ADVERTISEMENT

Black-and-white photos have their own nostalgic charm, but sometimes they can feel a little distant, like glimpses of a world we can’t quite connect with. Now, imagine seeing those same vintage moments in full color—suddenly, history feels more real, almost like stepping into a time machine!  

The Bored Panda team has scoured the internet to find some of the most stunning colorized photos from the 1940s. These beautiful images breathe new life into the past, turning historical moments into something more vivid and relatable. Keep scrolling to see history like you’ve never seen it before!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Shepherd With His Horse And Dog On Gravelly Range, Madison County, Montana, 1942 Aug

Man in 1940 on horseback with dog in a field under blue sky.

Lee, Russell,, 1903-1986,, photographer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    At The Vermont State Fair, Rutland, 1941 Sept

    Children in colorful 1940s clothing at a fairground, surrounded by rides and onlookers.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shaunnmunn avatar
    Dusty's mom
    Dusty's mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those dresses remind me of the feed sacks that were popular in the early-mid 1900s. Farm suppliers came upon the nifty idea of selling animal feed in colorful print bags. Women (almost exclusively) would come with their husbands to choose the patterns/colors they liked. Store owners would get the feed bags in no particular order, but smart business people learned to sort by patterns to avoid having to sling bags around later. These bags were washed, dried, ironed, and turned into clothing and other items. Was a huge boon during the Great Depression, when frugality was the byword. https://americanhistory.si.edu/collections/object/nmah_1105750

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Woman Aircraft Worker, Vega Aircraft Corporation, Burbank, Calif. Shown Checking Electrical Assemblies, 1942 June

    Woman in 1940s attire working with coils of wire, representing 1940 color photos, in a detailed and focused setting.

    Bransby, David,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shaunnmunn avatar
    Dusty's mom
    Dusty's mom
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Critical work. Verifying circuits. WWII introduced aircraft with complicated electrical systems. Such a difference from the aircraft of WWI, and light-years away from modern aeronautical systems.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Many of us love using black-and-white filters on our photos today, but back in the day, that was the only option! Imagine a world where every photo was captured in shades of gray, with no way to preserve the vibrant colors of life.

    It wasn’t until much later that color photography became a reality, completely transforming the way we see history.

    #4

    Camouflage Class In New York University, Where Men And Women Are Preparing For Jobs In The Army Or In Industry, New York.

    People painting a detailed model landscape in 1940s color photos setting.

    They Make Models From Aerial Photographs, Re-Photograph Them, Then Work Out A Camouflage Scheme And Make A Final Photograph, 1943 March.

    Collins, Marjory,, 1912-1985,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    My Grandparents' Honeymoon In Switzerland, 1946

    People in 1940 color photo posing with someone in a bear costume, set against a snowy street backdrop.

    rioszertuche Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    "Backstage" At The "Girlie" Show At The Vermont State Fair, Rutland, 1941 Sept

    Three women in vibrant 1940 color photos, sitting outdoors, showcasing vintage fashion and hairstyles.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Before color photography could exist, scientists had to first understand how light and color actually work. The journey began in the 17th century when Sir Isaac Newton used a prism to split sunlight, revealing that it was made up of seven colors.

    This discovery laid the foundation for understanding how we perceive color and how it could eventually be recreated in images. 
    #7

    At The Vermont State Fair, Rutland, 1941 Sept

    Couple enjoying a picnic by their cars at a fairground in 1940, showcasing vibrant colors and vintage style.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Lincoln, Nebraska,1942

    1940 color photo of vintage cars parked along a street with American flags and pedestrians in a city setting.

    Vachon, John,, 1914-1975,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Painting The American Insignia On Airplane Wings Is A Job That Mrs. Irma Lee Mcelroy, A Former Office Worker, Does With Precision And Patriotic Zeal

    Woman painting aircraft insignia in a hangar, 1940s color photo.

    Mrs. Mcelroy Is A Civil Service Employee At The Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Her Husband Is A Flight Instructor, 1942 August.

    Hollem, Howard R.,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Fast forward nearly 200 years to 1861, when Scottish physicist James Clerk Maxwell demonstrated how color could be produced. He discovered that every color could be created by mixing different amounts of red, green, and blue light.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This experiment was groundbreaking and set the stage for future advancements in color photography. 
    #10

    United Nations Fight For Freedom: Boy Scout In Front Of Capitol. They Help Out By Delivering Posters To Help The War Effort, 1943

    Boy in scout uniform holding a "Fight for Freedom" poster in front of the Capitol building, 1940 color photo.

    Rous, John,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Japanese-American Camp, War Emergency Evacuation, [Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif] 1942 Or 1943

    Women in 1940s fashion smiling outdoors, showcasing hairstyles and clothing from the era.

    Library of Congress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shaunnmunn avatar
    Dusty's mom
    Dusty's mom
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bless their hearts for smiling in such an inhospitable place, while being treated like criminals. They were probably all born citizens, or at least naturalized. So many ugly things about American history. I fear we're in the midst of creating more blots for the history books.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Rural School Children, San Augustine County, Texas, 1943 April

    Three boys in front of a "Schools at War" poster, 1940s color photo showcasing wartime efforts.

    Vachon, John,, 1914-1975,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    To prove his theory, Maxwell photographed a tartan ribbon three times using red, green, and blue filters. He then projected the three images together using matching colored lights, and when they overlapped, a full-color image appeared. This was the first-ever color photograph, marking a huge leap in photography history!

    #13

    Girl Inspectors At The Long Beach, Calif., Plant Of Douglas Aircraft Company Make A Careful Check Of Center Wings For C-47 Transport Planes, 1942 Oct

    Women working on aircraft components, wearing 1940s attire, with large metal structures in the background.

    Palmer, Alfred T.,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shaunnmunn avatar
    Dusty's mom
    Dusty's mom
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Girl inspectors" must have been taken directly from a description written at the time. I hope it wasn't written by the OP.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Crowds Of French Patriots Line The Champs Elysees To View Allied Tanks And Half Tracks Pass Through The Arc Du Triomphe, After Paris Was Liberated On August 25, 1944, 1944 Aug. 26

    1940 color photos of a military parade with tanks and cheering crowds near the Arc de Triomphe, Paris.

    Downey, Jack,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    St. Paul's School Rowing

    Rowers in a wooden boat on a misty lake, surrounded by trees, illustrating 1940 color photos.

    Frissell, Toni,, 1907-1988,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    While Maxwell’s theory was revolutionary, a practical way to capture and print color photos was still missing. Soon after, French physicist Louis Ducos du Hauron developed a method using colored pigments instead of light.

    He took three black-and-white photos through red, green, and blue filters, then combined them with corresponding dyes to produce a color image. This technique eventually evolved into the modern color photography process we use today.

    #16

    Bayou Bourbeau Plantation, A Farm Security Administration Cooperative, Vicinity Of Natchitoches, La. Three Children Sitting On The Porch Of A House, 1940 August

    A mother and children in 1940 color photos, sitting together, the child resting on her lap.

    Wolcott, Marion Post,, 1910-1990,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    My Mexican Grandma Looking Classy In A Typical Spanish Mantilla. Circa 1940

    Woman in 1940s attire with red dress and lace veil, showcasing elegant vintage style.

    DrMacacoSmith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Southern U.S., Mississippi, Ca. 1940

    1940 color photo of a red vintage truck with wooden sides, parked on a rural road, with people and trees in the background.

    Wolcott, Marion Post,, 1910-1990,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Narendra Singh, whose great-grandfather was a photographer in the black-and-white era, recalls stories passed down in his family. “I remember my father telling me about how long exposure times were and how film couldn’t capture the full range of colors,” he shared with Bored Panda. “It took so much effort to get a single good shot.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Packing Oranges At A Co-Op Orange Packing Plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R. R. Trip, 1943 March

    A woman sorting oranges into boxes, captured in a 1940 color photo, inside a packing facility.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shaunnmunn avatar
    Dusty's mom
    Dusty's mom
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I miss those tissue wrappers. They were good for craft projects, back before colored tissue was available to ordinary kids.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    Geologist Examining Cuttings From Wildcat Well, Amarillo, Texas, 1943

    Man in 1940 using a microscope, wearing a suit and tie, takes notes at a desk with stacks of papers.

    Vachon, John,, 1914-1975,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    A Starch Factory Along The Aroostook River, Caribou, Aroostook County, Me., 1940 Oct

    1940 color photo of a smokestack in a rural town with a building labeled "Maine Potato."

