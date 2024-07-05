55 Blessed Pictures To Lift Your Spirits
Sometimes, when you are having a bad day, you might feel like everything is working against you. For instance, when you're late for a party on the restaurant's roof, the elevator isn’t working. Or someone spills coffee on your suit right before an important presentation. Well, it's during such awful times that you need uplifting content to lighten your mood.
Today, our team has scoured the internet to find blessed content for our beloved Pandas. Whether you are in a gloomy mood or just want to unwind, these posts will surely make you smile. So take your time looking through these pictures, and don't forget to upvote your favorite ones.
You might have heard the popular phrase, “Your happiness lies in your own hands." This emphasizes that the kind of life you want to live is subject to what you do, how you think, and how you make decisions, regardless of any external circumstances.
Yet, at times, negative things can get the better of us and overshadow the good aspects of our lives. Fortunately, such uplifting posts come to our rescue and serve as a reminder of the wonderful things in the world.
Following 13 years of tracking his own happiness, Alejandro Cencerrado, an analyst at the Happiness Research Institute, says, “If I have to give some advice based on my data, it’s that feeling 'blue' once in a while is an inherent part of life and that the best thing you can do is just to accept it; you cannot be happy forever (neither unhappy).”
The key is to feel content within yourself. When you are cheerful, you will also be able to keep the people around you happy. And even though happiness means different things to different people, there are a few things we can all do to boost our happiness.
Exercise not only keeps you fit and healthy, but it can also improve your emotional state. According to a 2019 review about ‘Therapeutic Benefits of Physical Activity for Mood’, working out for 10 to 30 minutes can help lift your spirits.
When you engage in a physical activity, it stimulates brain chemicals like dopamine that are responsible for making you feel good. It may also increase the production of serotonin, which can help reduce the symptoms of depression.
For many individuals, exploring new places can evoke a range of emotions and experiences. A 2021 study published in the journal “Tourism Analysis” found that going on frequent vacations makes people happier.
The study found that irrespective of factors like age, gender, income level, or level of education, among others, travel frequency has a strong correlation with overall life satisfaction.
Spending time with your family and friends can also help reduce stress and uplift your mood. If you engage in fun activities with your loved ones, you may feel joy, laughter, or warmth. Therefore, do not miss out on family moments; visit them when you have the chance.
Eating a healthy meal can make you feel better and more energetic. People suffering from depression usually have altered gut bacteria, according to the BBC.
Thus, consuming nutritious food enhances your gut flora while boosting your mood. Though you must experiment with a variety of diets, usually prebiotic and probiotic foods like yogurt, oats, and bananas are helpful.
When we do not get enough sleep, it increases negative emotions like frustration and irritability. Sleep-deprived adults require about 8 hours of shuteye every night to wake up feeling fresh. Consistent deprivation of sleep will lead to serious health issues, such as diabetes or heart disease.
We should try our best to be grateful for the things we have in life. Kristin Francis, MD, a psychiatrist at Huntsman Mental Health Institute, points out, "When we acknowledge the small things in life, we can rewire our brain to deal with the present with more awareness and a broader perception. By reducing stress, gratitude reduces depression and anxiety. Keeping a gratitude journal or consistently verbalizing gratitude can help manage negative emotions like guilt and shame."
Such wholesome posts radiate positivity and instantly make you smile. How do you deal with the blues? Don’t forget to share this with someone who is having a bad day.