Christof Tif Friebe, also known as DJ Tif, was born in Munich and grew up during the end of the disco era, shaped by '80s electronic sounds, early European hip-hop, and the rise of Italo-disco and '90s techno. Besides Dj'ing, Christof is also a vinyl aficionado, who owns a variety of timeless records.

On his separate Instagram account, @tif_the_vinyl_lover, Christof showcases his vast vinyl collection while also getting creative with them. In some posts, Christof imitates the bodies of the faces on album covers while posing in such a way that it aligns perfectly with the artwork. The result is great, and we are sure you will enjoy his creative spin.

More info: Instagram | Instagram | Facebook | djtif.de