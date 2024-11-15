ADVERTISEMENT

We always love sharing the best photographers out there, and this time, we’ve prepared some spectacular shots that bring the reality around us into sharper focus. Thanks to the 2024 Close-Up Photographer of the Year competition, we have the opportunity to explore the world from a completely different perspective. The photographs that made it to the finals are truly outstanding.

As we learned from the competition’s organizers: “Close-up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) was founded in 2018 by husband and wife duo Tracy and Dan Calder. CUPOTY is an annual competition celebrating the often overlooked genre of close-up, macro and micro photography. Its aim is to encourage photographers, and viewers, to slow down and see the world anew.”

Without further ado, scroll down and admire the incredible shots by photographers from around the globe.

More info: cupoty.com

Potbellied Seahorse By Daniel Sly

Potbellied Seahorse By Daniel Sly

We contacted Daniel Sly, the photographer behind the ‘Potbellied Seahorse’ image, who kindly shared with us the story behind his remarkable shot: “During an early morning dive in Sydney’s Botany Bay, I encountered this potbellied seahorse seeking shelter at the centre of a cluster of sea tulips. The seahorse was resting quietly as the sea tulips swayed around it in the surge. 

These seahorses are reasonably common in the waters surrounding Sydney and are a popular subject to photograph, so on this cloudy morning, I wanted to capture something a little different. To capture the subtle movement of the sea tulips while keeping the seahorse in focus, I chose a slightly longer shutter speed. This allowed the gentle motion of the water to blur slightly, giving a sense of movement to the underwater environment. To ensure the seahorse remained the focal point of the image, I used a snooted strobe to direct light specifically onto it, highlighting its details while keeping the surrounding area in softer focus. The result was an image that clearly depicted both the seahorse and the dynamic setting it inhabited.”

#2

Wallaby Baby By Pedro Jarque

Wallaby Baby By Pedro Jarque

#3

Bat Snack By Bernhard Schubert

Bat Snack By Bernhard Schubert

When asked what initially inspired him to specialize in underwater photography, Daniel responded: “I’ve been passionate about photography for quite some time, initially focusing on terrestrial wildlife and birds. However, it wasn’t until I completed my open-water diving course that I truly discovered the wonders hidden beneath the ocean’s surface. Growing up by the coast, it felt like a natural evolution to start exploring and photographing the often-overlooked underwater world.”

The photographer went on to say: “What truly drew me to underwater photography was the ocean’s incredible biodiversity. There’s something captivating about exploring a realm so different from our own, filled with vibrant, almost alien-like creatures. Diving in Sydney, I began by simply enjoying the experience, but it wasn’t long before I felt compelled to capture and share the beauty of this hidden world with others. The challenge of getting that perfect underwater shot adds an exciting layer of complexity to photography, pushing me to constantly refine my skills. Over time, it has become not just a way to document marine life but also a way to advocate for the conservation of these fragile ecosystems.”

#4

Tiny Host By Aloys Pichard

Tiny Host By Aloys Pichard

#5

Eresus Walckenaeri By Aris-Kolokontes

Eresus Walckenaeri By Aris-Kolokontes

lissmerriweather avatar
Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If anyone else didn't know what that was, like me, it's a spider. Awesome picture!

Capturing underwater images presents unique challenges. With that in mind, we asked Daniel about the biggest obstacles he faces when photographing marine life. Sly shared: “Underwater photography comes with a host of challenges. The biggest one is often lighting. Light behaves very differently underwater, I’ve had to experiment with various lighting techniques, especially when photographing critters like the potbellied seahorse.

Another challenge is the ever-changing conditions—visibility can often be particularly murky with lots of suspended particles, especially around Sydney’s coastline. Marine life is also incredibly dynamic, and you can’t exactly ask a fish or an octopus to stay still for a shot! Patience is key, along with a good understanding of the behaviours of different species so I can anticipate their movements. Staying calm and adjusting my settings on the fly have helped me capture those fleeting moments when everything comes together.”

#6

Cardinalfish By Laszlo Foldi

Cardinalfish By Laszlo Foldi

#7

Rest Time By Kyungshin Kim

Rest Time By Kyungshin Kim

The photographer also shared with us his favorite location for underwater photography, which, in his opinion, stands out from others: “Kurnell on the southern side of Sydney’s Botany Bay is hands down my favourite spot for underwater photography. The diversity of marine life there is astounding, making every dive feel like a treasure hunt. It’s one of the few places where I can consistently find a variety of critters like seahorses, anglerfish, and sea dragons, each with their own unique colours, patterns and behaviours. The mix of rocky reefs, sandy areas, and seagrass beds creates a dynamic underwater landscape that attracts a wide range of species. I love how you can be photographing a tiny, camouflaged creature one moment and then suddenly be surprised by a larger visitor swimming by. The unpredictability and richness of Kurnell’s ecosystem keep me coming back—it’s a place where I know I’ll always discover something new.”

#8

Botyodes Moth By Raghuram Annadana

Botyodes Moth By Raghuram Annadana

#9

Clash Of The Titans By Ivanenko Svetlana

Clash Of The Titans By Ivanenko Svetlana

Lastly, we were eager to hear about the most memorable experience Daniel has had while photographing underwater. Here’s what the photographer shared with us: "One of my most unforgettable experiences happened recently while diving in the Maldives. We were all gathered for dinner on the boat when suddenly the crew rang a bell—there was a whale shark right off the back of the vessel. Everyone rushed to see, and there, just beneath the surface, was a magnificent 10-meter whale shark feeding in the glow of the boat’s lights.

I couldn’t resist the opportunity, so I quietly slipped into the water, camera in hand. As I swam closer, I found myself face-to-face with this gentle giant, its massive mouth opening and closing as it fed. It was a surreal and humbling moment, being so close to such a majestic creature in its natural habitat. The encounter was completely unexpected and felt like a once-in-a-lifetime experience, one that I was incredibly lucky to capture through my lens.”

