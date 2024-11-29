A herd of elephants waits for one lone bull to cross a highway in northern Kenya before the others cross. Roads can be perilous paths for wildlife. They can fragment elephant populations, making it difficult for herds to access essential resources. Habitat fragmentation is one of the biggest challenges and wildlife corridors are essential to help mitigate the challenges.



The Samburu have been living alongside wildlife for thousands of years, sharing land and resources with the elephants in a balance of coexistence and respect. But more recent urbanization endangers this relationship between elephants and people. Reteti Elephant Sanctuary (r.e.s.c.u.e) is turning to the community to help. The sanctuary rescues orphaned elephants and rehabilitates them to be released into the wild to rejoin local herds. From making their food to providing care 24/7, raising young, orphaned elephants takes a village.



I am thrilled to share some exciting news! Thirteen elephants will soon be taking their next steps to return to the wild. Many of you who have been following along on this journey from the beginning, when the sanctuary opened in 2016, will recognize the elephants who are graduating. I will be sharing all the details soon! Please follow along with me and at @vital_impacts and @r.e.s.c.u.e as we launch an exciting new campaign to support these elephants and the extraordinary community protecting them. I can’t wait to tell you more as their journey back home starts to unfold!