In the Middle Ages, people thought farting in jars and sniffing them would help prevent death. True or false? Weirdly enough, it actually checks out as true. In fact, during the Great Plague of London in the 1600s, some doctors would recommend that people keep “fart jars” to ward off the bubonic plague.

While it more than likely did not save many people, the strange piece of information has been forever immortalized in history books. And it's just one of many very strange but fascinating tidbits that can be found on the Weird Facts IG page. Over 1.2 million people follow the account for their daily dose of oddly interesting information.

Bored Panda has picked out a few of our personal favorites from the page for your scrolling pleasure.