#10

Gnat Ogre With Mites By Benjamin Salb

Gnat Ogre With Mites By Benjamin Salb

#11

My Own Galaxy By Avilash Ghosh

My Own Galaxy By Avilash Ghosh

#12

Stemonitis-And-Snail By Petter Lilleengen

Stemonitis-And-Snail By Petter Lilleengen

#13

Sandy Mushroom By Jamie Spensley

Sandy Mushroom By Jamie Spensley

#14

Spider Huntsman Camoflage By David Möhnle

Spider Huntsman Camoflage By David Möhnle

#15

Emerald Gem By Louis Guillot

Emerald Gem By Louis Guillot

#16

Proud Parent By Jackie Schletter

Proud Parent By Jackie Schletter

#17

Curious Baby Manatee By Remuna Beca-

Curious Baby Manatee By Remuna Beca-

#18

Eggs By Igor Mikula

Eggs By Igor Mikula

#19

Our Hero By Bence Mate

Our Hero By Bence Mate

#20

Last Fight By Pavan Kumar T S

Last Fight By Pavan Kumar T S

#21

Blue Ribbon By Pietro Cremone

Blue Ribbon By Pietro Cremone

#22

The Nautilus By Luis Arpa

The Nautilus By Luis Arpa

#23

The Meal By Domenico Roscigno

The Meal By Domenico Roscigno

#24

Hooded Nudies By Brian Skjerven

Hooded Nudies By Brian Skjerven

#25

Tightrope Walker By Sophie Mijnhout

Tightrope Walker By Sophie Mijnhout

#26

Let There Bee Love By Joris Vegter

Let There Bee Love By Joris Vegter

#27

Shield Bug Nymphs By Evan Van Zeumeren

Shield Bug Nymphs By Evan Van Zeumeren

#28

Lamproderma On A Holly Spike By Barry Webb

Lamproderma On A Holly Spike By Barry Webb

#29

The Death Kiss By Artur Tomaszek

The Death Kiss By Artur Tomaszek

#30

Other Worlds By Jose Luis Trujillo

Other Worlds By Jose Luis Trujillo

#31

Universe Of Eggs By Imre Potyó

Universe Of Eggs By Imre Potyó

#32

Goby Eggs By Saeed Rashid

Goby Eggs By Saeed Rashid

#33

Holding On By Ofek Liepaz

Holding On By Ofek Liepaz

#34

Symbiosis In Sea Sponge By Jenny Stock

Symbiosis In Sea Sponge By Jenny Stock

#35

Everythings-A-Ok By Gabriel Jensen

Everythings-A-Ok By Gabriel Jensen

#36

Banded Alder Borer Sunset By Thomas Barbin

Banded Alder Borer Sunset By Thomas Barbin

#37

Portrait Of A Robber Fly By Benjamin Salb

Portrait Of A Robber Fly By Benjamin Salb

#38

Damselfly Blue On Blue By Benjamin Salb

Damselfly Blue On Blue By Benjamin Salb

#39

Harpooned By Justin Chan

Harpooned By Justin Chan

#40

Mayfly Arena By Imre Potyó

Mayfly Arena By Imre Potyó

#41

Transparent Mayfly Babies By David Hamilton

Transparent Mayfly Babies By David Hamilton

#42

Physarum Species By Karsten Buch

Physarum Species By Karsten Buch

#43

Amongst The Autumn Foliage By Jay Birmingham

Amongst The Autumn Foliage By Jay Birmingham

#44

Ghostly By Emanuele Biggi

Ghostly By Emanuele Biggi

#45

Earpick Fungus By Barry Webb

Earpick Fungus By Barry Webb

#46

Demoiselles At Dawn By Jay Birmingham

Demoiselles At Dawn By Jay Birmingham

#47

Delias Butterfly Scales 20x By Adalbert Mojrzisch

Delias Butterfly Scales 20x By Adalbert Mojrzisch

#48

Deadly Amplexus By Aloys Pichard

Deadly Amplexus By Aloys Pichard

#49

The Match By Ferenc Lorincz

The Match By Ferenc Lorincz

#50

Carnivore By Anna Valimaki

Carnivore By Anna Valimaki

#51

Frozen By Adrian Truchta

Frozen By Adrian Truchta

#52

Pretty Jawsby By Pete Burford

Pretty Jawsby By Pete Burford

#53

Lynx Spider By Manfred Auer

Lynx Spider By Manfred Auer

#54

Stauropus By José Manuel Lois Rial

Stauropus By José Manuel Lois Rial

#55

Rafael Steinlesberger By Starfruit Enjoyer

Rafael Steinlesberger By Starfruit Enjoyer

#56

Watering Hole Quartet By Jose Madrigal

Watering Hole Quartet By Jose Madrigal

#57

Storm Of Spores By José Luis Gigirey

Storm Of Spores By José Luis Gigirey

#58

Mycena On Pine Coneby Jay Birmingham

Mycena On Pine Coneby Jay Birmingham

#59

Apollo By Stefan Gerrits

Apollo By Stefan Gerrits

#60

Monarchs By Pal Hermansen

Monarchs By Pal Hermansen

#61

Chrysalis By Juan Ahumada

Chrysalis By Juan Ahumada

#62

Panamá Blonde By Mason Salem

Panamá Blonde By Mason Salem

#63

Kissing The Competition By Laurent Hesemans

Kissing The Competition By Laurent Hesemans

#64

Perfect Camouflage By Jacek Hensoldt

Perfect Camouflage By Jacek Hensoldt

#65

Avicularis By Igor Mikula

Avicularis By Igor Mikula

#66

Snatchedby By Alexandre Andes Gascon

Snatchedby By Alexandre Andes Gascon

#67

Apartment In A Leaf By Marco Chan

Apartment In A Leaf By Marco Chan

#68

Dinner Time By Lawrence Hylton

Dinner Time By Lawrence Hylton

#69

Bowerbrid By Keith Horton

Bowerbrid By Keith Horton

#70

Successful Hunter By Arnfinn Johansen

Successful Hunter By Arnfinn Johansen

#71

Green Island By Csaba Daroczi

Green Island By Csaba Daroczi

#72

Organicrobot By Jamie Thopre

Organicrobot By Jamie Thopre

#73

Giant Kelp Canopy Iv By Sigfrido Zimmermann

Giant Kelp Canopy Iv By Sigfrido Zimmermann

#74

Desert And Forestby Minghui Yuan

Desert And Forestby Minghui Yuan

#75

One Day Love By Rob Blanken

One Day Love By Rob Blanken

#76

Podagrion Parasitize By Ka Hei Yeung

Podagrion Parasitize By Ka Hei Yeung

#77

Procession By Pierluigi-Rizzo

Procession By Pierluigi-Rizzo

#78

Mother Wolf Spider By Lane Kirstein

Mother Wolf Spider By Lane Kirstein

#79

Bufo Sky By James Rogerson

Bufo Sky By James Rogerson

#80

Bathroom Guestby Gustav Parenmark

Bathroom Guestby Gustav Parenmark