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    He further added, “Developing a photo back then was a long and delicate process. Compared to today, where we can snap a picture instantly and print it in seconds, it’s almost unbelievable how far photography has come.”

    #22

    Group Of Men Examining A Map. Transfer From U.S. Office Of War Information, 1944

    Group of men in 1940 color photo, gathered at a table, analyzing a map with charts on the wall in the background.

    Possibly photographed by Marion Post Wolcott

    Delano, Jack,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Mountaineers And Farmers Trading Mules And Horses On "Jockey St.," Near The Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky., 940 Sept

    People in 1940s attire gather outdoors with horses, showcasing rural life and transportation in color photography.

    Wolcott, Marion Post,, 1910-1990,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Instructor Explaining The Operation Of A Parachute To Student Pilots, Meacham Field, Fort Worth, Tex., 1942 Jan

    Men in white uniforms holding onto a parachute, vintage 1940 color photo showing aviation training on a grassy field.

    Rothstein, Arthur,, 1915-1985,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    He also reflected on how amazed photographers from the past would be if they saw modern cameras and smartphones. “They would be shocked at how easy it is now—imagine telling them that we carry high-quality cameras in our pockets and can edit photos with a tap on a screen!”
    #25

    Jim Norris, Homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico, 1940 Oct

    Man in a cowboy hat working in a cornfield, captured in a 1940 color photo.

    Lee, Russell,, 1903-1986,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Street Scene, Christiansted, St. Croix Island, Virgin Islands, 1941 Dec

    Group of women in 1940 color photo walking down a street beside a building, wearing vintage dresses and hats.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Children In Street, Washington, D. C, Between 1941 And 1942

    Four people walking on a 1940 street with trees and a two-story building in the background, captured in color.

    Rosskam, Louise,, 1910-, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Looking at these colorized historical photos really puts things into perspective. They bring history to life in a way that black-and-white images never could. Which one of these photos stood out to you the most? Let us know in the comments!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    M-4 Tank Crews Of The United States, Ft. Knox, Ky., 1942 June

    Three soldiers in 1940s color photo, smiling in front of a tank, wearing helmets and coveralls.

    Palmer, Alfred T.,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shaunnmunn avatar
    Dusty's mom
    Dusty's mom
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like they used football helmets (or did football helmets evolve from tank wear?)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #29

    Vjesse Rhodes Waller, A.o.m., Third Class, Tries Out A 30-Calibre Machine Gun He Has Just Installed On A Navy Plane, Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas, 1942 August

    World War II gunner operating a turret in 1940 color photo, wearing goggles and a headset in a combat aircraft.

    Hollem, Howard R.,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Sailor And Girl At The Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier, Washington, D.c., 1943 May

    1940 color photo of a sailor and woman at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, with a wreath placed in honor.

    Collier, John,, 1913-1992,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shaunnmunn avatar
    Dusty's mom
    Dusty's mom
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's too bad that getting that close is no longer allowed. The Tomb of the Unknowns should not be a place of desecration.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #31

    Mrs. Virginia Davis, A Riveter In The Assembly And Repair Department Of The Naval Air Base, Supervises Chas. Potter, A Nya Trainee From Michigan, Corpus Christi, Texas

    1940 color photo of two workers assembling a U.S. Navy aircraft, showcasing teamwork and industrial effort.

    After Eight Weeks Of Training He Will Go Into Civil Service. Should He Be Inducted Or Enlist In The Armed Service, He Will Be Valuable To Mechanized Units Of The Army Or Navy, 1942 August.

    Hollem, Howard R.,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Servicing One Of The Floodlights That Turn Night Into Day At The Big Construction Operations For A New Steel Plant

    Man in 1940s attire, wearing glasses and a hat, adjusting a large vintage light fixture outdoors, in a color photo.

    It Will Make Important Additions To The Vast Amount Of Steel Needed For The War Effort, Columbia Steel Co., Geneva, Utah, 1942 Nov.

    Feininger, Andreas,, 1906-1999,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Constructing A Building On The Site Of A New Steel Mill Which Will Soon Turn Out Steel For The War Needs, Columbia Steel Co., Geneva, Utah, 1942 Nov

    Construction workers building wooden structures in a 1940 color photo with mountains in the background.

    Feininger, Andreas,, 1906-1999,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Workers Leaving Pennsylvania Shipyards, Beaumont, Texas,1943 June

    Workers in 1940, captured in color, wearing helmets and work clothes, walk together in a determined group.

    Vachon, John,, 1914-1975,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shaunnmunn avatar
    Dusty's mom
    Dusty's mom
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    By the following year, many of these men were in the military, and women took over their jobs. If they made it home, the women were booted out and the men got their jobs back.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #35

    Children Stage A Patriotic Demonstration, Southington, Conn., 1942 May

    Children in a 1940 color photo parade, waving American flags and dressed in patriotic attire.

    Jacobs, Fenno,, 1904-1975,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Men Working On Telephone Lines, Probably Near A Tva Dam Hydroelectric Plant, 1942 June

    Workers on a telephone pole in a 1940 color photo, set against a clear blue sky.

    Palmer, Alfred T.,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    On North American's Outdoor Assembly Line, A Painter Cleans The Tail Section Of A P-51 Fighter Prior To Spraying The Olive-Drab Camouflage Of The U.S. Army, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood, Calif., 1942 Oct

    Worker polishing aircraft tail, 1940 color photos, on an airfield under a clear blue sky.

    Palmer, Alfred T.,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Mike Evans, A Welder, At The Rip Tracks At Proviso Yard Of The C & Nw Rr, Chicago, Ill., 1943 April

    Worker in goggles and overalls stands by train car from 1940s, captured in vivid color photography.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Atchison, Topeka, And Santa Fe Railroad Conductor George E. Burton And Engineer J.w. Edwards Comparing Time Before Pulling Out Of Corwith Railroad Yard For Chillicothe, Illinois; Chicago, Ill. 1943 March

    Two men in 1940s attire standing by a steam train on snow-covered tracks, captured in color photos.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Instructor And Students Studying A Map, Meacham Field, Fort Worth, Tex., 1942 Jan

    Men in coveralls examine a map on a red airplane in 1940 color photos.

    Rothstein, Arthur,, 1915-1985,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Woman Operating A Hand Drill At Vultee-Nashville, 1943 Feb

    Woman working with a drill, wearing a red headscarf, in a 1940 color photo, reflecting on a metal surface.

    Palmer, Alfred T.,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    House, Houston, Texas, 1943 May

    Vintage 1940 color photos of a horse-drawn cart in front of a wooden Victorian house with a turret and laundry hanging.

    Vachon, John,, 1914-1975,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Commuters, Who Have Just Come Off The Train, Waiting For The Bus To Go Home, Lowell, Mass., 1941 Jan

    People wait at a snowy street with a vintage car and building in the background, reminiscent of 1940 color photos.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Headlines Posted In Street-Corner Window Of Newspaper Office, Brockton Enterprise, Brockton, Mass., 1940 Dec

    1940 color photo of people in coats and hats outside a Brockton Enterprise storefront displaying news headlines.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Children In The Tenement District, Brockton, Mass., 1940 Dec

    Group of people and a dog outside a large house, depicting life in 1940 color photos.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    At The Vermont State Fair, Rutland , 1941 Sept

    Man in a 1940s color photo stands by a carnival trailer, wearing a hat and striped shirt.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Distributing Surplus Commodities, St. Johns, Ariz.,1940 Oct

    People in 1940 color photo gathered around a man seated at a table with boxes, wearing vintage hats and coats.

    Lee, Russell,, 1903-1986,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Faro And Doris Caudill, Homesteaders, Pie Town, New Mexico, 1940 Oct

    Man and woman outdoors in 1940 color photo, wearing rustic clothing, with a dramatic cloudy sky in the background.

    Lee, Russell,, 1903-1986,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Serving Pinto Beans At The Pie Town, New Mexico Fair Barbeque,1940 Oct

    People in 1940s attire at an outdoor food line, receiving plates of stew.

    Lee, Russell,, 1903-1986,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    The Virgin Islands, General View Of The Sea Coast In The Vicinity Of Christiansted, Saint Croix, 1941 Dec

    1940 color photos of a coastal village with white buildings and lush greenery by the ocean.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Boy Looking At Store Window Display Of Toys, Between 1941 And 1942

    Two people viewing a vibrant 1940s shop window display with colorful magazines and toys.

    The Library of Congress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Shulman's Market, On N At Union Street S.w., Washington, D. C., Between 1941 And 1942

    1940 color photo of people outside Shulman’s Market with Coca-Cola sign, showcasing a vintage yellow brick storefront.

    Rosskam, Louise,, 1910-, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Burning The Autumn Leaves In Norwich, Connecticut, 1940 Nov

    1940 color photo of a street lined with bare trees and autumn foliage, light smoke rising from the ground, under a cloudy sky.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shaunnmunn avatar
    Dusty's mom
    Dusty's mom
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I realize how bad it is for us to burn leaves, but I really miss the smell, as long as they were dry.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #54

    Marine Lieutenants Studying Glider Piloting At Page Field, Parris Island, S.c.,1942 May

    Pilots in 1940 color photo, wearing aviator gear and life vests, gathered under a clear blue sky.

    Palmer, Alfred T.,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Freight Depot Of The U.S. Army Consolidating Station, Chicago, Ill., 1943 April

    Vintage 1940s color photo of parked cars and trucks at U.S. Army Consolidating Station.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Welders Making Boilers For A Ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn., 1942 June

    "Workers wearing welding helmets in a 1940 color photo, focused on a project in a dimly lit environment."

    Palmer, Alfred T.,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Woman Working On An Airplane Motor At North American Aviation, Inc., Plant In Calif., 1942 June

    Woman in 1940s attire working on aircraft engines in a colorful photograph.

    Palmer, Alfred T.,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    A Us Navy Christmas Dinner, Photographed Circa 1942-43

    1940 color photos showing a classic dinner with turkey leg, peas, nuts, apple, and dessert on a wooden table.

    iamnotabot7890 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    With A Woman's Determination, Lorena Craig Takes Over A Man-Size Job, Corpus Christi, Texas

    Person in uniform, circa 1940 color photo, holding equipment inside a vehicle with a focused expression.

    Before She Came To Work At The Naval Air Base She Was A Department Store Girl. Now She Is A Cowler Under Civil Service, 1942 August.

    Hollem, Howard R.,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Little Girl In A Park Near Union Station, Washington, D.c., Ca. 1943]

    Child in a red dress playing outdoors on a sunny day, sitting on a stone ledge. 1940 color photo captures a joyful scene.

    Library of Congress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    A Soldier And A Woman In A Park, With The Old Rrussell Senate Office Building Behind Them, Washington, D. C., Ca. 1943

    Two people in 1940s attire sit outdoors, with a large building in the background.

    Library of Congress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    A Noontime Rest For A Full-Fledged Assembly Worker At The Long Beach, Calif., Plant Of Douglas Aircraft Company. Nacelle Parts For A Heavy Bomber Form The Background, 1942 Oct

    Woman in 1940s clothing sitting by a metal structure, with a green lunchbox on the ground.

    Palmer, Alfred T.,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Children Gathering Potatoes On A Large Farm, Vicinity Of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. Schools Do Not Open Until The Potatoes Are Harvested, 1940 Oct

    Boys harvesting potatoes on a farm, captured in vibrant 1940 color photos, showcasing rural life and agriculture.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Driver Of Marine Truck, New River, N.c., 1942 May

    Soldier driving a military vehicle in 1940, wearing a uniform, with serious expression and a comrade seated beside him.

    Palmer, Alfred T.,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    In The Roundhouse At A Chicago And Northwestern Railroad Yard, Chicago, Ill. 1942 Dec

    Historic 1940 color photo of a dimly lit factory interior with machinery and a glowing furnace.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Melrose Park (Near Chicago), Ill., Roy Nelin, A Box Packer In The Roundhouse At The Proviso Yard, 1942 Dec

    Man with a dirty face and a cap in a 1940 color photo portrait.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Laundry, Barbershop And Stores, Washington, D. C., Between 1941 And 1942

    1940 color photo of a street with vintage red brick building, green laundry, and bakery storefronts under a clear sky.

    Rosskam, Louise,, 1910-, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Jack Whinery, Homesteader, With His Wife And The Youngest Of His Five Children, Pie Town, New Mexico, 1940 Sept

    Family sitting together in 1940 color photo, showing a man, woman, and child inside a rustic home with a vintage poster.

    Lee, Russell,, 1903-1986,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    John M. Gonatos In His Curio Shop With Assistant Niki Vasilikis: Tarpon Springs, Florida, 1942

    Vintage 1940 color photo of a man and woman in a shop full of sponges and souvenirs.

    State Library and Archives of Florida Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    Parris Island, S.c., Barrage Balloon, 1942 May

    Large silver blimp anchored to the ground in the countryside, under a vivid blue sky, from 1940 color photos.

    Palmer, Alfred T.,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Harvesting Oats, Southeastern Georgia, Ca. 1940

    Farmers on a tractor harvesting wheat in 1940, captured in color photos, with trees in the background.

    Wolcott, Marion Post,, 1910-1990,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Skating, Vicinity Of Brockton, Mass., 1940 Dec

    People skating on a frozen lake in a 1940 color photo, surrounded by trees and distant buildings.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    A Cross Roads Store, Bar, "Juke Joint," And Gas Station In The Cotton Plantation Area, Melrose, La., 1940 June

    Vintage 1940 color photo of a rustic roadside store with signs for Regal whiskey and Jax beer.

    Wolcott, Marion Post,, 1910-1990,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Boys Fishing In A Bayou, Schriever, La., 1940 June

    Two children fishing by a river in 1940, wearing hats and overalls, under a tree in a color photo.

    Wolcott, Marion Post,, 1910-1990,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Street Corner, Brockton, Mass., 1941 Jan

    1940 color photo of a snowy urban street corner with a market, vintage cars, and buildings in the background.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Trucks Outside Of A Starch Factory, Caribou, Aroostook County, Me

    Historic 1940 color photo of a rural scene with men, vintage trucks, and barrels by a wooden building marked "Caribou."

    There Were Almost Fifty Trucks In The Line. Some Had Been Waiting For Twenty-Four Hours For The Potatoes To Be Graded And Weighed, 1940 Oct.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #77

    A Store With Live Fish For Sale, Vicinity Of Natchitoches, La., 1940 July

    Man sitting on porch of an old wooden building with "live fish for sale" signs, 1940 color photo.

    Wolcott, Marion Post,, 1910-1990,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Student Pilots, Meacham Field, Fort Worth, Tex., 1942 Jan

    Two men in white jumpsuits reviewing a document in front of a plane, captured in 1940 color photos.

    Rothstein, Arthur,, 1915-1985,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    St. Croix, Virgin Islands, 1941 Dec

    A person riding a donkey through a lush landscape, reflecting life in the 1940s.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Barker At The Grounds At The Vermont State Fair, Rutland 1941 Sept

    1940 color photo of a vintage carnival booth advertising "Teddy the Wrestling Bear" with a man and visitor.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    U.S. Marine Corps, Bedding Down A Big Barrage Balloon, Parris Island, S.c., 1942 May

    Inflatable military decoy resembling a tank in 1940 color photo, with soldiers setting it up in a wooded area.

    Palmer, Alfred T.,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Grand Grocery Co., Lincoln, Neb., 1942

    1940 color photo of a grocery storefront displaying fresh produce and vintage advertisements.

    Vachon, John,, 1914-1975,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shaunnmunn avatar
    Dusty's mom
    Dusty's mom
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oranges for a penny! Six pounds of spuds for 23 pennies! Grapefruit for 5 pennies. Four pounds of apples for a quarter! You could feed your family well for a dollar.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #83

    Civil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Maine. Ground Crew Making A Routine Overhaul Of A Patrol Plane, Coastal Patrol #20, 1943 June

    Man in military uniform inspecting a yellow airplane, 1940 color photos.

    Collier, John,, 1913-1992,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #84

    Marine Lieutenant By The Power Plane Which Tows The Training Gliders At Page Field, Parris, Island, S. C., 1942 May

    Pilot in World War II attire stands beside a plane, captured in rich 1940 color photos.

    Palmer, Alfred T.,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    An American Town And Its Way Of Life, Southington, Conn

    1940 color photo of a parade with vintage cars and crowds beside brick buildings and lush trees.

    The Memorial Day Parade Moving Down The Main Street. The Small Number Of Spectators Is Accounted For By The Fact That The Town's War Factories Did Not Close. The Town Hall Is In The Left Foreground. May 23 To May 30, 1942 May.

    Jacobs, Fenno,, 1904-1975,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    School Children Singing, Pie Town, New Mexico, 1940 Oct

    Children in a 1940s choir, wearing colorful clothes, performing on a stage with a floral backdrop.

    Lee, Russell,, 1903-1986,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Saying Grace Before The Barbeque Dinner At The Pie Town, New Mexico Fair, 1940 Oct

    People in vintage attire during a 1940s outdoor gathering, with vintage cars and period fashion in the background.

    Lee, Russell,, 1903-1986,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Southeastern Georgia, Ca. 1940

    Farmers with mule-drawn wagon in front of a barn, 1940 color photo.

    Wolcott, Marion Post,, 1910-1990,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #89

    Typical Southeastern Georgia Farm With Newly Harvested Field Of Oats, 1939 May

    1940 color photo of a field with scattered haystacks under a dark forest backdrop.

    Wolcott, Marion Post,, 1910-1990,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Georgia Oat Field? Southern U.S., Ca. 1940

    Horse-drawn cart plowing a field in a 1940 color photo, with two men guiding the horses under a clear sky.

    Wolcott, Marion Post,, 1910-1990,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Brockton, Mass., Dec. 1940, Second-Hand Plumbing Store, 1940 Dec

    1940 color photo of a vintage store with signs and assorted furniture outside, surrounded by snow.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Train And Several Sets Of Railroad Tracks In The Snow, Massachusetts, 1940 Dec. Or 1941 Jan

    Snow-covered railway tracks in a 1940 color photo, with buildings and a train visible in the distance.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    A Woman Painting A View Of The Shenandoah Valley From The Skyline Drive, Near An Entrance To The Appalachian Trail, Virginia, Ca. 1940

    Person painting a scenic view of the Appalachian Trail, with rolling hills in the background, captured in 1940 color photos.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    Farm Auction, Derby, Conn., 1940 Sept

    A group gathered around vintage farm buildings with a wagon, capturing a scene from the 1940s in color photos.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Store Or Cafe With Soft Drink Signs: Coca-Cola, Orange-Crush, Royal Crown, Double Cola, And Dr. Pepper, Natchez, Miss., 1940 August

    Vintage 1940 color photo with Coca-Cola, Orange Crush, and Royal Crown Cola signs on a weathered building wall.

    Wolcott, Marion Post,, 1910-1990,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #96

    Going To Town On Saturday Afternoon, Greene County, Ga., 1941 May

    Horse-drawn carriage with three people in 1940, surrounded by trees, highlighting rural life in color photos.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Street In A Town In The Virgin Islands, St. Thomas, 1941 Dec

    1940 color photo of a quiet street with vintage buildings in a small town, set against a backdrop of lush green hills.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    General Store, Chacon, New Mexico, 1943 Spring

    1940 color photo of men and boys outside a building with a vintage Pepsi-Cola sign.

    Collier, John,, 1913-1992,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #99

    Marine Sgt. At New Orleans, La., Between 1941 And 1945

    Marine in 1940 color photo wearing a uniform with a cap, gazing upward against a clear blue sky.

    Hollem, Howard R.,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Street In A Town In The Virgin Islands, Christiansted, St. Croix, 1941 Dec

    Historic street scene with two people walking past 1940 color photos of vintage buildings and storefronts.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    Cabin In Southern U.S., Ca. 1940

    Old wooden house on a grassy hill under a clear sky, captured in 1940 color photos.

    Wolcott, Marion Post,, 1910-1990,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #102

    Sylvia Sweets Tea Room, Corner Of School And Main Streets, Brockton, Mass., 1940 Dec. Or 1941 Jan

    Street scene with pedestrians in front of Sylvia Sweets Tea Room in a 1940 color photo.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #103

    Street Scene, Mystic, Connecticut, Ca. 1940 Dec

    1940 color photo depicting a quiet street lined with bare trees and classic architecture under a cloudy sky.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #104

    A Young Worker At The C & Nw Rr 40th Street Shops, Chicago, Ill., 1942 Dec

    Young worker in a 1940 color photo, wearing a cap, focusing on machinery.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #105

    Factory Buildings In Lowell, Mass., 1940 Dec. Or 1941 Jan

    1940 color photo of a vintage brick factory building with a tall smokestack under a cloudy sky.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #106

    Railroad Cars And Factory Buildings In Lawrence, Mass., 1941 Jan

    Historic factory building in snow, 1940 color photos capture industrial architecture under a clear blue sky.

    Delano, Jack,, photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!