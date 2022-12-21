Kids born in 2000 are (almost) turning 23. Let that sink in for a minute. The existential crisis of realizing how illegally fast time flies is unparalleled and it gets more severe as we approach the New Year.

The past has become this parallel reality with most things now forgotten. But memory is a powerful thing and thanks to this nostalgic Facebook page “Do You Remember When,” it brings back to life the most nostalgic, weird, and hilarious moments, items, games, TV commercials, and people swept away in history.

“We are here to remember the past, from the movies, TV shows, commercials, games, or items we bought,” reads the page’s description. With a whopping 3M followers, it’s fair to say it is doing a good job, so pull your seat closer and enjoy a walk down memory lane!

More Info: DoYouRemember.com

#1

Remember These Paper Dolls?

Remember These Paper Dolls?

27points
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember my younger sisters having these. The dolls were heavy cardboard, and the clothes were basically paper, and most of the time they had to be cut out with a scissors. They didn't last long because if the clothes got wet, they would slowly disintegrate.

#2

Today We Remember "The Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin On His Birthday. He'll Always Be Missed ❤️

Today We Remember "The Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin On His Birthday. He'll Always Be Missed ❤️

27points
JB
JB
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Crikey, what a good guy.

#3

Vintage Telephone Table... My 98 Year Old Aunt Still Has Hers. Beautiful

Vintage Telephone Table... My 98 Year Old Aunt Still Has Hers. Beautiful

26points
Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And usually the telephone sat on top of the phone book….

#4

Yes The Corner Candy Stores Sold These!

Yes The Corner Candy Stores Sold These!

23points
Thorsten Massow
Thorsten Massow
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm baffled. In Germany, we had these too, but not with actual real tobacco-brands.

#5

I'm This Old!

I'm This Old!

22points
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We had to do this to our exercise books at school. People used wallpaper. Top marks to the lad who used woodchip.

#6

Don't Think The Ranger Is Gonna Like This Boo Boo!!

Don't Think The Ranger Is Gonna Like This Boo Boo!!

22points
Some Cool Guy
Some Cool Guy
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Smarter than the average bear

#7

Such A Great Duo ‼️

Such A Great Duo ‼️

18points
#8

💕

💕

17points
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did someone use a Sharpie on John's head on the top picture?

#9

Tom Selleck Turns 77 Today!! 🎂 🙌

Tom Selleck Turns 77 Today!! 🎂 🙌

17points
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The moustache as a symbol. You either looked very homosexual or very heterosexual. Tom is hetero.

#10

Archie's Girls 💞

Archie's Girls 💞

15points
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I read Archie comics as a kid in the 80s! You used to be able to buy them at the grocery store. There was a whole spinning rack full of comics.

#11

Indeed!

Indeed!

15points
#12

Darla And Alfalfa, 25 Years Later. "The Little Rascals" - 1994

Darla And Alfalfa, 25 Years Later. "The Little Rascals" - 1994

14points
Madster
Madster
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I read some rather unsavoury things about him a few days ago, I'm sure 🤔

#13

Agreed

Agreed

14points
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also the strawberry flavor with veins of strawberry

#14

These Were The Absolute Greatest Treat Back In The Day

These Were The Absolute Greatest Treat Back In The Day

14points
Marie Dahme
Marie Dahme
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to love orange crème pops. I just a yogurt that was flavored orange creme and it brought me back.

#15

One Of My Favorite Cartoons From Back In The Day!

One Of My Favorite Cartoons From Back In The Day!

14points
ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Popeye's favorite saying, "That's all I can stands I can't stands no more..." instantly came to mind

#16

Name This Show, Wrong Answers Only!

Name This Show, Wrong Answers Only!

14points
#17

A Century Of Decorating Christmas Trees

A Century Of Decorating Christmas Trees

14points
#18

Love Just Browsin!

Love Just Browsin!

