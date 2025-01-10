One of the most special parts of being in college is that it’s a shared experience. You’re not in it alone; you probably have a roommate, dozens of friends and thousands of people living in close proximity who are all going through the same exact things as you. Whether you’re struggling to keep your grades up while maintaining a social life or living off peanut butter and jelly sandwiches because that’s all you can afford, it’s nice to know that so many people nearby can relate.

And even if you’re looking for a community of people in the same boat online, Wholesome College Memes has got you covered! This Facebook group was created on October 21, 2020, and since then, it’s amassed an impressive 167K members. Here, you’ll find hundreds of photos of relatable memes and lots of friendly people who know the struggles of being a student all too well.