From packaging of food items that you won’t find today to appliances that have become obsolete, enjoy taking a trip down memory lane with these pictures from “ Do You Remember When? ” on Facebook. And be sure to upvote the ones that make you feel like you’re officially getting old!

Back in my day , we used to walk to school by ourselves! A chocolate bar cost 10 cents, and airplanes were luxurious! Whether you remember these days yourself or you recall rolling your eyes as your parents and grandparents went on and on about the “good old days”, we’ve got a list full of nostalgia for you pandas, down below.

#1 I Remember Thinking I Was Playing It Cool, With A Candy Cigarette Hanging From My Lips

#2 Everybody Seemed To Have This Bowl

#3 The Classical Dish Full Of Candy That Was Completely Stuck Together

#4 Hands-Down These Are My Favorite Batman & Robin

#5 How Did You Open This Container?

#6 Popcorn Made Like This

#7 Made Plenty Of Them Back In The Day, But I Wouldnt Have An Idea How To Make Them Today

#8 Oldies And Goldie’s! Love Them ! I Have Those That Belonged To My Parents And Grandparents!

#9 We All Know That Butter Rum Is The Best Flavor

#10 Alice Cooper And The Muppets

#11 Older Than Dirt. I Have 78’s

#12 The We're Out Of Buns Hot Dog

#13 A Book Full Of Life Savers

#14 1 Cent For A Handful Of Gum

#15 Fun Dip

#16 When The Wendy's Back Packaging Was Still Yellow

#17 The Struggle Was Real

#18 Toilet Paper Roll Deserts

#19 Ceramic Christmas Trees! Very Nostalgic For Me

#20 I Still Have My Two Large Flour & Sugar Containers

#21 Do You Remember This Experience In Shoe Stores?

#22 This Cake With The Foil

#23 Candy Cigars

#24 This Hawaiian Punch That Needed A Can Opener

#25 When You Could Make The Whole Diner Listen To Your Song

#26 This Gum

#27 These Fruit Pies

#28 Who Remembers Kukla, Fran And Ollie?

#29 I Remember Telling My Mom I Wanted A Pair But She Couldn't Find Them In 1959 So I Got My Sisters Hand Me Downs... She Is 6 Yrs Older Than Me But I Didn't Complain

#30 Best Stocking Stuffers Ever

#31 So Cool. I Loved Mine

#32 Oh Boy Do I Remember... I Think Every Household Had One. Ours Was White!

#33 Went To Grammy's House And She's Got This On The Wall... Nice Can Opener But I Love The Lightswitch Covers Even Better!

#34 I Had To Explain What The Scar Was To My Tattoo Artist. It’s All Covered Up Now

#35 If You've Ever Concocted A Delicious Mixture In This Exact Blender

#36 Look Familiar To Anyone?

#37 They Definitely Don't Make Them Like They Used To. Look At This Gorgeous Piece. Did You Have One?

#38 Who Remembers?

#39 Who Was Lucky Enough To Get This!??

#40 If You Look At This Crock-Pot And Immediately Start Drooling

#41 The Fruit Log

#42 And This Type Of Skillet

#43 I Remember Freezing Cans Of Juice And Wrapping Them In Older Newspapers....everyone Who Used Foil Must've Been "Rich"

#44 The Mid 60s Miracle

#45 The Work You Had To Put In Just To Open Up And Eat This Candy

#46 Yummmmy - Big Boy Was Great

#47 Anyone Here Old Enough To Remember This Classic

#48 Ever Use These? I Have Pictures To Remind Me Just How Bad My Hair Looked Afterwards

#49 School Glue

#50 1960's McDonald's Menu... Oh Boy Take Me Back

#51 If You've Ever Had A Long, Loooooong Night After Having Some Of This

#52 What Did You Call This?? Besides "Dinner!"

#53 Gee, It Really Did Smell Terrific!

#54 Vintage Gas Station Air Pump

#55 Did You Eat Cottage Cheese And Canned Peaches? I Still Do Today

#56 If You Have A Very, Very Strong Opinion About Liver And Onions

#57 I Worked On One Of These Years Ago. They Were Really Cool. And Look At That Tea Kettle, Gorgeous

#58 You Put The Plastic Bonnet On Your Head And Mom Hooked Up The Air Hose, Then You Sat For 30 Minutes--Yes We Did! And You Hoped That You Didn't Burn Your Ears Too

#59 60s Fashion