14points
JB
JB
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Remember? LPs are a thing again

#19

We Remember Lucille Ball On The Anniversary Of Her Death Today. (1911-1989) ⁠we Still Love Lucy 💖

We Remember Lucille Ball On The Anniversary Of Her Death Today. (1911-1989) ⁠we Still Love Lucy 💖

14points
ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We will ALWAYS love Lucy!

#20

I Loved These!

I Loved These!

14points
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do you remember when you could still BUY stuff with just the coins you had in your coin holder?

#21

Travolta's Saturday Night Fever!! What A Great Movie!

Travolta's Saturday Night Fever!! What A Great Movie!

14points
Dawn Marie
Dawn Marie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still remember his as a Sweat Hog!!

#22

Did You Grow Up Watching Shirley Temple Films?

Did You Grow Up Watching Shirley Temple Films?

13points
Ali Sherlock
Ali Sherlock
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

thought she had a cigarette in her hand for a second

#23

Yup!

Yup!

13points
AJay
AJay
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My nan still has one of those!

#24

Yes!! Back In The Day 😎

Yes!! Back In The Day 😎

13points
#25

A Great Sound From The Past

A Great Sound From The Past

13points
Marie Dahme
Marie Dahme
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In Oregon, they still have service station attendants to pump your gas.

#26

We're Not Worrying At All. We're Just Listening For His Call!

We're Not Worrying At All. We're Just Listening For His Call!

13points
#27

Today In 1945... Two Million People Gathered In Times Square To Celebrate The End Of World War II

Today In 1945... Two Million People Gathered In Times Square To Celebrate The End Of World War II

13points
Edgar
Edgar
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Europe celebrated also, before the reconstruction. And before Central and Eastern Europe dove in their dark times.

#28

Remember The Little Boxes Of Cereal!!!? We Would Take Them Camping, They Were A Treat, Just Pour The Milk Right In

Remember The Little Boxes Of Cereal!!!? We Would Take Them Camping, They Were A Treat, Just Pour The Milk Right In

13points
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday...

#29

I Remember The Bruises Too!

I Remember The Bruises Too!

13points
#30

Happy 85th Birthday To Actor Alan Alda!! ⁠ ⁠ what Comes To Mind When You Think Of Alan?

Happy 85th Birthday To Actor Alan Alda!! ⁠ ⁠ what Comes To Mind When You Think Of Alan?

13points
#31

Remember Using Safety Pins With Cloth Diapers On Your Baby?

Remember Using Safety Pins With Cloth Diapers On Your Baby?

12points
Elizabeth Elliot
Elizabeth Elliot
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

'U' shaped safety-pins with blue or pink enamelled tops!

#32

Absolutely. Everything Was Closed On Sunday, And Families Were Together ❤

Absolutely. Everything Was Closed On Sunday, And Families Were Together ❤

12points
Florine Knight
Florine Knight
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I live on the 'biblebelt' in Holland. In small places shops are closed because religious people want them to be

#33

Happy 69th Birthday To Tom Wopat, Who Played "Luke" Duke On The Dukes Of Hazzard! Did You Love Watching This Classic Television Show?

Happy 69th Birthday To Tom Wopat, Who Played "Luke" Duke On The Dukes Of Hazzard! Did You Love Watching This Classic Television Show?

12points
Elizabeth Elliot
Elizabeth Elliot
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My brother did; I don't think it was for the plot.

#34

Brings Back Memories

Brings Back Memories

12points
ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep - learned to read with D**k, Jane, and Sally

#35

Remember?

Remember?

12points
GoodWolf
GoodWolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mom still does this. I'm 36.

#36

Rememeber The Swingomatic?!

Rememeber The Swingomatic?!

12points
Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My daughter is only 20 and I had a version of this for her.....same swing just an updated seat design

#37

I Loved My Super Spirograph In The '70s. I Have Been Tempted To Buy One Again, Even Though You Can Do Perfect Ones On The Computer, Lol, There Is Something About Doing It This Way That Was Just So Fun

I Loved My Super Spirograph In The '70s. I Have Been Tempted To Buy One Again, Even Though You Can Do Perfect Ones On The Computer, Lol, There Is Something About Doing It This Way That Was Just So Fun

12points
Dana Trahan
Dana Trahan
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can’t even guess how many hours I played with this. I absolutely loved mine.

#38

Loved These 😊

Loved These 😊

12points
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bit off the wax top and sucked the sweet liquid out

#39

Remember?

Remember?

12points
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh geez. I'm blonde and my hair was VERY light blonde when I was a child, and we had a chlorine pool (it's a saltwater pool now). The chlorine would turn my hair green, so my mom would make me wear swim caps like this. It hurt like HELL to put them on and pull them off.

#40

The Moo Box

The Moo Box

11points
#41

I Remember!

I Remember!

11points
#42

Ever Rode A Sled Like This?

Ever Rode A Sled Like This?

11points
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*on my deathbed* "Rosebud....."

#43

Mcdonalds Back In The Day!!

Mcdonalds Back In The Day!!

11points
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And Jack In The Box was 17 cents

#44

Forgotten About Heckle And Jeckle And Now I Remember! 💜

Forgotten About Heckle And Jeckle And Now I Remember! 💜

11points
#45

Remember These Old Sound Systems?

Remember These Old Sound Systems?

11points
JB
JB
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Heck yeah. Awesome, and still have a ton of vintage equipment.

#46

Michael Clarke Duncan Would Have Celebrated His 64th Birthday Today. #rip To This Great Actor

Michael Clarke Duncan Would Have Celebrated His 64th Birthday Today. #rip To This Great Actor

11points
#47

18 Photos Of Fun In The Snow From Yesteryear⛄️ https://Doyouremember.com/60512/18-Vintage-Photos-People-Fun-Snow

18 Photos Of Fun In The Snow From Yesteryear⛄️ https://Doyouremember.com/60512/18-Vintage-Photos-People-Fun-Snow

11points
#48

I'm So Old

I'm So Old

10points
Marie Dahme
Marie Dahme
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And recording songs off the radio with my cassette player and getting ticked off when he started talking at the end of the songs. Lol

#49

I Did!!

I Did!!

10points
Elizabeth Elliot
Elizabeth Elliot
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The hard heels would knock chunks out of your ankles!

#50

Alice!!! :)

Alice!!! :)

10points
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She had the patience of a saint, dealing with those insane kids XD

#51

Did You Own One?

Did You Own One?

10points
#52

Loved Them

Loved Them

10points
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We'd have Swanson's, and as a kid I'd sometimes be allowed Kid Cuisine.

#53

Here's The Full Festive Schedule!! 📆❄ https://Doyouremember.com/155457/Frosty-Rudolph-Classic-Specials-Cbs-Abc-Holiday-Schedule

Here's The Full Festive Schedule!! 📆❄ https://Doyouremember.com/155457/Frosty-Rudolph-Classic-Specials-Cbs-Abc-Holiday-Schedule

10points
Kraneia The Dancing Dryad
Kraneia The Dancing Dryad
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love big brother snuggling with younger sibling 😊

#54

Elvira Is 70 🖤& Still Beautiful! https://Doyouremember.com/135657/Elvira-Cassandra-Peterson-2

Elvira Is 70 🖤& Still Beautiful! https://Doyouremember.com/135657/Elvira-Cassandra-Peterson-2

10points
#55

Remember These?

Remember These?

10points
JB
JB
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Heck yeah. How else could you eat all the nuts in your Christmas stocking?

#56

What Was The Decor When You Were Born? https://Doyouremember.com/24168/Decor-Trends-Year-Born

What Was The Decor When You Were Born? https://Doyouremember.com/24168/Decor-Trends-Year-Born

10points
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you were a child of the 80s, your parents still HAD the Avocado Green appliances from the 70s... XD

