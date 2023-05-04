“I Never Offered To Watch Anyone’s Kids”: Woman Gets Accused Of Ruining Family’s Vacation Because She Took One Herself
There’s only so much time each year we get to treat ourselves with a vacation. Naturally, you’d want to use that time to spend a week in the great outdoors or lounge around on your sofa. Whatever floats your boat! And while dedicating this special time to your loved ones is nothing but admirable, the thing with most families is: sometimes you get left out of the fun. Granted, sometimes you just have to put aside your feelings and suck it up. But being left completely in the dark and expected to do everyone’s dirty work while they’re having fun? Well, that’s a whole different case.
As it happened to u/FarPride841 who shared her story on the “Am I The [Jerk]” community. She knew about the commotion that was happening because of her aunt’s retirement getaway celebration. What the author did not know, though, is that everyone decided she would take one for the team and watch their kids – on her days off, which she took to spend time with them, not their little ones. Of course, she wasn’t fine with this double whammy and decided to use her free time to teach her relatives a good lesson in mutual understanding and respect. Which snowballed into a real drama that you’re about to read.
Being left out by your loved ones is never easy
Especially during your days off and with unexpected babysitting duties
Those saying OP is in any way also an AH are just as selfish and entitled as the family. How do your foist 4 infants onto one woman without having copious discussions with her to ensure that is really ok and is she really sure she doesn't mind? They are your kids not hers, you have an absolute responsibility to ensure they are in a loved and safe environment and any real parent would question if it is ok for one female to handle 4 kids who are not hers with the full proper care they need and deserve. Any real friend much less family would be worried for this woman and her household managing this upheaval for one day never mind weeks and the actual parents being out of state and potentially limited contact.
I'm going to have to find some reason to argue with my family, just so I can do one of these. I'm feeling left out.
