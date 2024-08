Why Celebrating Work Anniversaries Matters

Miranda Lloyd, in a 2023 feature for Kudo Board, writes that when an organization demonstrates that it values important and small moments in its employees’ lives, it will find its employees more engaged and connected to the company (1).

While celebrating anniversaries in the workplace or sending out a one-year work anniversary meme might seem insignificant, the small things make a company great. Plus, work milestones are a perfect time for an employment progress check. They allow offices to determine what motivates employees to perform better, what tools help build teams and keep them in shape, and which strategies can improve engagement around the office.

If you want to celebrate or greet an employee, a work anniversary meme is an excellent way to kick off a special day. Follow it up with an office get-together, and don't forget to sweeten the celebration with a good incentive or reward. Little gestures will go a long way.