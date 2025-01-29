But as fun as they are, most of them lack any credible proof (or so we think, at least). These Redditors , however, came across urban legends that turned out to be true, whether revealed over time, proven through investigation, or experienced firsthand.

#1 In my college town there was one homeless guy who everyone kind of knew of. He stood out because he always wore a black suit with no shirt and walked around barefoot with no baggage or shopping cart or anything.



A rumor started going around that he was actually a famous painter whose work sold for thousands, that he had a patron that took care of him, and he just lived like a vagrant out of preference (and schizophrenia).



Most people called b******t, including myself, until I met someone that knew his name: William Laga.

RELATED:

#2 The “Angel Glow” after the Battle of Shiloh. It was reported wounded soldiers would glow with a bluish-green hue. Many of the soldiers with this glow miraculously recovered from their wounds. The recovery was attributed to angels, healing the soldiers.



Researches later discovered the battlefield was full of a bioluminescent bacterium that aided in healing wounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 The Great Potato Salad Massacre back in 1976. Small Alabama town. Middle of July. Soaring temperatures. Southern Baptist Church summer picnic. Some husband put the potato salad in the back trunk the night before - didnt know it needed to be refrigerated. At the picnic he puts it on the food table. Everyone eats it. These are Southern Baptists after all.



An hour later the fuse was lit so to speak. Nay, a hundred fuses were lit. The men were playing softball. the women were trading pie recipes. the kids were swimming in the pond. Mayhem ensues. Gastro-Explosions erupt in every last one of those that ate the salad.



The massacre is what happened in their britches and to the outhouses the lucky few got to use. Everyone else either decimated and desecrated the bushes, the trees or their car seats as they foolishly thought they could make it home in time.



How do I know it's true? My grandpa is the man that was in charge of the potato salad. he didnt eat any. But my grandma reminds him all the time since they were excommunicated from the church.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 When I was about 12 years old a friend and I were playing in the woods that were known for being “creepy”. While building a fort, a strange man snuck up behind us and yelled at us to get off his land and never come back yadda yadda. It really startled us as we knew the land was a public area and had never been threatened by an adult before. Several years later we found out he was an actual bank robber, wanted by the FBI for years. We were building our fort a few feet from his stash! Here’s the news article about it. His name - Carl Gugasian.

#5 The Funhouse Mummy. Elmer McCurdy was a bank and train robber killed in a shootout in 1911. His body was embalmed and put on display. It ended up going on tour, even being used in a couple of films. His body went missing in the 1960s. It turned up again in a fun house that was going to be used for the filming of an episode of the $6 Million Dollar Man. The crew were removing mannequins. When the arm fell off one of the mannequins, and they noticed a bone sticking out, the police were called. McCurdy’s body was buried in Guthrie, Ok.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Have you heard the story of the robber who fell through the skylight, sued the homeowners and won? It’s true, but it was a business, and it wasn’t a robber, it was a junkie jumping from one adjacent building to the next, and landed on the skylight that gave way. He’s lucky to be alive. He fell 2 stories. Also, the insurance company settled, so I wouldn’t say he “won” a court case per se. It was my dad’s family business.

#7 Christopher Thomas Knight was an urban legend in Maine - someone who lives in the woods and was sneaking around people’s summer cabins… Until he was captured in 2013 after living in the woods for 27 years.

#8 Ok, this isn’t a known urban legend per se but once when I was 14 years old I was staying at my grandmas. The house was surrounded on 3 sides by woods/forest. I was walking up to the back door when something caught my eye. Sitting on a fallen tree at the edge of the woods was a woodpecker that was at least 5ft tall. It legit was Woody Woodpecker! I stared at it for a few seconds then ran inside the house.



Now, what makes this better is about 10 years later my step dad and I were talking randomly about things and the giant woodpecker came up. Before I could finish my story he interrupted me and said he had seen a 5ft woodpecker sitting in the same spot a couple years before. He thought he was crazy and never told anyone about it.



So the legend of the 5ft. Woodpecker was born.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Remember when they said E.T. On the Atari 2600 was so bad a game that it crashed the entire games industry, and then they took all the unsold cartridges in a New Mexico landfill? Well that isn’t true. The game is ok, just a little broken, but multiple factors led to the games industry crash, but one thing that is true is that they did find that landfill site several decades later, with many E.T cartridges, but also several other games that they later auctioned for charity.

#10 For the last several years in Toronto, gay men have gone missing in the Village. The community was convinced it was a serial killer on the loose, but the Police said no. These murders disappearances are unrelated.



Turns out that’s totally the case and the guy was killing gay men, dismembering them and burying them in and around the properties he was working at as a groundskeeper/landscaper.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 There used to be a rich hippy cult in the woods (nearish) my town in the 60s. Ultra rich, but think, drum circles and cocaine. So, so much cocaine.



One day, they just... Disappeared. Abandoned the compound, nobody knew why, they just all left overnight. Assumptions ranged from d**g raid incoming, to a murder in the compound, you name it.



Most don't think it was real anymore, or it was just some weirdo eccentric dude, and the story took a life of its own.



I know it's real, cuz I've been to the compound. Noticed some (many) years back a weird road when driving past the area for work. Overgrown, and not on Google maps. Took my lunch/ciggy break right there and then, and went to check it out.



The place was massive, with stables and several large houses (now kind of caved in). Inside, everything was still like it was back then; furniture, dining wear, clothes, magazines. Like someone had just left for store - I mean, minus 30+ years of mildew and moss.



Not a single car in the garages tho.



Edit: since people seem curious, I'll try and recover the photos from the phone I had back then (gotta do some digging in the barn to find it first. Been over 10 years). No promises of success, but I'll post the photos, if there's anything left that ain't corrupted.



Edit 2, update; the phone with all the photos & charger from days of yore have been found. Didn't wake up even after 12 hours of charging. Not found when hooked on computer. Now it's sitting in rice, for round two. I can't remember if the pictures are in the phone memory, or the SD card - but not like I have anything to slot the card into anyhow, except for this phone. So hopefully, a rice bath will make it feel better.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 The very sad story of Pennsylvania’s “Green Man”.



“Raymond “Ray” Robinson (October 29, 1910 – June 11, 1985) was a severely disfigured man whose years of nighttime walks made him into a figure of urban legend in western Pennsylvania. Robinson was so badly injured in a childhood electrical accident that he could not go out in public without fear of creating a panic, so he went for long walks at night. Local tourists, who would drive along his road in hopes of meeting him, called him The Green Man or Charlie No-Face. They passed on tales about him to their children and grandchildren, and people raised on these tales are sometimes surprised to discover that he was a real person who was liked by his family and neighbors”.

#13 I grew up hearing about an abandoned psych ward in the woods of Tallahassee. Some versions had it as an abandoned pediatric psych ward. This was the legend in the 70's. Sometime in the 2000's, when they built the Blairstone extension, there it was in all its abandoned horrifying glory.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 There’s tunnels in my town that lead from the an old residential school (yes the one where they raped and tortured First Nations children) to a big church. We can’t pave our main road due to them (they filled them with concrete fast so not all is structured well) and everytime the town brings it up there’s always some excuse not to do it.

#15 The legend: "A girl was shot from her bike because she didn't greet them properly."



Half true, but not really. She did get shot but it was technically an accident, yet it was entirely possible it was not. Let me explain.



This was literally decades ago and the myth was spun because it was a combination with many other horrendous crimes this family did. Murder, incest, rape... You name it. They killed a 2 year old baby, burned down houses, smashed someone's head in, raped family members... It was insanity. Thankfully the clan disbanded several years ago...



So the girl drove by while they were doing some backyard shooting "training" and she got caught in the crossfire...



So while the story is technically not true, at least the official version, I can totally believe where it came from. And it's not the only true crime story of this region... Or the worst...

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 I always mention this one, because it's so famous it got a Snopes page back in the late 90s.



Close to where I live there's a drive-in, and in 1996 that drive-in was hit by tornado, and the tornado just happened to go through a screen that would have been showing Twister that night. That's the true part.



What everyone seems to fabricate (and I remember it being a thing when I was a kid, several people I knew claimed to be there when it happened) is that it happened *during* the screening of Twister. Some claim that they thought it was an elaborate special effect. This part never happened, as the tornado went through the screen *during the day time*. Usually, outdoor movie theatres operate at night, so I'm not sure how anyone could have been watching a movie at the time the tornado rolled through. On top of that, there were no reports of injuries or deaths, and if a tornado was powerful enough to destroy a screen at a drive-in, and there were people there, you'd think there would be at least a few reports of injuries, among other things. Instead, the only report was damage.



So, to recap, true parts:

- Drive-in hit by tornado

- Screen destroyed would have been showing Twister that night



Untrue part:

- Tornado happened at night during the actual screening of Twister.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 It isn’t a legend yet, but as long as Old Bridge NJ exists, there will be the story of the mysteriously large dump of pasta next to a river that was labeled a terroristic act.

#18 The "Construction Clown" in Cincinnati, Ohio. I lived in Roselawn and Bridgetown as a kid and started to hear stories from friends about a middle aged man with a clown collar/ruff, hard hat, clown suit, and a construction worker's metal tool box riding the public transit "all day" without purpose, or milling around constructon sites. There's no way that's true, I thought, until one day I took a bus to a local Kroger grocery store for something. As I walked through the parking lot to the store I saw him standing outside the front doors, tool box in hand, hardhat, white ruffed collar, bright red sweatshirt, overalls, and work boots painted yellow. It was terrifying. I milled around the parking lot for what felt like forever and noticed that most people coming and going from the store were avoiding the guy. He just stood there, not moving, in the middle of the entry/exit doors of that Kroger.



Suddenly though, he was gone. I didn't see if he walked away or got into a car, or went inside, but I had lost my nerve completely and went back to the bus stop. As soon as I paid the fare and looked up to find a seat, there he was...just sitting in the middle of the bus. I realized the bus had also stopped right in front of the grocery store so he must have gotten on there. Anyway, I sat one row back from him and he didn't move or say a word until it was time for me to exit. I saw him again a few more times in the neighborhood, almost always in passing while he was riding the bus again or standing at various bus stops. He was always dressed in the red sweatshirt and overalls or a full-on clown suit. One time he had a shovel. Then one day he was just gone and people stopped talking about him.



Probably twenty years later when I was in my 30's I was visiting home and running around the city with my mom. We ended up in Covington, Kentucky doing something or other and were stuck in traffic on MLK Boulevard. As we inched up the road I looked over and saw a silver bust statue of the guy! It was in front of the Hellmann Creative Center. I completely lost it...nobody including my mother had ever believed me when I told stories of seeing this guy when I was a kid but there's a f*****g statue of him right there on the side of the road!!



Anyway, meet Raymond Thunder-Sky, Cininnati's "Construction Clown."

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 In the 1970’s there was a homeless man begging for change on the Vegas strip, a high roller tossed him a $10 chip and walked away.

The homeless man went in a casino and sat at a roulette table to place a bet.



The dealer didn’t want to deal with a homeless person so asked the pit boss to get rid of him.

But the pit boss took pity on him and said he could play until he lost, which he agreed to.



Over an hour later the pit boss came back to the table, surprised to see that the homeless person was still there, and without looking at the table he demanded to know why he was still there?

The dealer simply said “you said he could play till he lost a bet, he hasn’t lost one yet”.



The pit boss looks at the table and is immediately shocked to see the enormous pile of chips that this homeless man has won.

At this point he accumulated over $20.000 and he was still winning.



The homeless man only left the table to use the bathroom and kept ordering food to be brought to the table as well as ordering top shelf liquors. He played through the whole night and never lost, it got to the point where the casino couldn’t cover his bets, at that point he finally stopped. When he got off the seat to collect his winnings he suffered a massive heart attack and dropped dead before he could spend a dime.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 The Subtropolis. The underground city. No one thought it was real until the 1970's. Now, it still catches people off guard, even people who have lived nearby their whole life.



In Kansas City, there's a massive mostly man made cave system. It started as a government facility (and part of it remains guarded by the military to this day) exact dates are still not known. But in 1947, it was sold to a mining company, who, rather than collapse the whole thing and strip mine it, kept expanding it. In the 1960's the Hunt family (billionaires from Texas oil, also the owners of the Kansas City Chiefs) bought it, and spent a decade developing it. In the 1970's they started renting out warehouse and office space. These days it's almost entierly warehousing, but there are some businesses that still operate out of it. You can go drive through it, I think it costs a few bucks. It's very easy to get lost down there. It's upsetting how far underground you can go. It's a very large facility, 1,100 acres.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 [The North Pond Hermit](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christopher_Thomas_Knight) things would go missing in this little vacation community and people attributed it to some mysterious dude. Turned out there was one, he lived out in the woods for 27 years without ever talking to anyone.

#22 A local urban legend is that there is a series of tunnels that connect the universities, prominent buildings, etc, in our city's downtown. My apartment is in an old house built by a wealthy businessman in the late 1800s. There is an entrance in the basement. It's spooky as hell and sealed off, but my landlord has confirmed that's where it leads.

#23 Cropsey. Sort of like “the boogeyman” of Staten Island. During the 70’s and 80’s kids on the island would go missing and the urban legend would attribute it to “Cropsey”. As it turned out there really was a crazy kidnapper and serial killer who was responsible. He was caught and convicted. There is a great documentary about it (used to be on Netflix, not sure if it still is) called Cropsey, check it out if you get a chance.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Ten years ago I used to laugh at all the crazy people who thought the government listens to all your phone calls....

#25 I saw a Bigfoot when I was around 6 in the deep, back woods of Maine. I was playing in my little tikes tent (the red one with the yellow and blue piping that has a telescope coming out of the top) about 10-15 feet from the lake we had a camp on. I remember looking out the of the telescope and seeing what I thought was a person swinging from branch to branch along the trees by the water. I thought it was weird and I realized this ‘person’ had arms longer than a normal human and had it legs curled up under neath it almost like it was sitting Indian style. I just closed the telescope and sat down for a while and then booked it back to my grandpa and great uncle, who were in the cabin.



For context too, this cabin was only reachable by sea plane or a 30 minutes boat ride. Cabins have no electricity, running water etc. so it’s not like someone could have just been out walking in an ape suit. It would have taken a lot of effort to pull that off to scare some random 6 year old. .

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 I saw Champ, the Lake Champlain monster, in 1994 from Lone Rock Point in Burlington VT.

#27 I’ve seen the Illinois Thunderbirds on three occasions: once in grade school, once in my late teens and once at the age of 30.

#28 Black Volga. In the 60s and 70s, there existed and urban legend in poland, that vampires in black limousines were kidnapping people, preferingly little children. It was a tale parents told their kids who would then tell their friends etc. Turns out it was a rumour that was spread by the polish secret police who actually used black cars to kidnapp people. The aim was that no one would believe someone who would report they had witnessed a kidnapping.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 There was an urban legend that the Texas Chainsaw Massacre happened in my home town. It’s only partially true as the MOVIE had some shots filmed at a house that used to be there but was torn down after falling into extreme disrepair.