“Do You Remember?”: 64 Pics That Might Not Make Any Sense If You’re Too Young
Back in my day, we used to walk to school by ourselves! A chocolate bar cost 10 cents, and airplanes were luxurious! Whether you remember these days yourself or you recall rolling your eyes as your parents and grandparents went on and on about the “good old days”, we’ve got a list full of nostalgia for you pandas, down below.
From packaging of food items that you won’t find today to appliances that have become obsolete, enjoy taking a trip down memory lane with these pictures from “Do You Remember When?” on Facebook. And be sure to upvote the ones that make you feel like you’re officially getting old!
More info: DoYouRemember.com | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
I Remember Thinking I Was Playing It Cool, With A Candy Cigarette Hanging From My Lips
Everybody Seemed To Have This Bowl
The Classical Dish Full Of Candy That Was Completely Stuck Together
Hands-Down These Are My Favorite Batman & Robin
How Did You Open This Container?
Popcorn Made Like This
Made Plenty Of Them Back In The Day, But I Wouldnt Have An Idea How To Make Them Today
Oldies And Goldie’s! Love Them ! I Have Those That Belonged To My Parents And Grandparents!
We All Know That Butter Rum Is The Best Flavor
Alice Cooper And The Muppets
Older Than Dirt. I Have 78’s
The We're Out Of Buns Hot Dog
A Book Full Of Life Savers
1 Cent For A Handful Of Gum
6 chocolate covered licorice bullets for one penny (c1962, Australia)
Fun Dip
When The Wendy's Back Packaging Was Still Yellow
The Struggle Was Real
I’m ashamed to say, my friends and I would screw up a couple of phone book pages, and stick them up the coin return slot so coins wouldn’t come out. Then come back and remove it and spend our ill gotten gains on lollies. Don’t worry tho, I’ve been on the straight and narrow ever since! 😀
Toilet Paper Roll Deserts
Ceramic Christmas Trees! Very Nostalgic For Me
I Still Have My Two Large Flour & Sugar Containers
Do You Remember This Experience In Shoe Stores?
And the salesman owned a Dodge and a house, had a ditsy wife, fun daughter and loser son? No, can't recall.
This Cake With The Foil
Candy Cigars
This Hawaiian Punch That Needed A Can Opener
When You Could Make The Whole Diner Listen To Your Song
These Fruit Pies
Who Remembers Kukla, Fran And Ollie?
I Remember Telling My Mom I Wanted A Pair But She Couldn't Find Them In 1959 So I Got My Sisters Hand Me Downs... She Is 6 Yrs Older Than Me But I Didn't Complain
Best Stocking Stuffers Ever
So Cool. I Loved Mine
Oh Boy Do I Remember... I Think Every Household Had One. Ours Was White!
Went To Grammy's House And She's Got This On The Wall... Nice Can Opener But I Love The Lightswitch Covers Even Better!
I Had To Explain What The Scar Was To My Tattoo Artist. It’s All Covered Up Now
If You've Ever Concocted A Delicious Mixture In This Exact Blender
Look Familiar To Anyone?
They Definitely Don't Make Them Like They Used To. Look At This Gorgeous Piece. Did You Have One?
I really wish I still had my parents cabinet record player. So cool!
Who Remembers?
Who Was Lucky Enough To Get This!??
Me and my ex but when we were like 34 (2017)😆 scale electrics
If You Look At This Crock-Pot And Immediately Start Drooling
The Fruit Log
And This Type Of Skillet
I Remember Freezing Cans Of Juice And Wrapping Them In Older Newspapers....everyone Who Used Foil Must've Been "Rich"
Forgetting it was in there and coming back to a right mess
The Mid 60s Miracle
The Work You Had To Put In Just To Open Up And Eat This Candy
Yummmmy - Big Boy Was Great
Anyone Here Old Enough To Remember This Classic
Ever Use These? I Have Pictures To Remind Me Just How Bad My Hair Looked Afterwards
School Glue
1960's McDonald's Menu... Oh Boy Take Me Back
If You've Ever Had A Long, Loooooong Night After Having Some Of This
What Did You Call This?? Besides "Dinner!"
Gee, It Really Did Smell Terrific!
Vintage Gas Station Air Pump
Did You Eat Cottage Cheese And Canned Peaches? I Still Do Today
If You Have A Very, Very Strong Opinion About Liver And Onions
LOL. Hated them as a child. Great nutritionally. These days have to make do with liverwurst, and even that's getting harder to find.