Woman Bans MIL From Babysitting After She Throws Away All Her “Polluted” Breast Milk
Most moms try their best when it comes to raising their little ones, hoping that the decisions they make will lead to one healthy and happy baby.
This mom, for instance, decided that she wants her child to be breastfed exclusively. Yet, her mother-in-law went against her wishes, because of a reason quite a few netizens found absurd at best. Be that as it may, the woman’s husband chose to side with his mother. Scroll down to find the full story below.
Women do not always see eye to eye with mothers-in-law when it comes to raising children
Image credits: Oană Andrei (not the actual image)
This woman couldn’t believe her MIL’s reason for choosing formula over breast milk
Image credits: nd3000 (not the actual image)
Image credits: [deleted]
Fellow redditors didn’t think that the OP was a jerk, but they did criticize her husband and her mother-in-law
Mothers who have sex? The last woman to become a mother (allegedly) without having sex was 2024 years ago.
I think the MIL meant having sex after birth. Imagine, having sex for *pleasure* not to procreate? And with her (MIL's) *little boy* who only should have his mummy in his heart? Outrageous! The OP seems to be a peak of immorality. /s
Mothers who have sex? The last woman to become a mother (allegedly) without having sex was 2024 years ago.
I think the MIL meant having sex after birth. Imagine, having sex for *pleasure* not to procreate? And with her (MIL's) *little boy* who only should have his mummy in his heart? Outrageous! The OP seems to be a peak of immorality. /s
28
3