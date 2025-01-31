Outstanding Winners Of The 2024 International Design Awards That I Found Most Interesting (15 Pics)
The 2024 International Design Awards (IDA) has unveiled its outstanding winners, showcasing the very best in interior design. These remarkable works, chosen by an esteemed jury, represent the pinnacle of creativity, innovation, and functionality in the field. Designers had the opportunity to compete across five disciplines—Architecture, Interior, Graphic, Fashion, and Product Design—and the winners have truly set a new benchmark for excellence. Explore the exceptional creations that captivated the judges and discover the full list of winners across all categories.
More info: idesignawards.com
"Tianshangcunqian Zhongshuge Bookstore, Wuxi" By Yane
Gold in Commercial Interior Design / Creative Space Design.
The project is situated in the TianShangCunQian Historical and Cultural Block in Wuxi City. The prominent design characteristics of the bookstore are evident in the extensive use of geometric forms and the effective use of the high ceiling space. This thoughtful design approach enhances spatial efficiency and imparts a sense of solemnness to the bookstore, just like a palace hall. The objective is to honor the scholarly and educational masters who were born in this region through a modern design aesthetic.
"Scale Motion | Its Qilin · Reptile Pet Experience Store" By Huang Qingsong, Xie Lili, And Huang Fan
Bronze in Commercial Interior Design / Retail / Shopping Centers.
The design integrates reptile traits with the “Scales in Motion” concept to shape the “CLEEN” reptile brand’s spatial identity. Two full-height 3D curved “CLEEN Walls” mimic the dynamic posture of reptile scales and allude to natural habitat topography. Made of 1,140 reptile enclosures, these walls create a mysterious, adventurous space and divide functional areas. The dark mirror-finish stainless steel ceiling enhances the sense of height and depth, drawing viewers into a winding, bizarre valley. As one explores the varying widths and light levels, it feels like being in a reptile’s home.
"Shang Li Jing Restaurant" By Ma Xianfeng
Silver in Commercial Interior Design / Cafeteria / Office Canteen.
The restaurant’s nearly 3,000 square meters of space includes 28 private rooms, a dozen open seating areas, a 20-table wedding hall, banquet halls for 4-10 tables, and display areas featuring seafood tanks, roast duck displays, tea-tasting zones, and temperature-controlled wine cabinets. The fresh ingredients are visible to diners. The design team masterfully balances the lively, tranquil, and private areas, maintaining a controlled flow of people and space.
"Ya-Man The Store Ginza" By I In
Silver in Commercial Interior Design / Retail / Shopping Centers.
For the beauty brand YA-MAN, I IN designed its flagship store to mirror the brand’s fusion of technology and personal care. This two-story store features distinct programs on each floor. An iconic LED glass column, changing color with the same LED wavelength found in YA-MAN products, embodies the essence of newness and technological advancement. The light, diffused through glass panels resembling human skin cells, bathes guests in light. The second floor is composed of semi-enclosed treatment booths, curating a collection of individual experiences for the visitors.
"Js Project" By Ozge Caglayan
Gold in Commercial Interior Design / Workspace Design.
Through meticulous attention to detail, we've created an office space that not only reflects our client's vision but also resonates deeply with the spirit of the city.
The London office space's design approach was meticulously tailored to reflect the client's aspirations and create a departure from conventional corporate settings. Client feedback confirmed the success of the design in meeting their desire for a personalized environment, achieved through integrating individualized elements.
"Falstaff Headquarters" By Armin Ebner
Gold in Commercial Interior Design / Innovative Meeting Spaces.
Falstaff Verlag’s new headquarters occupies the second floor of Vienna’s historic "Haus am Schottentor," formerly a bank. The design balances linear workspaces with striking highlights — like the reception, tasting area, and meeting room — each featuring soft, rounded shapes for an engaging flow. Key elements include white furniture with perforated patterns, rose mirrors, bordeaux-accented glass dividers, and a custom carpet, all creating a bright, warm ambiance. An 8.5-meter video wall marks Falstaff's digital shift, while art by Billie Thanner and Eva Schlegel punctuates key spaces.
"Salesforce Tokyo Ohana Floor" By Mark Cavagnero Associates
Silver in Commercial Interior Design / Creative Space Design.
Salesforce Tokyo is a 22-story tower at the terminus of Wadakura Moat, surrounding the Imperial Palace and Gardens. The Ohana Floor, located on the top floor, offers hospitality and panoramic views for employees, customers, and guests. The design integrates the company’s corporate design standards with traditional Japanese culture. It features direct connection to nature via views, daylight, and a garden - promoting wellness, hospitality, and social harmony for visitors. The flexible floor can easily transform for functions of varying scales while maintaining a warm, residential feel.
"Le Jardin Sur Madison" By David Rockwell
Silver in Commercial Interior Design / Workspace Design.
Rockwell Group designed the 28th floor amenity spaces at One Madison, inspired by Madison Square Park's green oasis. Le Jardin serves as a workspace for tenants and can be rented for events.
The space features a peaked roof with a 17' skylight and wood-clad columns, complemented by natural materials and custom lighting. Guests enter through a moody lobby, leading to a bright lounge divided into zones for work and relaxation. A café and grab-and-go bar enhance the experience, while a seamless indoor-outdoor connection extends to a lush terrace.
"Pophouse Studio" By Lauren Minch
Silver in Commercial Interior Design / Workspace Design.
Pophouse unveils their new headquarters nestled within the heart of the Capitol Park Historic District in Detroit, the first American UNESCO City of Design. The new 5,000 square foot office boasts a diversity of spaces for the commercial interior design firm to host both team members and clients alike. Pophouse designed this forward-thinking office with a hospitality-driven mindset, recognizing the evolution of workplace design and the need to provide high-functioning space for their team to thrive, yet also provide areas for socialization, collaboration, and respite.
"Tiger Club" By Decent Design
Silver in Commercial Interior Design / Other Commercial Interior Design.
"To be a feast of art, In the elegant blend of classical and modern, East and West" Qingdao, a city where classical and modern meet. European buildings are dotted in the rites of the east, forming the city cognition of Eurasian culture integration. We take this as inspiration, continue the characteristics of the city in this project, and concentrate it into the freedom and flexibility of humanity through design.
"Coffee Lusso" By Seung-Man Lee
Gold in Commercial Interior Design / Cafeteria / Office Canteen.
Many people in the city constantly yearn for a retreat in nature. Lusso aimed to provide the comfort and relaxation of nature within the urban environment through its space design. By actively using natural materials such as brick and wood, Lusso sought to create a comfortable space where Eastern ambiance and modernity harmoniously blend. The small gardens placed intermittently among the seating areas actively support Lusso’s purpose. It is hoped that customers will be able to briefly pause their weary eyes and minds from city life while enjoying a delicious cup of coffee at Lusso.
"Neuehouse Cinema" By David Rockwell
Silver in Commercial Interior Design / Innovative Meeting Spaces.
NeueHouse Cinema is the newly renovated cellar level of NeuHouse's coworking space, featuring a central 90-seat screening room, two open work/lounge areas, and an opulent concession stand with an adjacent bar lounge. The design is inspired by 1960s Italian cinemas, blending classic materials with bold colors. Dark green ceilings run throughout, maintaining visual alignment with the ground plane and guiding movement via strategically placed ‘pinch points.’ The seating options include traditional theater seats, banquettes, and lounge furniture, catering to various gathering and viewing needs.
"Zhejiang Tagold Decoration Yuhang Office" By Zhou Wei
Silver in Commercial Interior Design / Workspace Design.
The project is located in Huiyin Center, Yuhang. The site is a square space, and the middle staircase runs through the underground floor to four floors above the ground. The original space layout is rigid without spatial connection. Designers hope to obtain the richness of the space through the reorganization of the longitudinal space, so as to create an introverted visual landscape. A cylinder is implanted in the space of the square, running through the negative one to three layers, so that the vertical space can obtain the spatial connection through the cylinder.
"Jiufang Square Office Space" By Yin Qiuxia
Silver in Commercial Interior Design / Creative Space Design.
If the office space is defined as a closed whole, the designer aims for visitors to feel soothed and relaxed upon entering. In an open and transparent spatial order, the design seeks a blend of freedom and privacy, ensuring seamless communication among the team while also nurturing individual independence. This project involves a self-use office space for a design studio, where the design endeavors to narrate a story of psychological perception through spatial language.
"Corporativo Cervantes" By Rodrigo Sotelo
Silver in Commercial Interior Design / Workspace Design.
Corporativo Cervantes, on Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City, enhances spatial quality in a country with long working hours. This turnkey interior design project for a law firm blends elegance and functionality. Private offices offer views of Chapultepec Castle and Forest, creating an inspiring work environment. Common areas feature biophilic designs with curved lattices and a central tree, connecting with nature.
The interior has museographic lighting highlighting architectural details. Walnut and marble furniture adds sophistication, while art curated by Marcela Cauduro adds cultural value.