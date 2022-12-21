“Do You Remember When”: 111 Pics From This Page That Might Make You Feel Very Nostalgic
Kids born in 2000 are (almost) turning 23. Let that sink in for a minute. The existential crisis of realizing how illegally fast time flies is unparalleled and it gets more severe as we approach the New Year.
The past has become this parallel reality with most things now forgotten. But memory is a powerful thing and thanks to this nostalgic Facebook page “Do You Remember When,” it brings back to life the most nostalgic, weird, and hilarious moments, items, games, TV commercials, and people swept away in history.
“We are here to remember the past, from the movies, TV shows, commercials, games, or items we bought,” reads the page’s description. With a whopping 3M followers, it’s fair to say it is doing a good job, so pull your seat closer and enjoy a walk down memory lane!
More Info: DoYouRemember.com
Remember These Paper Dolls?
I remember my younger sisters having these. The dolls were heavy cardboard, and the clothes were basically paper, and most of the time they had to be cut out with a scissors. They didn't last long because if the clothes got wet, they would slowly disintegrate.
Today We Remember "The Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin On His Birthday. He'll Always Be Missed ❤️
Vintage Telephone Table... My 98 Year Old Aunt Still Has Hers. Beautiful
Yes The Corner Candy Stores Sold These!
I'm baffled. In Germany, we had these too, but not with actual real tobacco-brands.
I'm This Old!
Don't Think The Ranger Is Gonna Like This Boo Boo!!
Such A Great Duo ‼️
Tom Selleck Turns 77 Today!! 🎂 🙌
Archie's Girls 💞
I read Archie comics as a kid in the 80s! You used to be able to buy them at the grocery store. There was a whole spinning rack full of comics.
Darla And Alfalfa, 25 Years Later. "The Little Rascals" - 1994
These Were The Absolute Greatest Treat Back In The Day
I used to love orange crème pops. I just a yogurt that was flavored orange creme and it brought me back.
One Of My Favorite Cartoons From Back In The Day!
Name This Show, Wrong Answers Only!
A Century Of Decorating Christmas Trees
Love Just Browsin!
We Remember Lucille Ball On The Anniversary Of Her Death Today. (1911-1989) we Still Love Lucy 💖
I Loved These!
Do you remember when you could still BUY stuff with just the coins you had in your coin holder?
Travolta's Saturday Night Fever!! What A Great Movie!
Did You Grow Up Watching Shirley Temple Films?
Yes!! Back In The Day 😎
A Great Sound From The Past
In Oregon, they still have service station attendants to pump your gas.
We're Not Worrying At All. We're Just Listening For His Call!
Today In 1945... Two Million People Gathered In Times Square To Celebrate The End Of World War II
Remember The Little Boxes Of Cereal!!!? We Would Take Them Camping, They Were A Treat, Just Pour The Milk Right In
I Remember The Bruises Too!
Happy 85th Birthday To Actor Alan Alda!! what Comes To Mind When You Think Of Alan?
Remember Using Safety Pins With Cloth Diapers On Your Baby?
'U' shaped safety-pins with blue or pink enamelled tops!
Absolutely. Everything Was Closed On Sunday, And Families Were Together ❤
I live on the 'biblebelt' in Holland. In small places shops are closed because religious people want them to be
Happy 69th Birthday To Tom Wopat, Who Played "Luke" Duke On The Dukes Of Hazzard! Did You Love Watching This Classic Television Show?
Brings Back Memories
Remember?
Rememeber The Swingomatic?!
I Loved My Super Spirograph In The '70s. I Have Been Tempted To Buy One Again, Even Though You Can Do Perfect Ones On The Computer, Lol, There Is Something About Doing It This Way That Was Just So Fun
I can’t even guess how many hours I played with this. I absolutely loved mine.
Loved These 😊
Remember?
Oh geez. I'm blonde and my hair was VERY light blonde when I was a child, and we had a chlorine pool (it's a saltwater pool now). The chlorine would turn my hair green, so my mom would make me wear swim caps like this. It hurt like HELL to put them on and pull them off.
The Moo Box
I Remember!
Ever Rode A Sled Like This?
Mcdonalds Back In The Day!!
Forgotten About Heckle And Jeckle And Now I Remember! 💜
Remember These Old Sound Systems?
Michael Clarke Duncan Would Have Celebrated His 64th Birthday Today. #rip To This Great Actor
I'm So Old
And recording songs off the radio with my cassette player and getting ticked off when he started talking at the end of the songs. Lol
I Did!!
Alice!!! :)
She had the patience of a saint, dealing with those insane kids XD
Did You Own One?
Loved Them
We'd have Swanson's, and as a kid I'd sometimes be allowed Kid Cuisine.
Love big brother snuggling with younger sibling 😊
Remember These?
If you were a child of the 80s, your parents still HAD the Avocado Green appliances from the 70s... XD