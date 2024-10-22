ADVERTISEMENT

YES, we do post Anton Gudim's work religiously, BUT it is too good not to be shared. And so today, we invite you to take a look at yet another "Yes, But" collection.

However, if this is your first time coming across this series, we are sure it won't take too long to get the gist of it. Anton creates 2-panel illustrations of our society's contradictions, and whether they are super simple or more complex, everything is framed by the phrase "Yes, but." From hilarious to cringy and, most importantly, relatable, Anton continues to expose our weird habits in the best way.

More info: vk.com | Instagram | x.com | patreon.com | gudim.threadless.com

#1

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

We’ve reached out once again to Anton to learn more about him. This time we were wondering about his growth. We asked if the artist could collaborate with his younger self on a comic, what their approaches would be like, and what he would want to teach or learn from that younger version.

“Despite the fact that my drawing skills have noticeably improved over 10 years of practice, I would like to learn from my younger self how to spend more time coming up with ideas and experimenting with creativity. As I get older, I notice that my mind is increasingly occupied with non-creative, everyday thoughts and worries. They are of no benefit and only make you more tired and anxious. Perhaps I would like to learn from my younger self how to worry and control things less than I do now,” wrote Gudim.
#2

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

#3

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

We also wanted to know if there is a medium or artistic technique that intimidates or challenges Gudim that he would like to master.

The artist responded: “Nowadays, all social media platforms are promoting short vertical video formats, so it's becoming harder and harder to engage people with comic formats. I would love to master video formats as well as 3D animation. In general, I am open to any format: I’ve already tried frame-by-frame 2D animation and AI, and I’m also experimenting with music, playing in a small rock band. I'm attracted to many creative fields, and if I have the strength and time, I will definitely try myself in each one.”
#4

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Ace
Ace
Ace
Community Member
17 minutes ago

I always prefer to remain seating until the absolute last second before boarding. As long as you've got allocated seats there's no point standing in line for all that time.

#5

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
1 minute ago

I tend to accidentally dehydrate myself in public and then glut on rehydrating at home for this exact reason.

Besides his hugely successful Instagram page, with 1.4 million followers, we were curious to learn about the challenging moments in his career and what kept him going.

Gudim shared: “You may have heard, but all this time, I had a full-time job in an office, where I worked in telecommunications as an engineer. This year has been special for me: I decided to leave the office, and now I am a full-time artist. Doubts about my career have followed me throughout my creative journey—both in the years when I earned nothing and in the years when I had solo exhibitions and books. Life in today’s world is very unstable: just watch the news to realize that nothing can be planned even a year ahead. That’s precisely why it took me so long to make drawing my main profession. Art and entertainment are not the most important things for people during hard times, and the world is undoubtedly going through a difficult period. Any upheaval will affect artists first, and I understand that.”

#6

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

#7

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Anton added: “What keeps me going? The fact that I love creativity and drawing and that after 10 years of practice, I still haven’t lost my passion for it.”
#8

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

#9

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Ace
Ace
Ace
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Always make sure you have a scrunchie and a baseball cap in the convertible.

#10

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

#11

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Mr.Li
Mr.Li
Mr.Li
Community Member
1 hour ago

You know about the planet Cadia? It was classified as a fortress world. The sole purpose of it's citizens were to become soldiers of the omnipotent God-Emperor of mankind. So the recruitingrate always matched the birthrate. Well I don't know how the rates are actually nowadays, since the archtraitors destroyed the planet. But Cadia stands! For the Emperor!

#12

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

#13

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

#14

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

#15

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Corvus
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
1 hour ago

Showing your love for someone by wearing the torture deviced they used on him. How nice :)

#16

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Marianne
Marianne
Marianne
Community Member
49 minutes ago

When I as a woman cheer for a male singer, I couldn't care less who he's dating. It's not like he's waiting for me anyway.

#17

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

#18

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Mr.Li
Mr.Li
Mr.Li
Community Member
1 hour ago

Here, I also would show some foul gestures, just to ruin the perfect picture👹👹😈

#19

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

#20

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

#21

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

#22

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Danni
Danni
Danni
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Don't make them mad.. they have followers all AROUND the GLOBE..

#23

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

#24

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 minute ago

I always suspected that I was a bad person, and now I know....

#25

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Mr.Li
Mr.Li
Mr.Li
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Ok thats funny as hell. I'll show this a friend, bet he will do that.

#26

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

#27

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

#28

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

#29

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Mr.Li
Mr.Li
Mr.Li
Community Member
59 minutes ago

See nothing wrong here. His body, his canvas. And there are lots of free places to get a tattoo

#30

“Yes, But”: 32 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

