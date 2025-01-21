ADVERTISEMENT

Paul McKenzie is a Hong Kong-based photographer whose work captures the breathtaking beauty of the natural world, from the charismatic avian residents of East Africa’s soda lakes to the icy landscapes of Antarctica. Self-taught and driven by a passion for aesthetics, Paul describes his goal as creating "beautiful images that viewers react to positively," often focusing on animals within their environments and favoring wide-angled lenses for a unique perspective.

Over the past two decades, his dedication to revisiting key destinations like East Africa, South Georgia Island, and French Polynesia has allowed him to build a portfolio of striking and differentiated images. With six Nature’s Best and two Wildlife Photographer of the Year honors, Paul’s evocative photography not only showcases the diversity of life on Earth but also inspires others to cherish and protect it.

More info: Instagram | wildencounters.net | Facebook