ADVERTISEMENT

We always love sharing the best photographers out there, and this time, we’ve prepared some spectacular shots that bring the reality around us into sharper focus. Thanks to the 2024 Close-Up Photographer of the Year competition, we have the opportunity to explore the world from a completely different perspective. The photographs that made it to the finals are truly outstanding.

As we learned from the competition’s organizers: “Close-up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) was founded in 2018 by husband and wife duo Tracy and Dan Calder. CUPOTY is an annual competition celebrating the often overlooked genre of close-up, macro and micro photography. Its aim is to encourage photographers, and viewers, to slow down and see the world anew.”

Without further ado, scroll down and admire the incredible shots by photographers from around the globe.

More info: cupoty.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com