Stuffers Ever

Do You Remember When Report

8points
POST
#31

So Cool. I Loved Mine

So Cool. I Loved Mine

Do You Remember When Report

8points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There was never enough filings for what I wanted to draw

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#32

Oh Boy Do I Remember... I Think Every Household Had One. Ours Was White!

Oh Boy Do I Remember... I Think Every Household Had One. Ours Was White!

Do You Remember When Report

8points
POST
Pensive_Panda
Pensive_Panda
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ours was (& still is) turquoise

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#33

Went To Grammy's House And She's Got This On The Wall... Nice Can Opener But I Love The Lightswitch Covers Even Better!

Went To Grammy's House And She's Got This On The Wall... Nice Can Opener But I Love The Lightswitch Covers Even Better!

Do You Remember When Report

8points
POST
#34

I Had To Explain What The Scar Was To My Tattoo Artist. It’s All Covered Up Now

I Had To Explain What The Scar Was To My Tattoo Artist. It’s All Covered Up Now

Do You Remember When Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#35

If You've Ever Concocted A Delicious Mixture In This Exact Blender

If You've Ever Concocted A Delicious Mixture In This Exact Blender

Do You Remember When Report

7points
POST
#36

Look Familiar To Anyone?

Look Familiar To Anyone?

Do You Remember When Report

7points
POST
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The swinger, huh? The mind boggles. 😳

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

They Definitely Don't Make Them Like They Used To. Look At This Gorgeous Piece. Did You Have One?

They Definitely Don't Make Them Like They Used To. Look At This Gorgeous Piece. Did You Have One?

Do You Remember? Report

7points
POST
Sherri Harvey
Sherri Harvey
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really wish I still had my parents cabinet record player. So cool!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#38

Who Remembers?

Who Remembers?

Do You Remember When Report

7points
POST
#39

Who Was Lucky Enough To Get This!??

Who Was Lucky Enough To Get This!??

Do You Remember When Report

7points
POST
PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
1 minute ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me and my ex but when we were like 34 (2017)😆 scale electrics

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#40

If You Look At This Crock-Pot And Immediately Start Drooling

If You Look At This Crock-Pot And Immediately Start Drooling

dvo.com Report

6points
POST
Clown fish
Clown fish
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still have a slow cooker

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

The Fruit Log

The Fruit Log

Adventure84 Report

6points
POST
Mario Strada
Mario Strada
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can still buy these. I had a few last summer.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#42

And This Type Of Skillet

And This Type Of Skillet

Do You Remember When Report

6points
POST
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mine blew up, literally, with a bang and smoke.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#43

I Remember Freezing Cans Of Juice And Wrapping Them In Older Newspapers....everyone Who Used Foil Must've Been "Rich"

I Remember Freezing Cans Of Juice And Wrapping Them In Older Newspapers....everyone Who Used Foil Must've Been "Rich"

I am so old I have actually dialed a rotary phone before! Report

6points
POST
Clown fish
Clown fish
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Forgetting it was in there and coming back to a right mess

0
0points
reply
#44

The Mid 60s Miracle

The Mid 60s Miracle

Do You Remember When Report

6points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ours was pale green. Went on many trips to Kruger park

0
0points
reply
#45

The Work You Had To Put In Just To Open Up And Eat This Candy

The Work You Had To Put In Just To Open Up And Eat This Candy

unknown Report

6points
POST
Lilium
Lilium
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was a weird kid and would just chew them up and spit out the wax lol

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#46

Yummmmy - Big Boy Was Great

Yummmmy - Big Boy Was Great

Do You Remember When Report

6points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still have one not that far away but the quality isn't great.

0
0points
reply
#47

Anyone Here Old Enough To Remember This Classic

Anyone Here Old Enough To Remember This Classic

Do You Remember When Report

6points
POST
#48

Ever Use These? I Have Pictures To Remind Me Just How Bad My Hair Looked Afterwards

Ever Use These? I Have Pictures To Remind Me Just How Bad My Hair Looked Afterwards

Do You Remember When Report

6points
POST
MrG
MrG
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't look now, but...

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#49

School Glue

School Glue

Do You Remember When Report

6points
POST
#50

1960's McDonald's Menu... Oh Boy Take Me Back

1960's McDonald's Menu... Oh Boy Take Me Back

Do You Remember When Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

If You've Ever Had A Long, Loooooong Night After Having Some Of This

If You've Ever Had A Long, Loooooong Night After Having Some Of This

Do You Remember When Report

5points
POST
Clown fish
Clown fish
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yay head ache in a bottle

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#52

What Did You Call This?? Besides "Dinner!"

What Did You Call This?? Besides "Dinner!"

Do You Remember When Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#53

Gee, It Really Did Smell Terrific!

Gee, It Really Did Smell Terrific!

Do You Remember When Report

5points
POST
#54

Vintage Gas Station Air Pump

Vintage Gas Station Air Pump

Do You Remember When Report

5points
POST
#55

Did You Eat Cottage Cheese And Canned Peaches? I Still Do Today

Did You Eat Cottage Cheese And Canned Peaches? I Still Do Today

Do You Remember When Report

5points
POST
Karl
Karl
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pineapple for me!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#56

If You Have A Very, Very Strong Opinion About Liver And Onions

If You Have A Very, Very Strong Opinion About Liver And Onions

Do You Remember When Report

4points
POST
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

LOL. Hated them as a child. Great nutritionally. These days have to make do with liverwurst, and even that's getting harder to find.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#57

I Worked On One Of These Years Ago. They Were Really Cool. And Look At That Tea Kettle, Gorgeous

I Worked On One Of These Years Ago. They Were Really Cool. And Look At That Tea Kettle, Gorgeous

Do You Remember When Report

4points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah, the Corning ware. Posh girls even had the toy version

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#58

You Put The Plastic Bonnet On Your Head And Mom Hooked Up The Air Hose, Then You Sat For 30 Minutes--Yes We Did! And You Hoped That You Didn't Burn Your Ears Too

You Put The Plastic Bonnet On Your Head And Mom Hooked Up The Air Hose, Then You Sat For 30 Minutes--Yes We Did! And You Hoped That You Didn't Burn Your Ears Too

Do You Remember When Report

4points
POST
Luna Crow
Luna Crow
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can smell this picture

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#59

60s Fashion

60s Fashion

Do You Remember When Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#60

This Was The Stuff

This Was The Stuff