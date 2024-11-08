ADVERTISEMENT

We’re about to serve you one of our all-time favorite pieces of content. No, this time we’re not talking about cats, but we hope even feline lovers will be delighted by the winner’s announcement of the 2024 Dog Photography Awards®.

This annual contest showcases the best dog photographs from around the world. As stated on the organizers’ website: “Our mission is to celebrate the artistry of top dog photographers, uncover emerging talents, and showcase the extraordinary diversity and charm of dogs.”

Without further ado, scroll down to discover the stunning images from the finalists in five categories: Portrait, Action, Studio, Dogs & People, and Documentary.

More info: dogphotographyawards.com | Instagram | Facebook