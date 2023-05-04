Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Never Offered To Watch Anyone’s Kids”: Woman Gets Accused Of Ruining Family’s Vacation Because She Took One Herself
34points
Relationships2 hours ago

“I Never Offered To Watch Anyone’s Kids”: Woman Gets Accused Of Ruining Family’s Vacation Because She Took One Herself

Ignas Vieversys and
Ieva Pečiulytė

There’s only so much time each year we get to treat ourselves with a vacation. Naturally, you’d want to use that time to spend a week in the great outdoors or lounge around on your sofa. Whatever floats your boat! And while dedicating this special time to your loved ones is nothing but admirable, the thing with most families is: sometimes you get left out of the fun. Granted, sometimes you just have to put aside your feelings and suck it up. But being left completely in the dark and expected to do everyone’s dirty work while they’re having fun? Well, that’s a whole different case.

As it happened to u/FarPride841 who shared her story on the “Am I The [Jerk]” community. She knew about the commotion that was happening because of her aunt’s retirement getaway celebration. What the author did not know, though, is that everyone decided she would take one for the team and watch their kids – on her days off, which she took to spend time with them, not their little ones. Of course, she wasn’t fine with this double whammy and decided to use her free time to teach her relatives a good lesson in mutual understanding and respect. Which snowballed into a real drama that you’re about to read.

Being left out by your loved ones is never easy

Image credits: duallogic (not the actual photo)

Especially during your days off and with unexpected babysitting duties


Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

 



Image credits: ollyi (not the actual photo)

Image source: FarPride841

The author was surprised by how supportive people were and added more context about the way her family is

Most people agreed that this woman should not feel bad about putting herself before her family

However, there were some that thought no one is a saint in this situation

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Read more »
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda. Art was always a big part of her life. She studied at Vilnius Academy of Arts, worked in the art supplies store and learned a lot about artsy tools. Later on she got to work at the art gallery and met lots of artists, mastered the picture framing process and sold a great number of paintings. After gaining some experience Ieva decided to focus on creating art herself. Boogie Studio - analog collage art studio was born. Ieva's love for images and layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as a Photo Editor.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Homepage
Next in Relationships
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those saying OP is in any way also an AH are just as selfish and entitled as the family. How do your foist 4 infants onto one woman without having copious discussions with her to ensure that is really ok and is she really sure she doesn't mind? They are your kids not hers, you have an absolute responsibility to ensure they are in a loved and safe environment and any real parent would question if it is ok for one female to handle 4 kids who are not hers with the full proper care they need and deserve. Any real friend much less family would be worried for this woman and her household managing this upheaval for one day never mind weeks and the actual parents being out of state and potentially limited contact.

1
1point
reply
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm going to have to find some reason to argue with my family, just so I can do one of these. I'm feeling left out.

1
1point
reply
POST
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those saying OP is in any way also an AH are just as selfish and entitled as the family. How do your foist 4 infants onto one woman without having copious discussions with her to ensure that is really ok and is she really sure she doesn't mind? They are your kids not hers, you have an absolute responsibility to ensure they are in a loved and safe environment and any real parent would question if it is ok for one female to handle 4 kids who are not hers with the full proper care they need and deserve. Any real friend much less family would be worried for this woman and her household managing this upheaval for one day never mind weeks and the actual parents being out of state and potentially limited contact.

1
1point
reply
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm going to have to find some reason to argue with my family, just so I can do one of these. I'm feeling left out.

1
1point
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda