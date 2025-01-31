Silver in Commercial Interior Design / Workspace Design.



The project is located in Huiyin Center, Yuhang. The site is a square space, and the middle staircase runs through the underground floor to four floors above the ground. The original space layout is rigid without spatial connection. Designers hope to obtain the richness of the space through the reorganization of the longitudinal space, so as to create an introverted visual landscape. A cylinder is implanted in the space of the square, running through the negative one to three layers, so that the vertical space can obtain the spatial connection through the cylinder.