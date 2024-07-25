Woman Bans MIL From Babysitting After She Throws Away All Her “Polluted” Breast Milk

ADVERTISEMENT

Most moms try their best when it comes to raising their little ones, hoping that the decisions they make will lead to one healthy and happy baby.

This mom, for instance, decided that she wants her child to be breastfed exclusively. Yet, her mother-in-law went against her wishes, because of a reason quite a few netizens found absurd at best. Be that as it may, the woman’s husband chose to side with his mother. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Women do not always see eye to eye with mothers-in-law when it comes to raising children

Share icon

Image credits: Oană Andrei (not the actual image)

This woman couldn’t believe her MIL’s reason for choosing formula over breast milk

Share icon

Image credits: nd3000 (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: [deleted]

Fellow redditors didn’t think that the OP was a jerk, but they did criticize her husband and her mother-in-law

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT